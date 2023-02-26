GREAT FALLS — For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is being played under one roof.
Scheduled to be played over three days, the tournaments determine who will earn the league’s automatic bid into the NAIA National Championship Tournament.
Rocky Mountain College and Providence advanced to the semifinals on the women’s side in early-afternoon action on Sunday.
Rocky’s men’s team and MSU-Northern did the same in the men’s bracket.
The No. 3-seeded Battlin’ Bears women play No. 2 seed Montana Western on Monday at 1 p.m.
The No. 4-seeded Argos will play No. 1 seed Carroll at 11 a.m.
On the men’s side, No. 1 Montana Tech and No. 5 Rocky are scheduled to play at 6 p.m., with No. 2 Providence and No. 3 MSU-Northern to follow at approximately 8 p.m.
MSU-Northern 82, Montana Western 62
Northern weathered a fierce Western comeback, thanks, in part, to 14 second-half points from CJ Nelson and a near triple-double from Jesse Keltner.
Trailing by 19, Western cut the Lights’ lead to as few as three points around the eight-minute mark of the second half.
Northern responded by turning to Nelson and Keltner for 14 straight points to stretch that advantage back to double figures.
“I think a lot of teams would have succumbed to that, but that just shows the character of our guys,” Lights head coach Shawn Huse said. “That’s really what it was – just a huge gut check.”
A Nelson 3-pointer, followed by a 3-point play, with around two minutes to play provided all the cushion Northern would need.
“A big thing we’ve talked about is poise – staying together,” Nelson said. “I wouldn’t want to go through that with any other team. It’d be pretty easy to get down on each other and completely fold in that situation.”
“We just stuck together and went on our run at the end and finished [the game] out.”
Nelson scored a game-high 21 points, on 8-for-14 shooting, adding six rebounds and five steals.
Keltner notched his second double-double in the last seven games, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds to go along with six blocked shots and two assists.
“They weren’t gonna let us go out tonight,” Huse said of his seniors. “We’ve talked about coming down here to win this tournament – that’s all I hear our guys talking about.”
“They certainly were our leaders tonight.”
Northern turned Western over 21 times on Sunday and converted those mistakes into 30 points. Additionally, the Lights outscored Western by 14 in the painted area and finished the game shooting north of 50 percent from the field.
Western received a team-high 18 points from sophomore Ky Kouba. Three of his five made 3-pointers came in the second half.
“It kinda signifies our year,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Larsen said of Sunday’s game. “We played bad at times, we’ve lost games, but we never really stopped fighting, ever.”
“We lost six games in the middle of the year and I think a lot of people thought we were down and out and weren’t gonna do anything the rest of the season…We battled back to find our rhythm. That showed when we were down 19.”
Brenton Woods joined Kouba in double figures with 10 points, while Jacob Ankeny and Jacksen Burckley each chipped in eight for Western.
Northern’s Dae’Kwon Watson totaled 14 points, five rebounds and five steals. Zackry Martinez added 11 points.
The Lights are back in the semifinals after falling to Carroll in that same round a year ago.
They’ll play Providence on Monday night with a trip to the tournament championship game on the line.
“We stuck to our game plan and did what we had talked about, and that’s all you can ask for,” Nelson said.
Rocky Mountain College 82, Carroll 58
Scott Malikie, a 6-foot-6 junior out of Missoula Sentinel, missed Rocky’s last game against Carroll because he was building and living in an ice cave as part of his academic pursuits.
On Sunday night, Malikie was in uniform, and after a quiet first half, scored 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting in 14 second-half minutes. It was the kind of spark off the bench Rocky needed to beat Carroll for the first time this season, arguably when it mattered the most.
“He had a big night for us tonight,” Rocky head coach Bill Dreikosen said. “To win games like that against really good programs like Carroll, you have to have somebody come in and do something like that.”
Malikie punctuated on court time with a dunk, a two-handed jam off a back-cut that extended Rocky’s lead to a dozen around the 13-minute mark of the second half.
As he ran back down the court, Malikie found teammate Jesse Owens and the two shared a moment stemming from some previously shared advice.
“In practice, he’s throwing down windmills and reverse [dunks],” Owens said. “I told him, I was like, ‘Scotty, sometimes when you lay it up there’s a bigger chance it’s gonna get blocked.’ I told him, ‘if you go and dunk it, you’re either gonna get fouled or an and-one, most likely.’”
“After he dunked it, he looked at me and we kinda had a moment there. That’s one of my best friends, so I was super excited for him.”
Malikie might’ve had one of the exclamation points in the Battlin’ Bears’ victory, but it was Owens who sparked a 49-point second half.
Trailing Carroll 40-39 early in the second, Owens was fouled on a made 3-point shot attempt. The resulting 4-point play gave Rocky its first lead of the second half, one the Battlin’ Bears would grow to 24 points by game’s end.
“I knocked the shot down and ended up getting turned around and the whole bench was standing up cheering for me,” Owens said. “That’s what this team is all about. We’re all together – that’s what we preach every day.”
“We’re a family over here and that just showed that even more.”
Rocky shot 63 percent (17-for-27) from the field in the second half, including 6-for-11 from 3-point distance.
The Saints, who took a one-point lead into halftime, struggled to the tune of 31.3 percent shooting (10-for-32) and failed to make a three in seven attempts.
