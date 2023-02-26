GREAT FALLS — For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is being played under one roof.

Scheduled to be played over three days, the tournaments determine who will earn the league’s automatic bid into the NAIA National Championship Tournament.

Frontier Conference

MSU-Northern's CJ Nelson slips past the Western defense for a layup during Sunday's Frontier Conference playoff game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

MSU-Northern's Jesse Keltner dunks and draws the foul from Western's Tanner Haverfield during Sunday's Frontier Conference playoff game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Montana Western's Brenton Woods attempts a three-pointer during Sunday's Frontier Conference playoff game against MSU-Northern in Great Falls.

No. 5-seeded Rocky Mountain College beat No. 4 Carroll College 82-58 in Sunday's quarterfinal action at the Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Tournament. The Battlin' Bears scored 49 second-half points in the victory.
Frontier Conference

Rocky's Jesse Owens drives past Carroll's Andrew Cook during Sunday's Frontier Conference playoff game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Carroll's Brendan Temple dunks on a breakaway during Sunday's Frontier Conference playoff game against Rocky in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Rocky's Maxim Stephens slips past Carroll's Murat Guzelocak for two points during Sunday's Frontier Conference playoff game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Rocky's Dominique Stephens splits the MSU-Northern defenders for a layup during Sunday's Frontier Conference Playoff game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

MSU-Northern's Ryley Kehr attempts a one-handed layup past Rocky's Taylor Stephens during Sunday's Frontier Conference Playoff game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Rocky's Morgan Baird shoots a jump shot past MSU-Northern's Shyan Krass during Sunday's Frontier Conference playoff game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Providence's Brooklyn Harn sinks a three-pointer over the Montana Tech defense during Sunday's Frontier Conference Playoff game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Montana Tech's Tavia Rooney sinks a jump shot during Sunday's Frontier Conference Playoff game against Providence in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Providence's Reed Hazard drives past the Montana Tech defense for two points during Sunday's Frontier Conference Playoff game in Great Falls.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments