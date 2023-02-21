Sienna Swannack vs. Providence

No. 11-ranked Carroll women's basketball will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Frontier Conference Women's Basketball Tournament in Great Falls.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

HELENA — For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be held at a single site.

Sunday through Tuesday, six men’s and six women’s teams will battle it out inside Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls for the tournament championship, a title that comes with an automatic bid in the upcoming NAIA National Tournament.

Tech vs. Carroll

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach reacts after a foul is called last in the second half of the Orediggers' game against Carroll College on Feb. 9, 2023.
Zackry Martinez vs. Carroll

MSU-Northern's Zackry Martinez scored five points to go along with four assists, two rebounds and a steal in Saturday's 69-59 win over Carroll.
Rocky basketball

Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald shoots over Rocky's Shauna Bribiescas at the Fortin Center in Billings. File Photo
Genesis Wilkinson vs. Providence

Carroll senior Genesis Wilkinson scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists in the Saints' 74-60 win over Providence on Saturday, Feb. 18.
MSU Billings vs. Rocky Mountain College

Rocky Mountain College's Ky Buell (13) dribbles during the MSU Billings Yellowjackets’ game against the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears at Alterowitz Gym in Billings on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Jonny Hillman vs. RMC

Carroll senior Jonny Hillman scored 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting in the Saints' 80-74 win over Rocky Mountain College on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Tech vs. Western

Montana Tech's Dani Urick snags a pass on defense in the Orediggers' home game against Montana Western on Feb. 2 in Butte.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

