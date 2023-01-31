HELENA — One more turn through Frontier Conference play is all that’s left before the league tournament.
The race for regular-season championships couldn’t be much tighter with Montana Tech and Providence tied on the men’s side and just one game separating Carroll and Montana Western on the women’s side.
Tech and Providence (Feb. 11 in Great Falls) and Carroll and Western (Feb. 4 in Dillon) still have to play each once more in the regular-season.
Five regular-season games remain.
Battle for Frontier MVP (women)
Twenty-three games into the 2022-23 season, Montana Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald and Carroll’s Jamie Pickens are playing up to the expectations set by the conference when they were named preseason co-player of the year in October.
With the regular-season winding down now, each has a strong case for Frontier MVP on the women’s side, as they’re one-two in the league in scoring (among qualified players)* and on teams pacing the conference in the standings.
Below is each player’s case for Frontier MVP with five regular-season games to be played:
* — players who have played in at least 60% of their team's games.
Brynley Fitzgerald: 17.3 PPG (#1 FC), 7.2 RPG (# 2 FC), 2.1 APG (#12 FC), 2.0 SPG (#2 FC), 0.6 BPG (#7 FC)
Frontier Conference only statistics: 17.9 PPG, 45.5% FG, 6.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.8 BPG
Total games with:
20+ points: 8; 30+ points: 3; 50+ percent FG: 10; 3+ assists: 7; 2+ steals: 13; 2+ blocks: 2
Double-doubles: 5
Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors: 2 (11/28, 1/9)
Team record: 20-3, 8-2 Frontier (#2)
Jamie Pickens: 15.8 PPG (#2 FC), 6.6 RPG (#4 FC), 1.4 APG (#26 FC), 1.4 SPG (#10), 1.3 BPG (#1 FC)
Frontier Conference only statistics: 15.9 PPG, 51.6% FG, 8.7 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.3 BPG
Total games with:
20+ points: 6; 30+ points: 0; 50+ percent FG: 12; 3+ assists: 3; 2+ steals: 8; 2+ blocks: 9
Double-doubles: 5
Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors: 2 (10/31, 1/30)
Team record: 18-5, 9-1 Frontier (#1)
With statistics this similar, who wins player of the year will likely be determined by which team is more successful in the league tournament.
Battle for Frontier MVP (men)
The Player of the Year battle on the men’s side is between two second-year Frontier players in Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook and Tech junior Caleb Bellach.
The pair is one-two in the conference in scoring (among qualified players)*, and between them, has won four of the 14 total player of the week honors this season.
Below is each player’s case for Frontier MVP with five regular-season games to be played:
* — players who have played in at least 60% of their team's games.
Andrew Cook: 18.9 PPG (#1 FC), 4.6 RPG (#14 FC), 2.2 APG (#10 FC), 0.9 SPG (#17 FC)
Frontier Conference only statistics: 20.1 PPG, 53.2% FG, 4.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.7 SPG
Total games with:
20+ points: 11; 30+ points: 1; 50+ percent FG: 15; 3+ assists: 9; 2+ steals: 3
Double-doubles: 0
Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors: 3 (12/12, 12/19, 1/23)
Team record: 11-10, 5-5 Frontier (t#3)
Caleb Bellach: 18.9 PPG (#2 FC), 5.0 RPG (#9 FC), 1.9 APG (#12 FC), 1.2 SPG (#6 FC)
Frontier Conference only statistics: 21.9 PPG, 47.9% FG, 6.0 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.5 SPG
Total games with:
20+ points: 8; 30+ points: 0; 50+ percent FG: 9; 3+ assists: 6; 2+ steals: 4
Double-doubles: 1
Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors: 1 (1/9)
Team record: 19-4, 7-3 Frontier (t#1)
Game results
Thursday (men)
No. 12 Montana Tech 94, Providence 87
Carroll 80, Rocky Mountain College 74
MSU-Northern 70, Montana Western 58
Saturday (men)
MSU-Northern 67, No. 12 Montana Tech 60
Providence 81, Carroll 80
Rocky Mountain College 82, Montana Western 69
Thursday (women)
No. 11 Carroll 65, No. 22 Rocky Mountain College 47
No. 15 Montana Western 49, MSU-Northern 47
Providence 74, Montana Tech 61
Saturday (women)
No. 11 Carroll 61, Providence 49
No. 15 Montana Western 83, No. 22 Rocky Mountain College 73
Montana Tech 75, MSU-Northern 63
Frontier Conference standings
Men –
Montana Tech – 7-3
Providence 7-3
MSU-Northern 5-5
Carroll – 5-5
Rocky Mountain College – 3-7
Montana Western – 3-7
Women –
Carroll – 9-1
Montana Western – 8-2
Rocky Mountain College – 7-3
Providence 3-7
Montana Tech – 3-7
MSU-Northern – 0-10
Frontier Conference Players of the Week
Men: Guard Davien Harris-Williams, Providence
Women: Forward Jamie Pickens, Carroll
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Wednesday, Jan. 25)
Men –
Montana Tech – No. 12
Women –
Carroll – No. 11
Montana Western – No. 15
Rocky Mountain College – No. 22
Last week’s top performers
Men –
Providence guard Davien Harris-Williams: 33 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Carroll) – 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists (Thursday vs. Montana Tech)
Carroll guard Andrew Cook: 27 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Rocky Mountain College) – 25 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Providence)
Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists (Saturday vs. MSU-Northern) – 18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists (Thursday vs. Providence)
Carroll forward Brendan Temple: 29 points, 17 rebounds (Saturday vs. Providence)
Rocky Mountain College forward Beau Santistevan: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist (Thursday vs. Carroll)
Women –
Carroll forward Jamie Pickens: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals (Thursday vs. Rocky) – 22 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block (Saturday vs. Providence)
Providence guard Reed Hazard: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block (Thursday vs. Tech) – 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Carroll)
Montana Western forward Brynley Fitzgerald: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals (Saturday vs. Rocky)
Rocky Mountain College guard Kloie Thatcher: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 block (Saturday vs. Western)
MSU-Northern forward Savannah Toms: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Tech)
Upcoming conference schedule
Men and women –
Thursday, Feb. 2 –
Rocky Mountain College vs. Providence
MSU-Northern vs. Carroll
Montana Tech vs. Montana Western
Saturday, Feb. 4 –
MSU-Northern vs. Providence
Montana Tech vs. Rocky Mountain College
Montana Western vs. Carroll
