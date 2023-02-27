GREAT FALLS — Semifinal Monday at the Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments brings with it the opportunity for teams to punch tickets to tomorrow’s championship matchups.

No. 3 Rocky Mountain College and No. 4 Providence prevailed in quarterfinal action in the women’s bracket on Sunday.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments