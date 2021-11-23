WHITEFISH — Following a season that saw Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College and College of Idaho split the Frontier Conference’s regular-season championship, the league announced its All-Conference selections, as well the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year and Coach of the Year, on Tuesday.
Western quarterback Jon Jund led the Bulldogs to an appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series, completing nearly 60 percent of his passes for 3,055 yards, 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Jund was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year after averaging a conference-best 254.6 passing yards per game and turning in the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the NAIA.
Eastern Oregon teammates Sage DeLong and Chase Van Wyck split co-Defensive Player of the Year honors this season. The pair of seniors combined for 106 tackles, 17 sacks, 33.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
DeLong is currently tied for fifth in the NAIA with 10 sacks, while both he and Van Wyck rank inside the top-20 nationally in TFLs.
Rocky Mountain College head coach Chris Stutzriem was the conference’s choice for Coach of the Year. The Battlin’ Bears finished the season tied for first at 7-3 after being picked seventh out of eight teams in the preseason poll.
Stutzriem guided Rocky Mountain to its best start record-wise in 23 years and the Battlin’ Bears picked up at least a share of the Frontier title for the first time since 2018 and just the fourth time since 1998.
First Team All-Conference
Offense
Quarterback Jon Jund, Montana Western - 3,055 pass yards, 33 TDs, 14 INTS — 440 rush yards, 9 TDs
Running back Nick Calzaretta, College of Idaho - 980 rush yards, 14 TDs
Running back Reese Neville, Montana Western - 955 rush yards, 10 TDs
Tight end Connor Gagain, College of Idaho - 17 receptions, 171 yards, 3 TDs
Wide receiver Nate Simkins, Montana Western - 83 receptions, 1,122 yards, 16 TDs
Wide receiver Lucas Overton, Rocky Mountain College - 43 receptions, 659 yards, 8 TDs
Wide receiver Bryce Goggin, Southern Oregon - 51 receptions, 802 yards, 8 TDs
Offensive lineman Andrew Carter, Carroll
Offensive lineman Hunter Mecham, Carroll
Offensive lineman R.J. Thorne, Eastern Oregon
Offensive lineman Tristin Willis, Montana State Northern
Offensive lineman Hunter Spartz, Montana Tech
Offensive lineman Noah Danielson, Montana Western
Defense
Defensive lineman Garrett Kocab, Carroll - 50 tackles, 6 sacks, 12 TFL
Defensive lineman Keagan McCoy, College of Idaho - 47 tackles, 8 sacks, 11 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
Defensive lineman Sage DeLong, Eastern Oregon - 52 tackles, 10 sacks, 17.5 TFL
Defensive lineman Chase Van Wyck, Eastern Oregon - 54 tackles, 7 sacks, 16 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries
Linebacker Rex Irby, Carroll - 56 tackles, 1 sack, 5.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 INTs, 1 pass break-up
Linebacker Dylan Martinez, College of Idaho - 109 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 10 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries
Linebacker Solo Taylor, Eastern Oregon - 78 tackles, 2 sacks, 4.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT, 3 pass break-ups
Linebacker Joe Caicedo, Montana Western - 99 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Defensive back Dorian Hardin, College of Idaho - 42 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 3 INTs, 17 pass break-ups
Defensive back Taeson Hardin, College of Idaho - 70 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 INTs, 13 pass break-ups
Defensive back Jordan Washington, Montana Tech - 42 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 3 INTs, 6 pass break-ups
Defensive back LaTrell McCutcheon, Montana Western - 44 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 19 pass break-ups
Special Teams
Kicker Riley Garrett, Rocky Mountain College - 12-for-21 FG, 32-for-36 extra-point, 68 points
Punter Andrew Almos, Montana Tech - 34 punts, 1,513 yards, 44.5 avg., long 66, 17 punts inside 20-yard line
Kick returner Caden Cobb, College of Idaho - 20 kick returns, 427 yards, 21.4 avg.
Punt returner Isaiah Thomas, Eastern Oregon - 16 punt returns, 193 yards 12.1 avg.
Punt returner Trey Mounts, Montana Western - 16 punt returns, 211 yards, 13.2 avg.
Second Team All-Conference
Offense
Quarterback Nate Dick, Rocky Mountain College - 2,432 passing yards, 21 TDs, 7 INTs — 711 rush yards, 6 TDs
Running back Duncan Kraft, Carroll - 855 rush yards, 8 TDs
Running back Blake Counts, Montana Tech - 757 rush yards, 4 TDs
Tight end Tony Collins, Carroll - 27 receptions, 345 yards, 4 TDs
Tight end Andrew Simon, Rocky Mountain College - 26 receptions, 263 yards, 2 TDs
Wide receiver Kyle Pierce, Carroll - 29 receptions, 537 yards, 6 TDs
Wide receiver Trevor Hoffman, Montana Tech - 36 receptions, 629 yards, 6 TDs
Wide receiver Trey Mounts, Montana Western - 43 receptions, 436 yards, 8 TDs
Offensive lineman Ryan Halford, College of Idaho
Offensive lineman Garrett Rehberg, College of Idaho
Offensive lineman Hunter Severson, Montana Western
Offensive lineman Tyler Coates, Southern Oregon
Defense
Defensive lineman Joe Fehr, Montana State Northern - 31 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Defensive lineman Tanner Harrell, Montana Western - 42 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles
Defensive lineman Alex Bush, Rocky Mountain College - 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Defensive lineman Wes Moeai, Rocky Mountain College - 62 tackles, 4 sacks, 17.5 TFL
Defensive lineman Tre Holmes, Southern Oregon - 27 tackles, 1 sack, 2.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
Linebacker Hayden Brandon, Eastern Oregon - 81 tackles, 1 sack, 8 TFL
Linebacker Dylan Wampler, Montana State Northern - 112 tackles, 3 sacks, 10.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 INTs
Linebacker Bridger Johnson, Montana Tech - 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 12 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Linebacker Kyle Schulte, Montana Western - 63 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 5 pass break-ups
Linebacker Nolan McCafferty, Rocky Mountain College - 79 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 8.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Defensive back TJ Abraham, Carroll - 69 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 3 INTs, 10 pass break-ups
Defensive back Isaiah Paul, Montana State Northern - 19 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 7 INTs, 8 pass break-ups
Defensive back Brennan Pope, Eastern Oregon - 34 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT, 8 pass break-ups
Defensive back Ty Reynolds, Rocky Mountain College - 61 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 3 INTs, 6 pass break-ups
Defensive back Stokes Botelho, Southern Oregon - 52 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 5 INTs, 1 pass break-up
Special Teams
Kicker Zachary Cahill, Eastern Oregon - 12-for-18 FG, 18-for-18 extra-point, 54 points
Punter Joseph Lema, Montana Western - 40 punts, 1,527 yards, 38.2 avg., long 57, 11 punts inside 20-yard line
Kick returner Shane McLaughlin, Southern Oregon - 28 kick returns, 610 yards, 21.8 avg., 1 TD
Champions of Character
Tom Robitaille, Carroll
Braden Bale, College of Idaho
Willie Camp, Eastern Oregon
Jake Horner, Montana State Northern
Spencer Schock, Montana Tech
Jamison Hermanson, Montana Western
Dylan Beridon, Rocky Mountain College
Jacob Tambellini, Southern Oregon
