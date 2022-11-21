Montana Western Jon Jund

Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund throws a pass during the Bulldogs' season-opening win over Carroll College on Aug. 28, 2021, in Dillon. 

WHITEFISH — Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund and Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Kocab earned Frontier Conference Player of the Year honors on Monday after sterling senior campaigns.

Jund, who repeated as the conference’s top offensive player, led the Bulldogs to a 7-4 overall record and 6-4 showing in league play.

Jund threw for 2,401 yards and 22 touchdowns in 11 games. He was Western’s second-leading rusher with 502 yards and an additional nine scores.

He paced the conference in passing yards, yards per game (218.3), passing touchdowns and was second in efficiency (142.9).

In his final game as a Bulldog, Jund eclipsed 100 career passing touchdowns, and according to Western records, finished his career just five short of a program record.

Jund was also tabbed the conference’s nominee for NAIA Player of the Year.

Kocab, as the man in the middle, anchored Carroll’s stout run defense this season on his way to Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The sixth-year senior booked 58 tackles in 11 games and recorded 3.5 sacks. Nine tackles were for a loss of yardage and Kocab was credited with three pass break-ups and a blocked extra-point attempt.

Carroll nose tackle Garrett Kocab plays football with a lot of energy and passion. The sixth-year senior is the man in the middle of a defensive line that takes pride in shutting down opposing teams' run games.

Kocab was a team captain in his final season and finished the year tied for eighth in the Frontier in TFL.

Carroll’s rush defense paced the league in rush yards allowed per game (77), scoring defense (13.6 PPG), yards allowed per game (236.9), and was second in pass defense (159.9).

For the second time in his four-year tenure as head football coach at Carroll College, Troy Purcell was tabbed Frontier Coach of the Year.

Purcell led the Saints to their fourth consecutive winning season, and for the second time in three seasons, a berth in the NAIA Football Championship Series. Carroll took No. 2-ranked Grand View to the wire in the opening round of the playoffs, losing by a field goal margin.

Still, Carroll finished its season with an 8-3 record, as Frontier co-Champions, and with its most single-season victories since 2014.

Carroll is 23-13 (.639) in four seasons under Purcell.

Carroll head coach Troy Purcell was tabbed Frontier Conference Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons on Monday afternoon. The Saints are 23-13 in four seasons under Purcell.

All-Conference selections

First-team Offense

Jon Jund, QB, Montana Western – 189-for-313 passing, 2,401 yards, 22 TD, 8 INT – 502 rushing yards, 9 TDs

Blake Counts, RB, Montana Tech – 803 rushing yards, 6 TDs

Reese Neville, RB, Montana Western – 1,065 rushing yards, 9 TDs

Andrew Simon, TE, Rocky Mountain College – 37 receptions, 351 yards, 0 TDs

Trevor Hoffman, WR, Montana Tech – 50 receptions, 757 yards, 6 TDs

Bryce Goggin, WR, Southern Oregon – 43 receptions, 551 yards, 4 TDs

Christian Graney, WR, Southern Oregon – 48 receptions, 695 yards, 5 TDs

Andrew Carter, OL, Carroll – 2-time First-team selection

Ryan Halford, OL, College of Idaho – 3-time All-Conference selection

Garrett Rehberg, OL, College of Idaho – 2-time All-Conference selection

Jack Hiller, OL, Montana Tech – First All-Conference selection

Noah Danielson, OL, Montana Western – 3-time All-Conference selection

First-team Defense

Garrett Kocab, DL, Carroll – 58 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9 TFL

Keagan McCoy, DL, College of Idaho – 42 tackles, 8 sacks, 10 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Keyshawn James-Newby, DL, Montana Tech – 61 tackles, 9 sacks, 14.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Wes Moeai, DL, Rocky Mountain College – 52 tackles, 2 sacks, 7 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Dylan Martinez, LB, College of Idaho – 63 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 2 forced fumbles

Solo Taylor, LB, Eastern Oregon – 69 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT

Dylan Wampler, LB, MSU-Northern – 91 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT

Nolan McCafferty, LB, Rocky Mountain College – 68 tackles, 1 sack, 9 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

Jake Regino, LB, Southern Oregon – 113 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 9.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 2 INTs

Dorian Hardin, DB, College of Idaho – 45 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 3 INTs, 14 pass break-ups

Naoki Harmer, DB, Montana Tech – 75 tackles, 0.5 sack, 6 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT, 8 pass break-ups

Jordan Washington, DB, Montana Tech – 43 tackles, 0.5 sack, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 9 pass break-ups

Kaysan Barnett, DB, Rocky Mountain College – 38 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 5 INTs, 9 pass break-ups

First-team Special Teams

Spencer Berger, K, Carroll – 8-for-11 FG, 26-for-30 XPT

Ryan Lowry, K, Montana Tech – 11-for-16 FG, 44-for-45 XPT

Andrew Almos, P, Montana Tech – 42.3-yard punt average, long 64, 21 punts inside 20-yard line

Stokes Botelho, KR/PR, Southern Oregon – 23.9-yard KR average, 1 TD, 10.3-yard PR average

Second-team Offense

Blake Thelen, QB, Montana Tech – 86-for-161 passing, 1,375 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs –

Matthew Burgess, RB, Carroll – 576 rushing yards, 5 TDs

Allamar Alexander, RB, College of Idaho – 804 rushing yards, 5 TDs

Tony Collins, TE, Carroll – 43 receptions, 646 yards, 4 TDs

Brock Richardson, WR, College of Idaho – 44 receptions, 612 yards, 5 TDs

Kyle Torgerson, WR, Montana Tech – 45 receptions, 709 yards, 3 TDs

Trey Mounts, WR, Montana Western – 43 receptions, 599 yards, 7 TDs

Hunter Mecham, OL, Carroll – 3-time All-Conference selection

Conor Quick, OL, Carroll – First All-Conference selection

Carson Shuman, OL, Montana Tech – First All-Conference selection

Stason Makaila, OL, Rocky Mountain College – First All-Conference selection

Hunter Geissler, OL, Southern Oregon – First All-Conference selection

Second-team Defense

Garrett Worden, DL, Carroll – 39 tackles, 6 sacks, 13.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Alex Ojukwu, DL, College of Idaho – 27 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries

Reese Artz, DL, Montana Western – 58 tackles, 7 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Tanner Harrell, DL, Montana Western – 50 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Rex Irby, LB, Carroll – 26 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 INTs

Zak Donato, LB, Eastern Oregon – 80 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 INTs

Ben Windauer, LB, Montana Tech – 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT

Zach Spiroff, DB, Carroll – 37 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 3 INTs

Jacob Batubenga, DB, College of Idaho – 48 tackles, 5 pass break-ups

Keegan Croteau, DB, College of Idaho – 41 tackles, 4 INTs

DeShawn Craig, DB, Southern Oregon – 23 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 6 pass break-ups

Second-team Special Teams

Wyatt Brusven, P, Rocky Mountain College – 41-yard punt average, long 62, 18 punts inside 20-yard line

Kyle Torgerson, KR, Montana Tech – 27.2-yard average, long 64

Kaysan Barnett, PR, Rocky Mountain College – 13.2-yard average, 1 TD, long 70

