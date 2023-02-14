Tech vs. Carroll

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach dunks the ball as Carroll College's Brayden Koch defends on Feb. 9, 2023, in Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

HELENA — In two weeks time, new Frontier Conference Tournament Champions will be crowned in Great Falls.

With those trophies comes a guaranteed berth in the NAIA National Tournament, something teams further down the standings could use to turn an average season around.

Tech vs. Carroll

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach celebrates at the end of the game as Tech bests Carroll in overtime at Butte.
Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU Northern

MSU Northern's CJ Nelson (12) dribbles as Rocky Mountain College's Cade Tyson (2) tries to steal during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears' game against the MSU Northern Lights at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Carroll WBB vs. Rocky 2

No. 11-ranked Carroll clinched its third outright Frontier Conference regular-season championship in the last four seasons with a 56-52 win over No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, inside the PE Center.
Kamden Hilborn vs. Rocky Mountain College

Carroll fifth-year senior Kamden Hilborn scored eight points to go along with six rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the Saints' 56-52 win over No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, inside the PE Center.
Tech vs. Western

Montana Western's Brenton Woods dribbles as Montana Tech's Chrishon Dixon defends on Feb. 2, 2023, at the HPER in Butte.
Tech vs. Western

Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald dribbles as Tech's Ally Cleverly defends on Feb. 2, 2023, the HPER at Butte.
Maxim Stephens vs. Carroll

Rocky Mountain College's Maxim Stephens scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Battlin' Bears' 89-67 loss to Carroll on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Helena.
Jamie Pickens vs. Rocky Mountain College

Carroll senior Jamie Pickens scored 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks in the Saints' 56-52 win over No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, inside the PE Center.

