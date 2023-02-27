top story Frontier Conference Basketball: Matchups set for semifinal Monday Daniel Shepard Independent Record daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com Daniel Shepard Reporter Author email Feb 27, 2023 Feb 27, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREAT FALLS — Semifinal Monday at the Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments brings with it the opportunity for teams to punch tickets to tomorrow’s championship matchups.No. 3 Rocky Mountain College and No. 4 Providence prevailed in quarterfinal action in the women’s bracket on Sunday.No. 3 MSU-Northern and No. 5 Rocky Mountain College did the same on the men’s side. Now, those programs match up with their bracket’s top seeds.Continue to check this article throughout the day as it will be updated with game recaps, quotes from players and coaches, and some video.Today’s schedule is as follows:Women’s Basketball No. 1 Carroll vs. No. 4 Providence, 11 a.m.No. 2 Montana Western vs. No. 3 Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.Men’s BasketballNo. 1 Montana Tech vs. No. 5 Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m.*No. 2 Providence vs. No. 3 MSU-Northern, 8 p.m.** – approximate start timesThe games will be broadcast over the SWX network and live streamed here. Live stats can be found here (women’s game) and here (men’s games). Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Frontier Conference Naia Women's Basketball Naia Men's Basketball Carroll College Rocky Mountain College University Of Providence Montana Western Montana Tech Montana State Northern Daniel Shepard Reporter Author email Follow Daniel Shepard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Frontier Conference Basketball: Scott Malikie, Jesse Owens spark Rocky men; MSU-Northern advances to semifinals Frontier Conference Basketball: Matchups set for semifinal Monday Western C finals: Manhattan Christian, Twin Bridges claim divisonal titles Eastern A boys: Unbeaten and unfazed No. 1 Lewistown conquers the east once again 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments
