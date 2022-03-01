HELENA — Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson and senior Jovan Sljivancanin earned the Frontier Conference’s Coach and Player of the Year honors, the league announced on Tuesday.
Three Montana Tech players earned individual awards, including sophomore Caleb Bellach, who garnered Newcomer of Year following a transfer from NCAA Division I Montana State prior to the season. Freshman Keeley Bake was selected as the league’s Sixth-man of the Year and senior Derrius Collins earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Rocky Mountain College’s Kael Robinson was tabbed Freshman of the Year by the conference.
The league also announced its first- and second-team all-conference picks, as well as the all-defensive team and champions of character.
Paulson, who has guided the Saints to a 28-4 season, picked up his 100th career win as Carroll’s head coach earlier this year. He became the fastest coach in program history to reach the career milestone, doing so in just 128 games.
Carroll finished the regular-season 13-2 in league play, good enough to earn a share of the Frontier’s regular-season title. The Saints fell to Montana Tech in the league tournament championship on Monday night.
Carroll’s Jovan Sljivancanin finished the league slate as the conference’s second-leading scorer. He is averaging 19.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. In conference contests, Sljivancanin is averaging better than 20 points per game.
He was recently named to the Bevo Francis top-50 Watch List, an award given annually to the best small college basketball player. Sljivancanin scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the league tournament championship game. He is now less than 100 points away from scoring 2,000 in his career.
Bellach, Bake and Collins were all instrumental in what has been a historic season for the Orediggers. Tech ended a nearly 30-year regular-season title drought, a 23-year tournament title drought and won at least 20 games for the first time since the 1997-98 season.
Bellach averaged 15 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his first season with Tech. Playing at his father’s alma mater and wearing his number, Bellach scored nearly 17 points in conference tilts and shot better than 44 percent from the field for the season.
Bake, a freshman from Fairfield, Montana, averaged nearly 20 minutes per game for Tech off the bench. He knocked down 39 3-pointers in 29 games and averaged 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Collins was credited with two steals during Monday’s league tournament championship game. In 29 games, he racked up 33 steals and nine blocks. He also pulled down 4.1 rebounds per game and shot the basketball at a 42.9 percent clip for the Orediggers.
Rocky’s Robinson was the Battlin’ Bears’ sixth-leading scorer in his freshman season. He started 15 of 26 countable games and averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal per game. He scored a season-high 20 points twice, once against Carroll on the road and again in a 15-point victory against Providence.
First-Team All-Conference Picks
Shamrock Campbell, Carroll – 14.2 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.4 APG, 49.4% FG
Jovan Sljivancanin, Carroll – 19.5 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 3.3 APG, 45.7% FG
Mascio McCadney, MSU-Northern – 18.8 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.1 APG, 46.4% FG
Caleb Bellach, Montana Tech – 15 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.9 APG, 44.1% FG
Sindou Diallo, Montana Tech – 16 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.2 APG, 44.3% FG
Jalen Hodges, Montana Western – 16.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.6 APG, 52.4% FG
Second-Team All-Conference Picks
David Harris, MSU-Northern – 16.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.0 APG, 45.5% FG
Taylor England, Montana Tech – 11.3 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.3 APG, 65.7% FG
Max Clark, Montana Western – 13 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 47.9% FG
Jamal Stephenson, Montana Western – 12.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.2 APG, 46.2% FG
Abdul Bah, Rocky Mountain College – 14.6 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.2 APG, 41.8% FG
Marcus Stephens, Providence – 20.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 41.2% FG
All-Defensive Team
Shamrock Campbell, Carroll – 24 steals (0.8 per game), 105 rebounds (3.4 per game)
Jonny Hillman, Carroll – 34 steals (1.1 per game), 16 blocks (0.5 per game)
Jesse Keltner, MSU-Northern – 22 steals (0.8 per game), 31 blocks (1.2 per game)
Derrius Collins, Montana Tech – 33 steals (1.1 per game), 9 blocks (0.3 per game)
Dawson Fowler, Providence – 32 steals (1.5 per game), 18 blocks (0.8 per game)
Champions of Character
Jaedon Lieberg, Carroll
Christian Jones, Montana Tech
Treyton Paxton, Montana Western
CJ Nelson, MSU-Northern
Beau Santistevan, Rocky Mountain College
Dawson Fowler, Providence
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.