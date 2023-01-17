HELENA — The Frontier Conference basketball standings are taking shape.
It’s hard to believe this weekend will mark the halfway point in the 15-game conference schedule, but February and the promise of a Frontier title is nearing.
A month from Wednesday (Jan. 18), the regular-season is scheduled to end.
Nine games remain to crown a regular-season champion.
999
Montana Tech junior Tavia Rooney is set to join a group with less than 25 members: the Orediggers’ 1,000-point club.
With one more point on Thursday against Rocky Mountain College, Rooney, a Townsend native, will eclipse 1,000 career points in her fourth season with Tech.
Rooney is a two-time All-Frontier selection, and in 83 career games, is averaging a near-double-double with 12 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
In the midst of a career year, Rooney is averaging 14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. She’ll enter play on Thursday third in the Frontier Conference in scoring, first in rebounds per game, sixth in steals per game (1.7) and first in blocks per game (1.4).
Rooney has logged four double-doubles this season, including two in her last three games.
She scored a career-high 26 points against Providence on Jan. 7 and poured in 24 more in a seven-point loss to No. 12-ranked Montana Western on Saturday.
Rooney is top-10 in many statistical categories in the Orediggers’ record book, including field goals made (370), free throws made (233), steals (148) and rebound average (9.6).
Swept at home
For the first time in Kurt Paulson’s head coaching tenure at Carroll, the Saints lost back-to-back home conference games.
Carroll, now 2-4 in league play, fell to Providence on Thursday before being outscored 39-33 in the second half of Saturday’s loss to MSU-Northern.
Carroll entered last week 5-0 inside the PE Center this season and 59-7 (.894) under Paulson (in non-National Tournament home games).
It was the first time Carroll lost back-to-back home conference games since Jan. 6 and Jan. 9, 2018, when Lewis-Clark State (72-70) and Rocky Mountain College (59-54) beat the Saints on a Saturday and Tuesday.
Carroll, now 5-2 at home this season, has four regular-season home contests remaining.
The Saints have not lost more than two home games in a season since 2014-15 (8-6).
Carroll is 8-9 overall.
Back in contention
The beginning of 2022 was not kind to Providence’s men’s basketball team.
From Jan. 6 until the end of the season, the Argos went 1-13, ending the 2021-22 campaign on a 10-game losing streak.
Providence dropped those 10 straight by, on average, 14.5 points per game, finishing sixth in the six-team Frontier with a 2-13 record, just one year after winning the regular-season and tournament titles.
Fast forward roughly a calendar year and Providence is back in contention.
The Argos are off to a 4-2 start in conference play, placing them second in the league standings, just one game behind Tech.
They have a winning record (10-9), are undefeated at home (4-0), and if they had enough games to qualify, Davien Harris-Williams (21.5 PPG) and Marcus Stephens (20.7 PPG) would be one-two in the league in scoring.
As it stands, the Argos field the Frontier’s third-leading scorer in Kenny Curtis (14.1 PPG) and feature six players who average double figures.
Providence is scoring 80 points per game and turning the basketball over less than 10 times per game in conference play.
The Argos’ defense needs work (81.7 PPG allowed), but Providence has already beaten Carroll and Western and is scheduled to get two more cracks at Tech before the regular-season ends.
Game results
Thursday (men)
No. 12 Montana Tech 89, MSU-Northern 85
Providence 93, Carroll 88
Montana Western 76, Rocky Mountain College 60
Saturday (men)
No. 12 Montana Tech 75, Montana Western 64
MSU-Northern 69, Carroll 59
Providence 80, Rocky Mountain College 67
Thursday (women)
No. 12 Montana Western 83, No. 20 Rocky Mountain College 58
No. 18 Carroll 73, Providence 41
Montana Tech 64, MSU-Northern 57
Saturday (women)
No. 12 Montana Western 78, Montana Tech 71
No. 18 Carroll 71, MSU-Northern 40
No. 20 Rocky Mountain College 67, Providence 43
Frontier Conference standings
Men –
Montana Tech – 5-1
Providence – 4-2
Montana Western – 3-3
MSU-Northern – 2-4
Rocky Mountain College – 2-4
Carroll – 2-4
Women –
Montana Western – 5-1
Carroll – 5-1
Rocky Mountain College – 5-1
Montana Tech – 2-4
Providence – 1-5
MSU-Northern – 0-6
Frontier Conference Players of the Week
Men: Guard Marcus Stephens, Providence
Women: Forward Tavia Rooney, Montana Tech
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released Wednesday, Jan. 11)
Men –
Montana Tech – No. 12
Women –
Montana Western – No. 12
Carroll – No. 18
Rocky Mountain College – No. 20
Last week’s top performers
Men –
Providence guard Marcus Stephens: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Carroll) – 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals (Saturday vs. Rocky)
Providence guard Davien Harris-Williams: 35 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Carroll)
MSU-Northern guard CJ Nelson: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Carroll) – 12 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists (Thursday vs. Tech)
Carroll guard Brayden Koch: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists (Thursday vs. Providence)
Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach: 25 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern) – 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Western)
Women –
Montana Tech forward Tavia Rooney: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block (Saturday vs. Western) – 18 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals, 2 blocks (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern)
Montana Western forward Brynley Fitzgerald: 31 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks (Saturday vs. Tech)
MSU-Northern guard Briaunna McCullough: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Tech)
Carroll forward Jamie Pickens: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. MSU-Northern)
Rocky Mountain College forward Morgan Baird: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Providence)
Upcoming conference schedule
Men and women –
Thursday, Jan. 19
Providence vs. MSU-Northern
Montana Western vs. Carroll
Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Tech
Saturday, Jan. 21
Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU-Northern
Carroll vs. Montana Tech
Providence vs. Montana Western
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.