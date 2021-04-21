HELENA — The Frontier Conference completed its four-game conference-only football schedule earlier this month, and on Wednesday, released its all-conference selections for the 2020-21 season.
Eastern Oregon swept the Player-of-the-Year honors with redshirt senior quarterback Kai Quinn and senior defensive lineman Chase Van Wyck earning those distinctions on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, respectively. College of Idaho’s Nick Calzaretta was selected as the conference’s nominee for NAIA Player-of-the-Year.
Quinn finished the season 73-for-115 passing for 811 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. His 263.8 offensive yards per game paced the conference, while his 202.8 passing yards per game ranked second in the league.
Van Wyck was Eastern Oregon’s second-leading tackler with 25, but also racked up five tackles for a loss of yardage and 2.5 sacks.
Carroll, who was the league’s representative in the NAIA Football Championship Series after beating College of Idaho and holding the tiebreaker, saw a total of 12 players honored with All-Conference selections, including five First-Team All-Conference picks on offense.
After leading the Saints to at least a share of the Frontier Conference Championship for the first time since 2014 and back to the playoffs for the first time since that same season, Troy Purcell was honored on Wednesday as the co-Coach-of-the-Year with Eastern Oregon’s Tim Camp.
“It’s about the staff,” Purcell said. “There’s so many moving parts in this it’s unbelievable. Again, it’s a credit to this coaching staff, coach Pfannenstiel, coach Springer, coach Nurse, coach Bandelow, coach Anderson, coach Dawson and coach Dagenais and all the guys. Also Charlie Gross for his support as the Athletic Director and support from Dr. Cech and giving us the opportunity and the tools to be able to put a good program together. It’s all of us working together for a common goal.”
College of Idaho paced the conference with 16 honorees, while Eastern Oregon followed with 15 and Carroll with 12. Rocky Mountain had 11 players selected to the all-conference teams and Montana State Northern saw five players honored.
The All-Conference teams are voted upon by the league’s coaches.