Despite Brendan Temple’s 10 second-half points, Carroll scored just 24 in the second half.
“We just were losing them in transition because we weren’t putting the ball in the hole,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “They kinda broke out and found their shooters. It got away from us. Give them credit.”
Owens scored a game-high 20 points for Rocky, while Maxim Stephens added 17 and five rebounds.
Kael Robinson joined them in double figures with 12 points.
Andrew Cook paced Carroll with 17 points, adding six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Brendan Temple scored 16 points and Brayden Koch and Gui Pedra each chipped in nine.
Carroll’s streak of seven straight Frontier Tournament Championship game appearances was snapped with the loss.
Sunday’s win was Rocky’s first Frontier Tournament victory since 2018.
Women's Basketball
Rocky Mountain College 70, MSU-Northern 61
The Battlin’ Bears outscored Northern 38-28 in the painted area and all three Rocky post players who saw significant minutes cracked double figures.
With the win, Rocky is back in the semifinals after winning the Frontier women’s tournament a year ago.
“I was proud of our fours and fives…we get that kind of production from those guys and then our guard picks up the slack,” Battlin’ Bears head coach Wes Keller said. “We wanna play inside-out and when we get that working, good things are gonna happen.”
“I thought our bigs played with good patience when they received it tonight – didn’t rush.”
Rocky sophomore Dominique Stephens scored 11 of the Battlin’ Bears’ 21 points in the first quarter and totaled 17 on 8-for-12 shooting
“I got some really good passes,” Stephens said. “The guards were really, really good. They moved the ball well and got me wide open. I didn’t really have to do much, just had to put it up and in.”
Morgan Baird added 14 points and four rebounds off the bench and Mackenzie Dethman contributed 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Northern limited Rocky’s lead to single digits for much of the third quarter.
Ryley Kehr scored 10 of her team-high 18 points in the second half and Savannah Toms scored seven of her 11 total points in the third stanza.
The Skylights shot 50 percent (24-for-48) from the field, but turned the ball over 14 times, leading to 15 Rocky points.
“I thought we played about as complete a game as we’ve played in a while,” Skylights head coach Chris Mouat said. “Unfortunately it was against a team that’s been nationally ranked for much of the season.”
“I’m proud of [the players] because I said we’re gonna play our best in the end, and I do believe we did that. We did it against a very good team. [Rocky’s] got some superstars and their post players destroyed us tonight – they’re really good.”
Briaunna McCullough scored 12 points, on 4-for-11 shooting for Northern, while Jalen Callender contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Kloie Thatcher added nine points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Battlin’ Bears. Gracee Lekvold chipped in eight points.
Western stands between Rocky and the Battlin’ Bears’ opportunity to defend their tournament title in the championship game.
Western swept the three-game regular-season series with Rocky.
“We haven’t solved that riddle, yet, in three games,” Keller said. “We’ve got a few things that we’re gonna have to try. Biggest thing is I feel like we gotta play at our pace, not their pace…We gotta do a nice job of controlling the tempo.”
Providence 68, Montana Tech 58
Action tipped off Sunday afternoon with Providence’s women’s team holding off a furious Montana Tech comeback attempt to secure a spot in Monday’s semifinals.
Six of Providence’s first 13 made field goals were 3-pointers as the Argos built a 19-point halftime advantage.
That well ran dry in the second half, resulting in just six made Argo field goals in the game’s final 20 minutes.
“We executed well and I thought we had good looks, they just didn’t go in…We really just talked about getting to the rim a little bit, maybe trying to get to the foul line,” Argos head coach Bill Himmelberg said.
“Then just execute some of our offensive stuff. We have really good offensive stuff, we just had to execute and knock them down.”
Dani Urick’s 3-point play cut Providence’s lead to single digits in the fourth, and moments later, her two free throws brought the Orediggers as close as they would get down the stretch.
Providence junior Maddy Dixon responded with six-straight points for the Argos over the next six minutes, part of her 12-point effort.
The Argos handled Tech’s pressure down the stretch, converting free throws to keep the Orediggers at arms length.
“It seemed like when they missed, we missed and when they hit one, we answered,” Tech head coach Jeff Graham said. “We talk about four quarters and we had that darn second quarter that hurt us.”
“Just seems like this year we’ve had that one quarter a game that kinda gets us.”
Providence outscored Tech 24-7 in the second quarter.
Tech’s Tavia Rooney scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the second half. She added six rebounds, six blocks and an assist in the loss.
Argos senior Brooklyn Harn, who entered play averaging 14 points per game in five month-of-February games, scored 15 points in the first half and totaled 17 to go along with 10 rebounds.
Reed Hazard (14) and Kenedy Cartwright (12) joined Harn and Dixon in double figures.
“We got the momentum going [in the first half],” Harn said. “This is my last ride and I’m just trying to give it all I’ve got and put it all out there, so that kinda start was really good for our team.”
Tech’s first season under Graham ends after a 7-19 campaign.
“We told [our seniors] we’re very proud of them and that they’re the ones – our goal is to turn this program around and get more competitive,” Graham said. “They left me with some great girls and we’re right there. We’re learning how to win.”
“We’ve got a great group of kids and we’re looking forward to next year.”
Providence will play No. 1 seed Carroll on Monday at 11 a.m.
Photos: Day One of Frontier Conference Basketball Tournaments
