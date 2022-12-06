Mesa King and Jamie Pickens

Montana Western redshirt senior Mesa King (left) is pictured being guarded by Carroll senior Jamie Pickens (right) during the Saints' 72-61 conference-opening victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, inside the PE Center.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — Frontier Conference basketball is officially back, and while fans will have to wait another month for the resumption of league play, last week served as a “sneak preview” for the 15-game season as each team played a pair of contests against conference opposition.

Carroll and Rocky Mountain College, as well as Montana Western, appear to once again be the class of the Frontier on the women’s side, while no men’s team has distinguished itself from the group in the early-going.

Wide open

Four different programs have either shared or won outright the last three regular-season Frontier Conference men’s basketball championships. Three different teams have captured league tournament titles in that same time span.

This season, it seems just as likely that cycle will continue as it does that a repeat champion will claim the hardware.

Through last week’s preview of Frontier action – two conference games for each team before league play begins in earnest in January – all six men’s teams are 1-1.

Last season’s tournament champion – Montana Tech – lost to Montana Western, while last season’s regular-season co-champion – Carroll – dropped a road tilt against MSU-Northern.

Providence beat Northern in double overtime, just to turn around and lose by 18 points to Rocky Mountain College.

The Frontier – at least on the men’s side – lost a substantial amount of production after last season, and while new players are stepping up, that turnover seems to have created a more even playing field.

Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence

Rocky Mountain College's Maxim Stephens goes up to shoot during the Battlin' Bears’ game against the University of Providence at the Fortin Center on Saturday. Stephens, a junior from New Zealand, scored 21 points in his first start of the year in Rocky's 90-72 win after coming off of an early-season ankle injury.

Thirteen conference games remain for a champion to separate themselves.

On her way

Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald is, thus far, enjoying a career year in her final season as a Bulldog.

Through eight games, the fifth-year senior out of Beaverhead County High School is leading the Frontier in points (19.3) and rebounds (7.9) per game.

That’s nothing new for Fitzgerald, who, in each of the last two seasons, finished top-two in the league in scoring while earning first-team All-Conference and third-team All-America honors.

Fitzgerald has scored at least 11 points in every game she’s played so far this season. Four times she’s eclipsed the 20-point plateau, topping out at 30 points against College of Idaho on Nov. 26.

Tech vs. Western

Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald eyes the basket from the free-throw during a Bulldogs' victory over Montana Tech in Butte. File Photo

She dropped 26 points – on 8-for-19 shooting – and pulled down eight rebounds against Tech on Saturday, and already has two double-doubles to her credit this season.

New faces

Six Frontier men’s basketball players were selected as All-Americans last year. Only one – Tech’s Caleb Bellach – returned for the 2022-23 season.

That turnover has created an opportunity for some new faces to step into the spotlight, and through the early portion of the season, that is exactly what’s happening.

Four of the conference’s current top five scorers are in their first or second year in the league. Only Carroll’s Jonny Hillman is a veteran of three or more seasons.

Providence’s Kenny Curtis – who paces the conference with 17 points per game – transferred from Highline Community College in Washington. Teammate Eric Milner – who is fifth in the Frontier averaging 14.4 points per game – is also a first-year transfer from Chaffey College in California.

Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence

University of Providence’s Kenny Curtis (#2) moves through traffic during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears’ game against the University of Providence Argos at Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Curtis is also averaging a league-best 2.5 steals per game.

Carroll’s Andrew Cook (15.3 points per game) and Tech’s Bellach (14.9 points per game) are in their second season in the Frontier.

Bellach was the league’s Newcomer of the Year in 2021-22 after transferring from Montana State, while Cook worked his way into the Saints’ starting lineup in the season’s second half as a true freshman.

Another newcomer – Western’s Brenton Woods – currently leads the Frontier with 4.4 assists per game.

Game results

Thursday (men)

No. 12 Montana Tech 82, Rocky Mountain College 59

No. 23 Carroll 76, Montana Western 65

Providence 82, MSU-Northern 77

Thursday (women)

No. 9 Carroll 72, No. 21 Montana Western 61

RV Rocky Mountain College 59, Montana Tech 42

Providence 66, MSU-Northern 59

Tech vs. Rocky

Montana Tech's McKayla Kloker (#12) and Madison Allen (#11) wrestle for the ball with Rocky's Gracee Lekvold (#14) on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in the conference opener at Montana Technological University in Butte.

Saturday (men)

Montana Western 67, No. 12 Montana Tech 64

MSU-Northern 66, No. 23 Carroll 62

Rocky Mountain College 90, Providence 72

Saturday (women)

No. 9 Carroll 68, MSU-Northern 49

No. 21 Montana Western 73, Montana Tech 67

RV Rocky Mountain College 48, Providence 46

Frontier Conference standings

Men –

MSU-Northern – 1-1

Montana Tech – 1-1

Carroll – 1-1

Rocky Mountain College – 1-1

Providence – 1-1

Montana Western – 1-1

Tech vs. Rocky

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach looks to pass around the Rocky defense in the first half against Rocky during the conference opener on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Butte.

Women –

Carroll – 2-0

Rocky Mountain College – 2-0

Providence – 1-1

Montana Western – 1-1

MSU-Northern – 0-2

Montana Tech – 0-2

Frontier Conference Players of the Week

Men: Forward Brendan Temple, Carroll

Women: Guard Briaunna McCullough, MSU-Northern

Brendan Temple vs. Montana Western 2

Carroll senior Brendan Temple scored a career-best 27 points to go along with 13 rebounds in a 76-65 Saints win over Montana Western on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, inside the PE Center.

Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released Wednesday, Nov. 30)

Men –

Montana Tech – No. 12

Carroll – No. 23

Women –

Carroll – No. 9

Montana Western – No. 21

Rocky Mountain College – receiving votes

Jamie Pickens vs. Montana Western

Carroll senior Jamie Pickens shoots over her defender during the Saints' 72-61 victory over the Montana Western Bulldogs on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, inside the PE Center.

Last week’s top performers

Men –

Carroll forward Brendan Temple: 27 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block (Thursday vs. Western) – 14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. MSU-Northern)

Providence guard Kenny Curtis: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern)

Montana Tech guard Asa Williams: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Western)

Providence guard Eric Milner: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Rocky)

Rocky Mountain College forward Maxim Stephens: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks (Saturday vs. Providence)

Tech vs. Rocky

Montana Tech's Asa Williams eyes the hoop in the first half against Rocky during the conference opener on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Butte.

Women –

MSU-Northern guard Briaunna McCullough: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Providence) – 24 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block (Saturday vs. Carroll)

Montana Western guard Brynley Fitzgerald: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Tech)

Carroll guard Kamden Hilborn: 25 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Western)

Montana Tech guard/forward Tavia Rooney: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks (Saturday vs. Western)

Providence forward Maddy Dixon: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks (Saturday vs. Rocky)

Tech vs. Rocky

Montana Tech's Tavia Rooney eyes the hoop as the Orediggers face Rocky on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in the conference opener at Montana Technological University in Butte.

Upcoming conference schedule

Men and Women –

Thursday, Jan. 5

MSU-Northern vs. Rocky Mountain College

Montana Western vs. Providence

Montana Tech vs. Carroll

Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence

The University of Providence’s Maddy Dixon shoots over a Rocky Mountain College player during their game at the Fortin Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Dixon led all scorers with 22 points.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Montana Tech vs. Providence

Rocky Mountain College vs. Carroll

MSU-Northern vs. Montana Western

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments