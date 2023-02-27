GREAT FALLS — Semifinal Monday at the Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments brings with it the opportunity for teams to punch tickets to tomorrow’s championship matchups.
No. 3 Rocky Mountain College and No. 4 Providence prevailed in quarterfinal action in the women’s bracket on Sunday.
No. 3 MSU-Northern and No. 5 Rocky Mountain College did the same on the men’s side.
No. 1 Carroll and No. 2 Montana Western will play in Tuesday’s women’s Frontier Tournament Championship game at 5 p.m.
Montana Western 64, Rocky Mountain College 55
Jordan Sweeney, playing in her first Frontier Tournament game as a first-year Bulldog, scored a career-high 31 points to propel Western to the championship game.
Six of Sweeney’s 12 fourth-quarter came in the game’s final four minutes. Her 15-foot jump shot with under a minute to play put Western up five, sealing the Bulldogs’ fourth win over Rocky this season.
Sweeney scored 23 second-half points.
“Mesa set me some really great ball screens,” Sweeney said. “I was able to get to the rim and have some space from that. That allowed me to shoot my shot. My 3-point shot was falling today.”
“I’ve been a little inconsistent with that this year, so that felt good.”
Sweeney finished the game 10-for-17 from the field, including 4-for-5 from 3-point distance. She was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line and grabbed six rebounds in the victory.
A transfer from Idaho State, scored a previous career-best 26 points on Nov. 25 against Eastern Oregon and entered play on Monday with three 20-plus point games in her Western career.
“I’ve been waiting for her to do it again,” Bulldogs head coach Lindsay Woolley said. “She’s certainly capable, and when her jump shot gets going and she’s confident, she’s a different player.”
“Especially when they’re making it hard on Brynley, you need someone else to step up. I thought her and Shainy [Mack] – Shainy had a good first half. It was what we needed.”
Rocky senior Kloie Thatcher answered Sweeney’s effort with 21 of her own. Her and-one lay up cut Western’s lead to seven early in the fourth, and moments later, Thatcher’s steal and bucket brought the Battlin’ Bears to within five.
“Kloie is Kloie, she’s gonna step up and play in big games and she did that today,” Rocky head coach Wes Keller said.
Sweeney answered with back-to-back buckets as the Bulldogs capitalized on five Rocky turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“I thought our kids played hard and competed,” Keller said. “I don’t think we always played extremely intelligently down the stretch – had some costly turnovers.”
“Then some over-passing when we had scoring opportunities that led to turnovers. Proud of our kids’ effort. Western is a good basketball team. We had our chances.”
Mack joined Sweeney in double figures with 11 points. Brynley Fitzgerald, the Frontier’s leading scorer entering play, totaled nine points, eight rebounds, five steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
“Her being face-guarded on offense, alone, just opens up a lot for everyone else,” Sweeney said. “They’re not gonna leave her, they didn’t even want her to touch the ball.”
Gracee Lekvold scored 13 points, on 4-for-8 shooting, for Rocky. Ky Buell added a dozen points and five rebounds.
For the second time in three seasons, Carroll and Western will meet in the women’s Frontier Tournament Championship game.
Western has yet to beat the Saints this season in three chances
“I’m really excited we get another shot at Carroll – just wanna win it,” Sweeney said.
It’ll be an NAIA top-15-ranked matchup between two teams with 20-plus wins.
“You have to rebound with those guys,” Woolley said of Carroll. “They’re so physical and athletic and they do a good job of finding position and creating positional space on the boards.”
“That’s the biggest thing – gang rebounding and doing it for 40 minutes.”
Carroll 67, Providence 52
Carroll returns to the Frontier Tournament Championship game for the third consecutive season.
With Monday’s win, the Saints have an opportunity to sweep the regular-season and tournament titles for the second time in three seasons.
The Saints’ defense, a group that entered play No. 3 in the NAIA in points allowed per game (51.4), came alive in the third quarter, holding Providence to 3-for-11 shooting as Carroll’s offense reeled off 25 points.
Carroll outscored the Argos by 15 in that third stanza, erasing a two-point halftime deficit, and beating Providence for the fourth time this season.
“We just went back to being us,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said of that third quarter. “We just really got back to executing – moving the ball and getting stops. I thought the players locked into what we were trying to do and we didn’t turn it over.”
“We knew we had to amp it up a little bit coming into that third quarter,” Carroll’s Sienna Swannack said. “We didn’t really have much momentum and we knew we could get that on the defensive end…We just knew we needed to get stops and that would lead to us scoring.”
Carroll senior Jamie Pickens outscored the Argos by herself in the third, scoring 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting.
Eighteen of her game-high 26 points came in the second half, resulting in her seventh 20-plus point game in her last 11.
“She’s working hard down there,” Swannack said. “She’s getting doubled, she has hoop help on her all the time and she still is that good to where we know, if we get it to Jamie, she’s gonna score or get fouled.”
Pickens grabbed 12 rebounds, notching her eighth double-double of the season, while Kyndall Keller and Maddie Geritz (12 points each) and Swannack (10) joined her in double figures.
Swannack added three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kamden Hilborn dished out eight assists.
Reed Hazard led the way for Providence with 13 points, while Kenedy Cartwright added nine points, six rebounds and three assists.
Brooklyn Harn and Kolby Pimperton each chipped in eight points.
Carroll will face Western in the women’s championship game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“[With] Western, everything pretty much starts and ends with Brynley Fitzgerald,” Sayers said. “They’re very good defensively.”
“We gotta keep rebounding and we have to keep moving the ball. I think that was a key in the third quarter – we got the ball moving and brought it back to Jamie.
“Players have to be confident to step up and make plays. I thought Sienna was huge for us today in doing that.”
Continue to check this article throughout the day as it will be updated with game recaps, quotes from players and coaches, and some video.
Today’s remaining schedule is as follows:
Men’s Basketball
No. 1 Montana Tech vs. No. 5 Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m.*
No. 2 Providence vs. No. 3 MSU-Northern, 8 p.m.*
* – approximate start times
The games will be broadcast over the SWX network and live streamed here. Live stats can be found here (women’s game) and here (men’s games).
