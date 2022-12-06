HELENA — Frontier Conference basketball is officially back, and while fans will have to wait another month for the resumption of league play, last week served as a “sneak preview” for the 15-game season as each team played a pair of contests against conference opposition.
Carroll and Rocky Mountain College, as well as Montana Western, appear to once again be the class of the Frontier on the women’s side, while no men’s team has distinguished itself from the group in the early-going.
Wide open
Four different programs have either shared or won outright the last three regular-season Frontier Conference men’s basketball championships. Three different teams have captured league tournament titles in that same time span.
This season, it seems just as likely that cycle will continue as it does that a repeat champion will claim the hardware.
Through last week’s preview of Frontier action – two conference games for each team before league play begins in earnest in January – all six men’s teams are 1-1.
Last season’s tournament champion – Montana Tech – lost to Montana Western, while last season’s regular-season co-champion – Carroll – dropped a road tilt against MSU-Northern.
Providence beat Northern in double overtime, just to turn around and lose by 18 points to Rocky Mountain College.
The Frontier – at least on the men’s side – lost a substantial amount of production after last season, and while new players are stepping up, that turnover seems to have created a more even playing field.
Thirteen conference games remain for a champion to separate themselves.
On her way
Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald is, thus far, enjoying a career year in her final season as a Bulldog.
Through eight games, the fifth-year senior out of Beaverhead County High School is leading the Frontier in points (19.3) and rebounds (7.9) per game.
That’s nothing new for Fitzgerald, who, in each of the last two seasons, finished top-two in the league in scoring while earning first-team All-Conference and third-team All-America honors.
Fitzgerald has scored at least 11 points in every game she’s played so far this season. Four times she’s eclipsed the 20-point plateau, topping out at 30 points against College of Idaho on Nov. 26.
She dropped 26 points – on 8-for-19 shooting – and pulled down eight rebounds against Tech on Saturday, and already has two double-doubles to her credit this season.
New faces
Six Frontier men’s basketball players were selected as All-Americans last year. Only one – Tech’s Caleb Bellach – returned for the 2022-23 season.
That turnover has created an opportunity for some new faces to step into the spotlight, and through the early portion of the season, that is exactly what’s happening.
Four of the conference’s current top five scorers are in their first or second year in the league. Only Carroll’s Jonny Hillman is a veteran of three or more seasons.
Providence’s Kenny Curtis – who paces the conference with 17 points per game – transferred from Highline Community College in Washington. Teammate Eric Milner – who is fifth in the Frontier averaging 14.4 points per game – is also a first-year transfer from Chaffey College in California.
Curtis is also averaging a league-best 2.5 steals per game.
Carroll’s Andrew Cook (15.3 points per game) and Tech’s Bellach (14.9 points per game) are in their second season in the Frontier.
Bellach was the league’s Newcomer of the Year in 2021-22 after transferring from Montana State, while Cook worked his way into the Saints’ starting lineup in the season’s second half as a true freshman.
Another newcomer – Western’s Brenton Woods – currently leads the Frontier with 4.4 assists per game.
Game results
Thursday (men)
No. 12 Montana Tech 82, Rocky Mountain College 59
No. 23 Carroll 76, Montana Western 65
Providence 82, MSU-Northern 77
Thursday (women)
No. 9 Carroll 72, No. 21 Montana Western 61
RV Rocky Mountain College 59, Montana Tech 42
Providence 66, MSU-Northern 59
Saturday (men)
Montana Western 67, No. 12 Montana Tech 64
MSU-Northern 66, No. 23 Carroll 62
Rocky Mountain College 90, Providence 72
Saturday (women)
No. 9 Carroll 68, MSU-Northern 49
No. 21 Montana Western 73, Montana Tech 67
RV Rocky Mountain College 48, Providence 46
Frontier Conference standings
Men –
MSU-Northern – 1-1
Montana Tech – 1-1
Carroll – 1-1
Rocky Mountain College – 1-1
Providence – 1-1
Montana Western – 1-1
Women –
Carroll – 2-0
Rocky Mountain College – 2-0
Providence – 1-1
Montana Western – 1-1
MSU-Northern – 0-2
Montana Tech – 0-2
Frontier Conference Players of the Week
Men: Forward Brendan Temple, Carroll
Women: Guard Briaunna McCullough, MSU-Northern
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released Wednesday, Nov. 30)
Men –
Montana Tech – No. 12
Carroll – No. 23
Women –
Carroll – No. 9
Montana Western – No. 21
Rocky Mountain College – receiving votes
Last week’s top performers
Men –
Carroll forward Brendan Temple: 27 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block (Thursday vs. Western) – 14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. MSU-Northern)
Providence guard Kenny Curtis: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern)
Montana Tech guard Asa Williams: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Western)
Providence guard Eric Milner: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Rocky)
Rocky Mountain College forward Maxim Stephens: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks (Saturday vs. Providence)
Women –
MSU-Northern guard Briaunna McCullough: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Providence) – 24 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block (Saturday vs. Carroll)
Montana Western guard Brynley Fitzgerald: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Tech)
Carroll guard Kamden Hilborn: 25 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Western)
Montana Tech guard/forward Tavia Rooney: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks (Saturday vs. Western)
Providence forward Maddy Dixon: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks (Saturday vs. Rocky)
Upcoming conference schedule
Men and Women –
Thursday, Jan. 5
MSU-Northern vs. Rocky Mountain College
Montana Western vs. Providence
Montana Tech vs. Carroll
Saturday, Jan. 7
Montana Tech vs. Providence
Rocky Mountain College vs. Carroll
MSU-Northern vs. Montana Western
