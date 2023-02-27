GREAT FALLS — Semifinal Monday at the Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments brings with it the opportunity for teams to punch tickets to tomorrow’s championship matchups.

No. 3 Rocky Mountain College and No. 4 Providence prevailed in quarterfinal action in the women’s bracket on Sunday.

Frontier Conference

Montana Western's Jordan Sweeney sinks a three-pointer during Monday's semifinal game against Western in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Montana Western's Shainy Mack pushes past Rocky's Ky Buell under the basket during Monday's semifinal game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Rocky's Gracee Lekvold sinks a layup past Western's Jordan Sweeney during Monday's semifinal game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Carroll's Jamie Pickens sinks a layup over Providence's Reed Hazard during Monday's semifinal game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Carroll's Sienna Swannack sinks a short jumper over Providence's Brooklyn Harn during Monday's semifinal game in Great Falls.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments