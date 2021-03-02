HELENA — The Frontier Conference announced its All-Conference and individual award honorees for the 2020-21 women’s basketball season on Tuesday. On the court, Carroll swept both the regular season and tournament championship this season after a 70-62 win over Montana Western on Monday.
Three Saints took home first team All-Conference honors in seniors Christine Denny and Danielle Wagner, as well as sophomore Jamie Pickens. Providence seniors Parker Esary and Emilee Maldonado, and Montana Western junior Brynley Fitzgerald rounded out the first team.
Maldonado and Fitzgerald finished the conference slate of games atop the scoring charts at 17 and 16.8 points, respectively. Wagner currently ranks third in the league in scoring at 15.2 points per game and Esary is a close fourth with 14.1 points per contest.
Denny and Pickens each collected double-doubles in the league tournament championship game on Monday and join Wagner on Carroll’s roster in averaging double figures per game. That duo also averages 6.4 rebounds per game and has amassed a combined 24 blocks.
Maldonado also earned Frontier player of the year honors after scoring 17 points per game and pulling down 5.3 rebounds. She paces the conference in assists per game at 4.9 and ranks fourth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage,
Providence freshman Maddy Dixon and Montana State-Northern’s L’Tia Lawrence garnered co-freshman of the year honors, while Pickens also took home the newcomer of the year distinction. Dixon is third on the Argonauts’ roster with 8.9 points per game on 48% shooting. She also averages 6.2 rebounds per game and owns a team-high 13 blocked shots.
Lawrence started three games for Northern this season, averaging 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. She was credited with 12 steals through 20 games and is a 92.5% free throw shooter.
Pickens, who was a transfer from Montana, has three double-doubles to her credit this season and currently ranks 32nd in the country shooting 52.9% from the field.
Western senior Paige Holmes earned Frontier defensive player of the year status on Tuesday after pacing the league with 2.7 steals per game, a number that also ranks 36th nationally. She currently has 54 steals to her credit, two of which were picked up on Monday during the Frontier Tournament title game against Carroll.
Carroll sophomore Maddie Geritz and Lawrence rounded out the individual player awards as co-6th player of the year. Geritz has played in all of the Saints’ 23 games thus far and averages 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Northern senior Tiara Gilham headlined the second team All-Conference honorees on Tuesday. She was accompanied by Carroll junior Sienna Swannack, Rocky Mountain College junior Kloie Thatcher, Montana Tech senior Mesa Williams and Holmes.
Gilham is the conference’s fifth-leading scorer at 14 points per game, while Williams also finds herself inside the top-10 in scoring with 11.4 points per contest. Swannack has started all 23 games for Carroll and averages 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. Thatcher was Rocky Mountain’s leading scorer at 14.8 points per game on 45.1% shooting.
Northern’s Peyton Kehr and Tech’s Dani Urick rounded out the All-Conference picks as honorable mentions, while one player from each member school was named a Champion of Character.
Sam Holman and Lauren Ryter earned those distinctions for Providence and Rocky Mountain, respectively. Holmes was Western’s honoree for the award, while Tech’s Jaden Comings and Northern’s Allix Goldhahn were also named. Carroll’s Molly McDermott rounded out the Champions of Character award winners.
With her team sitting at 21-2 and as the sixth-ranked team in the NAIA, Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers was named the Frontier’s coach of the year. Carroll won 10 consecutive games to close the conference schedule and went a perfect 11-0 inside the PE Center. The Saints also swept the regular season and tournament titles for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
