Frontier Conference

Providence's Kolby Pimperton drives past Montana Tech's Aubrie Rademacher during Sunday's Frontier Conference Playoff game in Great Falls.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

GREAT FALLS — For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is under one roof.

Scheduled to be played over three days, the tournaments determine who will earn the league’s automatic bid into the NAIA National Championship Tournament.

Frontier Conference

Providence's Brooklyn Harn sinks a three-pointer over the Montana Tech defense during Sunday's Frontier Conference Playoff game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Montana Tech's Tavia Rooney sinks a jump shot during Sunday's Frontier Conference Playoff game against Providence in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Providence's Reed Hazard drives past the Montana Tech defense for two points during Sunday's Frontier Conference Playoff game in Great Falls.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments