HELENA — In two weeks time, new Frontier Conference Tournament Champions will be crowned in Great Falls.
With those trophies comes a guaranteed berth in the NAIA National Tournament, something teams further down the standings could use to turn an average season around.
Montana Tech (men) and Rocky Mountain College (women) are the defending tournament champions, and while the Orediggers seem poised to repeat, Carroll and Montana Western seem more than capable to challenge on the women’s side.
If Western wins the tournament, the Bulldogs would be the fourth different team to do so on the women’s side in the last four seasons (Providence, Carroll, Rocky).
One regular-season game remains for each program, and as you’ll read below, those games have implications.
Locked in
All six seeds on the women’s side of the Frontier have been solidified heading into Saturday’s final regular-season conference game.
Carroll (regular-season champion and No. 1 seed) and Montana Western (No. 2 seed) receive first-round tournament byes and will play the winners of Rocky-Northern (No. 3 vs. No. 6) and Providence-Montana Tech (No. 4 vs. No. 5) in the tournament semifinals.
Rocky can catch Western in the standings, especially since the programs wrap up their season series on Saturday, but no matter the outcome, the Bulldogs own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
On the men’s side, Montana Tech has secured the outright regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed. The Orediggers (11-3) are four games clear of both MSU-Northern and Providence.
What’s up for grabs
The No. 2 through No. 6 seeds have yet to be determined in the men’s standings.
Here are some scenarios for seeding purposes:
Providence win (vs. Carroll) – would be No. 2 seed (head-to-head tiebreaker over MSU-Northern)
MSU-Northern win (vs. Tech) + Providence loss (vs. Carroll) – Northern would be No. 2 seed
Providence win (vs. Carroll) + MSU-Northern win (vs. Tech) – Argos would be No. 2 seed, Lights No. 3 seed
Carroll win (vs. Providence) + Tech win (vs. MSU-Northern) + Western win (vs. Rocky) = Providence, Northern, Carroll and Western all finish regular-season at 7-8 – currently unclear how this four-way tie would be broken
Frontier Conference Tournament schedule
Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls, MT
Sunday, Feb. 26
WBB No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 1 p.m.
WBB No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 3 p.m.
MBB No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 5 p.m.
MBB No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
WBB No. 1 seed vs. lowest remaining seed, 1 p.m.
WBB No. 2 seed vs. highest remaining seed, 3 p.m.
MBB No. 1 seed vs. lowest remaining seed, 5 p.m.
MBB No. 2 seed vs. highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
WBB Championship, 5 p.m.
MBB Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Game results
Thursday (men)
No. 11 Montana Tech 87, Carroll 78
Rocky Mountain College 71, RV MSU-Northern 58
Montana Western 87, Providence 65
Saturday (men)
No. 11 Montana Tech 97, Providence 70
Montana Western 60, RV MSU-Northern 56
Carroll 89, Rocky Mountain College 67
Thursday (women)
No. 11 Carroll 62, Montana Tech 49
No. 15 Montana Western 78, Providence 60
No. 22 Rocky Mountain College 64, MSU-Northern 54
Saturday (women)
No. 11 Carroll 56, No. 22 Rocky Mountain College 52
No. 15 Montana Western 73, MSU-Northern 47
Providence 68, Montana Tech 54
Frontier Conference standings
Men –
Montana Tech – 11-3
MSU-Northern 7-7
Providence – 7-7
Carroll – 6-8
Montana Western – 6-8
Rocky Mountain College – 5-9
Women –
Carroll – 13-1
Montana Western – 11-3
Rocky Mountain College – 10-4
Providence – 5-9
Montana Tech – 3-11
MSU-Northern – 0-14
Frontier Conference Players of the Week
Men: Forward Caleb Bellach, Montana Tech
Women: Forward Brynley Fitzgerald, Montana Western
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Wednesday, Feb. 8)
Men –
Montana Tech – No. 11 (+1)
MSU-Northern – receiving votes
Women –
Carroll – No. 11
Montana Western – No. 15
Rocky Mountain College – No. 22
Last week’s top performers
Men –
Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block (Thursday vs. Carroll) – 23 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Providence)
Carroll guard Andrew Cook: 27 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Tech) – 21 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block (Saturday vs. Rocky)
Rocky Mountain College forward Maxim Stephens: 30 points, 14 rebounds, 1 block (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern)
MSU-Northern forward Jesse Keltner: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks (Thursday vs. Rocky)
Montana Western forward Jok Jok: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks (Thursday vs. Providence)
Women –
Montana Western forward Brynley Fitzgerald: 31 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists (Thursday vs. Providence) – 22 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 steals (Saturday vs. MSU-Northern)
Carroll forward Jamie Pickens: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks (Saturday vs. Rocky) – 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block (Thursday vs. Tech)
Montana Tech forward Tavia Rooney: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block (Thursday vs. Carroll)
Providence guard Brooklyn Harn: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Tech)
MSU-Northern forward Ryley Kehr: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block (Thursday vs. Rocky)
Upcoming conference schedules
Men and women –
Saturday, Feb. 18 –
Montana Western vs. Rocky Mountain College
MSU-Northern vs. Montana Tech
Carroll vs. Providence
