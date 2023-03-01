HELENA — A day after Carroll’s women’s basketball team and Montana Tech’s men won the 2022-23 Frontier Conference Tournament Championships in Great Falls, the league announced its yearly awards, All-Conference and All-Defensive teams and Champions of Character honorees.
Montana Western and Carroll seniors Brynley Fitzgerald and Jamie Pickens were named co-Players of the Year on the women’s side after sharing the same honor in the preseason.
Tech junior Caleb Bellach, after being tabbed Newcomer of the Year a season ago, earned Player of the Year on the men’s side.
Tech head coach Adam Hiatt and Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers were selected conference Coaches of the Year.
The Orediggers obtained their highest-ever national ranking this season, cracking the top-10. The Saints are currently 25-5 and have an active win streak of 13 games.
Tech and Carroll each swept their respective regular-season and tournament titles, the second straight year the Orediggers have accomplished that feat. For the Saints, it’s the second time they’ve pulled that off in the last three seasons.
Fitzgerald (18.1 PPG) and Pickens (17.1 PPG) are currently one-two in the Frontier in scoring. Pickens is second in the conference in rebounds per game (7.3), while Fitzgerald is fourth (6.8).
The Western standout leads the league in steals per game (2.1) and Pickens is second in blocks per game (1.3).
Pickens amassed eight double-doubles and 10, 20-point games through the season’s first 30 contests. Fitzgerald totaled five double-doubles and four 30-point games.
Bellach, in his second year at Tech after transferring from Montana State, paced the Frontier in scoring for much of the year and currently sits second to Carroll’s Andrew Cook, averaging 18.8 points per game.
Bellach averages 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game heading into the national tournament and has scored at least 20 points 12 times this season.
Rocky Mountain College’s Gracee Lekvold and MSU-Northern’s Jesse Keltner earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Western’s Emily Cooley and Northern’s Dae’Kwon Watson were tabbed Freshmen of the Year, and Western’s Jordan Sweeney and Tech’s Asa Williams were the league’s Newcomers of the Year.
Rocky’s Morgan Baird and Northern’s Shyan Krass were named co-6th Players of the Year, while Watson earned that same honor on the men’s side.
Men’s Basketball All-Conference Selections
First-Team
Andrew Cook, Carroll – 18.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.2 APG
Brendan Temple, Carroll – 12.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.8 APG
Jesse Keltner, MSU-Northern – 13.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.3 APG
Caleb Bellach, Montana Tech – 18.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.9 APG
Kael Robinson, Rocky – 11.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.2 APG
Maxim Stephens, Rocky – 13.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.5 APG
Marcus Stephens, Providence – 20.2 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.9 APG
Second-Team
CJ Nelson, MSU-Northern – 10.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.4 APG
Asa Williams, Tech – 13.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.6 APG
Jamal Stephenson, Montana Western – 13.9 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.8 APG
Davien Harris-Williams, Providence – 18.2 PPG, 4 RPG, 2.5 APG
Honorable Mention
Dae’Kwon Watson, MSU-Northern – 9.5 PPG, 3 RPG, 2.5 APG
Michael Ure, Tech – 11 PPG, 5.9 RPG
Ky Kouba, Western – 11.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.3 APG
All-Defensive Team
Jonny Hillman, Carroll – 81 rebounds, 22 steals, 4 blocked shots
Jesse Keltner, MSU-Northern – 213 rebounds, 22 steals, 69 blocked shots
CJ Nelson, MSU-Northern – 140 rebounds, 44 steals, 2 blocked shots
Hayden Diekhans, Tech – 200 rebounds, 25 steals, 10 blocked shots
Bridger Larson, Tech – 131 rebounds, 10 steals, 15 blocked shots
Jok Jok, Western – 89 rebounds, 8 steals, 24 blocked shots
Women’s Basketball All-Conference Selections
First-Team
Jamie Pickens, Carroll – 17.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.3 APG
Tavia Rooney, Tech – 13.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.2 APG
Brynley Fitzgerald, Western – 18.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2 APG
Jordan Sweeney, Western – 12.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.7 APG
Kloie Thatcher, Rocky – 11.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.2 APG
Maddy Dixon, Providence – 11.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1 APG
Second-Team
Kamden Hilborn, Carroll – 6.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.4 RPG
Kendall Keller, Carroll – 11.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG
Sienna Swannack, Carroll – 8.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.1 APG
Gracee Lekvold, Rocky – 6.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.9 APG
Reed Hazard, Providence – 12.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.6 APG
Honorable Mention
Briaunna McCullough, MSU-Northern – 13 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.3 APG
Dani Urick, Tech – 9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.1 APG
Mesa King, Western – 7.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.1 APG
All-Defensive Team
Kamden Hilborn, Carroll – 130 rebounds, 48 steals, 9 blocked shots
Sienna Swannack, Carroll – 140 rebounds, 41 steals, 14 blocked shots
Rachel Van Blaricom, MSU-Northern – 65 rebounds, 22 steals, 1 blocked shot
Dani Urick, Tech – 106 rebounds, 44 steals, 8 blocked shots
Mesa King, Western – 141 rebounds, 26 steals, 10 blocked shots
Gracee Lekvold, Rocky – 120 rebounds, 43 steals, 2 blocked shots
Champions of Character
Addi Ekstrom, Carroll
Abigail Keltner, MSU-Northern
Dani Urick, Tech
Mesa King, Western
Brenna Linse, Rocky
Maddy Dixon, Providence
Murat Guzelocak, Carroll
Terry Holmes Jr., MSU-Northern
Emani Scott, Tech
Greyson Nelson, Western
Beau Santistevan, Rocky
Sam Vining, Providence
