HELENA — We’re to that point in the season where regular-season champions are close to being crowned.
By this time next week, we’ll likely know who will hoist the regular-season hardware and earn one of the coveted first-round byes in the upcoming conference tournament.
Three regular-season games remain.
Regular-season title clinching scenarios
Montana Tech’s men’s basketball team is on the verge of doing something it hasn’t done since before all of its current players were born: win the Frontier Conference regular-season championship outright.
The Orediggers shared the title with Carroll last season and entered the league tournament as the No. 2 seed, but with three regular-season games to go in the 2022-23 campaign, Tech owns a two-game lead over MSU-Northern and Providence.
That means the Orediggers can clinch at least a share of the regular-season title as early as Thursday (at home vs. Carroll) and the outright title on Saturday (in Great Falls vs. Providence).
A Tech win and losses by Northern and Providence on Thursday would result in an outright championship for the Orediggers.
Tech, with two wins last week, improved to 21-4 on the season, giving the Orediggers back-to-back 20-win seasons. Last season’s 27-win campaign resulted in a Frontier Tournament Championship and berth in the NAIA National Tournament.
Carroll’s women’s team is in a similar situation as Tech.
The Saints are two games ahead of Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College in the league standings, meaning two more wins in their last three results in an outright regular-season title.
Carroll can clinch at least a share of what would be its third regular-season championship in the last four seasons on Thursday in Butte. An outright title can be had with a win over Rocky on Saturday in Helena.
A Carroll win and losses by Rocky and Western on Thursday would result in an outright championship for the Saints.
Carroll has won three outright regular-season titles under head coach Rachelle Sayers, all coming in the last six seasons. With Saturday’s win over Western, the Saints captured win No. 20 of the season, the program’s sixth-straight 20-win campaign.
League tournament seeding situations
Three regular-season games remain, see standings below
Tech men – No. 1 seed with two more wins OR a win and Northern loss
Carroll women – No. 1 seed with two more wins OR a win and Rocky loss
Providence men – No. 2 seed by winning out (owns head-to-head tiebreaker with MSU-Northern); MSU-Northern men – No. 2 seed by winning out plus Providence loss
Montana Western and Rocky women – No. 2 seed by winning out; Western owns head-to-head tiebreaker but only one team can win out (head-to-head matchup to end regular-season on Feb. 18 in Dillon)
Carroll men – would lose head-to-head tiebreaker with Providence and MSU-Northern (only two catchable teams ahead in standings); owns head-to-head tiebreaker with Rocky and Western (two teams below in standings); could still be as high as No. 2 seed by winning out and getting help; most likely will be No. 4 or No. 5 seed.
Providence women – can be no higher than No. 4 seed; head-to-head tiebreaker with Tech is currently 1-1 (only team that can catch Providence in standings)(head-to-head matchup on Feb. 11 in Great Falls)
Rocky men – can be no higher than No. 3 seed; owns head-to-head tiebreaker with Providence (three games ahead in standings); does not own tiebreaker with Carroll (one game ahead in standings); still has to play MSU-Northern and Western with head-to-head tiebreakers on the line
Tech women – can only be No. 4 or No. 5 seed; head-to-head matchup with Providence on Feb. 11 in Great Falls
Western men – does not own head-to-head tiebreakers with Carroll and Providence (two catchable teams); still has to play Rocky and MSU-Northern; most likely to be No. 5 or No. 6 seed
MSU-Northern women – locked into No. 6 seed
Lights on fire
Over the last three weeks, MSU-Northern’s men’s team has ascended from the depths of the Frontier standings to battling for a first-round tournament bye as, potentially, one of the top two seeds.
The Lights are riding a five-game win streak and enter the final full week of the regular-season as the hottest team on the men's side of the Frontier.
During that streak, Northern beat league-leading Tech 67-60 in Havre and, most recently, blew Providence out by 22 points.
Jesse Keltner (13.2 PPG), CJ Nelson (11.4 PPG), Dae’Kwon Watson (11.2 PPG) and Zackry Martinez (10.8 PPG) are all averaging double figures during this win streak in which the Lights are averaging 78.4 points per game as a team.
Northern goes on the road this week, visiting Billings and Dillon.
The Lights need one more win in their last three to ensure a top-three seed in the league tournament. They’ll need Providence to lose again if they hope to land a top-two seed as the Argos own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Game results
Thursday (men)
No. 12 Montana Tech 86, Montana Western 61
MSU-Northern 79, Carroll 61
Rocky Mountain College 93, Providence 75
Saturday (men)
No. 12 Montana Tech 89, Rocky Mountain College 82
MSU-Northern 90, Providence 68
Montana Western 63, Carroll 57
Thursday (women)
No. 11 Carroll 59, MSU-Northern 36
No. 15 Montana Western 71, Montana Tech 47
No. 22 Rocky Mountain College 61, Providence 44
Saturday (women)
No. 11 Carroll 69, No. 15 Montana Western 61
No. 22 Rocky Mountain College 59, Montana Tech 54
Providence 68, MSU-Northern 51
Frontier Conference standings
Men –
Montana Tech – 9-3
MSU-Northern – 7-5
Providence – 7-5
Carroll – 5-7
Rocky Mountain College – 4-8
Montana Western – 4-8
Women –
Carroll – 11-1
Montana Western – 9-3
Rocky Mountain College – 9-3
Providence – 4-8
Montana Tech – 3-9
MSU-Northern – 0-12
Frontier Conference Players of the Week
Men: Guard Nick Hart, Rocky Mountain College
Women: Forward Jamie Pickens, Carroll
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Wednesday, Jan. 25)*
Men –
Montana Tech – No. 12
Women –
Carroll – No. 11
Montana Western – No. 15
Rocky Mountain College – No. 22
* – new poll to be released on Wednesday
Last week’s top performers
Men –
Rocky Mountain College guard Nick Hart: 24 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals (Saturday vs. Montana Tech) – 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Providence)
Rocky Mountain College guard Tayshawun Bradford: 25 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Providence)
Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Montana Western) – 21 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist (Saturday vs. Rocky)
MSU-Northern forward Jesse Keltner: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks (Saturday vs. Providence)
Rocky Mountain College forward Maxim Stephens: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 blocks (Saturday vs. Tech) – 14 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists (Thursday vs. Providence)
Women –
Carroll forward Jamie Pickens: 28 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 2 blocks (Saturday vs. Western) – 14 points, 7 rebounds (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern)
Montana Western forward Brynley Fitzgerald: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Tech) – 22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block (Saturday vs. Carroll)
Rocky Mountain College guard Gracee Lekvold: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Providence)
Providence guard Brooklyn Harn: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal (Saturday vs. MSU-Northern)
Providence forward Reed Hazard: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. MSU-Northern)
Upcoming conference schedules
Men and women –
Thursday, Feb. 9 –
Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU-Northern
Providence vs. Montana Western
Montana Tech vs. Carroll
Saturday, Feb. 11 –
Montana Western vs. MSU-Northern
Providence vs. Montana Tech
Carroll vs. Rocky Mountain College
