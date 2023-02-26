GREAT FALLS — For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is under one roof.
Scheduled to be played over three days, the tournaments determine who will earn the league’s automatic bid into the NAIA National Championship Tournament.
Sunday is quarterfinals day and four games (two women’s, two men’s) are slated to be played with spots in tomorrow’s semifinals up for grabs.
Providence 68, Montana Tech 58
Action tipped off Sunday afternoon with Providence’s women’s team holding off a furious Montana Tech comeback attempt to secure a spot in Monday’s semifinals.
Six of Providence’s first 13 made field goals were 3-pointers as the Argos built a 19-point halftime advantage.
That well ran dry in the second half, resulting in just six made Argo field goals in the game’s final 20 minutes.
“We executed well and I thought we had good looks, they just didn’t go in…We really just talked about getting to the rim a little bit, maybe trying to get to the foul line,” Argos head coach Bill Himmelberg said.
“Then just execute some of our offensive stuff. We have really good offensive stuff, we just had to execute and knock them down.”
Dani Urick’s 3-point play cut Providence’s lead to single digits in the fourth, and moments later, her two free throws brought the Orediggers as close as they would get down the stretch.
Providence junior Maddy Dixon responded with six-straight points for the Argos over the next six minutes, part of her 12-point effort.
The Argos handled Tech’s pressure down the stretch, converting free throws to keep the Orediggers at arms length.
“It seemed like when they missed, we missed and when they hit one, we answered,” Tech head coach Jeff Graham said. “We talk about four quarters and we had that darn second quarter that hurt us.”
“Just seems like this year we’ve had that one quarter a game that kinda gets us.”
Providence outscored Tech 24-7 in the second quarter.
Tech’s Tavia Rooney scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the second half. She added six rebounds, six blocks and an assist in the loss.
Argos senior Brooklyn Harn, who entered play averaging 14 points per game in five month-of-February games, scored 15 points in the first half and totaled 17 to go along with 10 rebounds.
Reed Hazard (14) and Kenedy Cartwright (12) joined Harn and Dixon in double figures.
“We got the momentum going [in the first half],” Harn said. “This is my last ride and I’m just trying to give it all I’ve got and put it all out there, so that kinda start was really good for our team.”
Tech’s first season under Graham ends after a 7-19 campaign.
“We told [our seniors] we’re very proud of them and that they’re the ones – our goal is to turn this program around and get more competitive,” Graham said. “They left me with some great girls and we’re right there. We’re learning how to win.”
“We’ve got a great group of kids and we’re looking forward to next year.”
Providence, as the No. 4 seed in the women’s bracket, will play either No. 1-seeded Carroll or No. 2-seeded Montana Western in the semifinals on Monday.
Continue to check this article throughout the day as it will be updated with game recaps, quotes from players and coaches, and some video.
Today’s remaining schedule is as follows:
Women’s Basketball
No. 3 Rocky Mountain College vs. No. 6 MSU-Northern, 3 p.m.
