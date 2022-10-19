WHITEFISH — Carroll College senior Jamie Pickens and Montana Western senior Brynley Fitzgerald are the women’s basketball coaches choices to share the Frontier Conference 2022-23 Preseason Women’s Basketball Player of the Year honor.

Pickens averaged 12.7 points, on 55.1 percent shooting, and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Saints as a junior. She eclipsed 15 points scored 12 times last season, including in Carroll's NAIA National Tournament Round of 16 game against Morningside when she dropped a season-best 24 points.

Fitzgerald paced the Bulldogs with 18 points per game last season.

She shot 44.6 percent from the field, including 37.3 percent from 3-point distance, while also pulling down, on average, 6.9 rebounds and dishing out 2.6 assists per game.

Montana Tech junior Caleb Bellach is the men’s basketball coaches choice to be the Frontier Conference 2022-23 Preseason Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

Bellach is the Frontier's lone returning All-American on the men's side.

Bellach was tabbed Frontier Newcomer of the Year last season after averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for an Orediggers squad that shared the regular-season conference title with Carroll and won the Frontier tournament championship.

The preseason all-conference teams were selected by the league’s coaches who were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Frontier Conference Women's Preseason All-Conference Team

Carroll graduate student guard Sienna Swannack

Montana Tech junior guard/forward Tavia Rooney

Montana Tech senior forward Dani Urick

Rocky Mountain College senior guard Kloie Thatcher

Providence senior guard Brooklyn Harn

Frontier Conference Men's Preseason All-Conference Team

Carroll senior forward Brendan Temple

MSU-Northern senior forward Jesse Keltner

Montana Western senior guard Jamal Stephenson

Rocky Mountain College sophomore guard Jesse Owens

Rocky Mountain College junior forward Maxim Stephens

Providence senior guard Marcus Stephens

