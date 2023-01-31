Carroll WBB vs. RMC

Carroll sophomore Addi Ekstrom reverses a lay up during the Saints' win over Rocky Mountain College last week.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — One more turn through Frontier Conference play is all that’s left before the league tournament.

The race for regular-season championships couldn’t be much tighter with Montana Tech and Providence tied on the men’s side and just one game separating Carroll and Montana Western on the women’s side.

Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald

Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald breaks away for a basketball against Montana Tech on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Jamie Pickens vs. RMC

Carroll senior Jamie Pickens was voted Frontier Conference women's Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday. Pickens is also in the running for Frontier MVP, averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Andrew Cook vs. Montana Tech

Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook is leading the Frontier Conference in scoring (18.9 PPG). He's scored 20 or more points 11 times this season and been named Frontier Conference men's Player of the Week three times.
Caleb Bellach vs. Carroll

Montana Tech junior Caleb Bellach scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Orediggers' 84-77 loss to Carroll on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Bellach scored 19 points in the second half.
Tech vs Argos

Montana Tech's Hayden Diekhans slam dunks the ball on Jan. 7 in the Orediggers' home game against the Providence Argos.
Davien Harris-Williams 1

Providence's Davien Harris-Williams (#4) scored a game-high 35 points in the Argos' 93-88 win over Carroll on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Harris-Williams made seven 3-pointers and finished the game 10-for-22 from the field.
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence (copy)

University of Providence’s Reed Hazard (#22) has been one of the key contributors for the Argos this season.
Rocky women's basketball hosts Dickinson State

Rocky Mountain College's Dominique Stephens charges past Dickinson State's Samantha Oase during a game at Rocky on Friday, Dec. 30.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments