Carroll senior Brendan Temple (#32) and MSU-Northern senior Jesse Keltner (#20) battle for the opening tip in Saturday's contest. The Lights prevailed over the Saints 69-59 inside the PE Center.

HELENA — The Frontier Conference basketball standings are taking shape.

It’s hard to believe this weekend will mark the halfway point in the 15-game conference schedule, but February and the promise of a Frontier title is nearing.

A month from Wednesday (Jan. 18), the regular-season is scheduled to end.

Nine games remain to crown a regular-season champion.

Montana Tech junior Tavia Rooney is set to join a group with less than 25 members: the Orediggers’ 1,000-point club.

With one more point on Thursday against Rocky Mountain College, Rooney, a Townsend native, will eclipse 1,000 career points in her fourth season with Tech.

Rooney is a two-time All-Frontier selection, and in 83 career games, is averaging a near-double-double with 12 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

In the midst of a career year, Rooney is averaging 14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. She’ll enter play on Thursday third in the Frontier Conference in scoring, first in rebounds per game, sixth in steals per game (1.7) and first in blocks per game (1.4).

Tech vs. Carroll

Montana Tech's Tavia Rooney is guarded by Carroll's Jamie Pickens as she drives to the hoop in the first half of the Orediggers home game against the Saints on Jan. 5, 2023.

Rooney has logged four double-doubles this season, including two in her last three games.

She scored a career-high 26 points against Providence on Jan. 7 and poured in 24 more in a seven-point loss to No. 12-ranked Montana Western on Saturday.

Rooney is top-10 in many statistical categories in the Orediggers’ record book, including field goals made (370), free throws made (233), steals (148) and rebound average (9.6).

Swept at home

For the first time in Kurt Paulson’s head coaching tenure at Carroll, the Saints lost back-to-back home conference games.

Carroll, now 2-4 in league play, fell to Providence on Thursday before being outscored 39-33 in the second half of Saturday’s loss to MSU-Northern.

Carroll entered last week 5-0 inside the PE Center this season and 59-7 (.894) under Paulson (in non-National Tournament home games).

Kurt Paulson 2023

Carroll head men's basketball coach Kurt Paulson instructs his team from the sideline during Saturday's 69-59 loss to MSU-Northern inside the PE Center.

It was the first time Carroll lost back-to-back home conference games since Jan. 6 and Jan. 9, 2018, when Lewis-Clark State (72-70) and Rocky Mountain College (59-54) beat the Saints on a Saturday and Tuesday.

Carroll, now 5-2 at home this season, has four regular-season home contests remaining.

The Saints have not lost more than two home games in a season since 2014-15 (8-6).

Carroll is 8-9 overall.

Back in contention

The beginning of 2022 was not kind to Providence’s men’s basketball team.

From Jan. 6 until the end of the season, the Argos went 1-13, ending the 2021-22 campaign on a 10-game losing streak.

Providence dropped those 10 straight by, on average, 14.5 points per game, finishing sixth in the six-team Frontier with a 2-13 record, just one year after winning the regular-season and tournament titles.

Fast forward roughly a calendar year and Providence is back in contention.

The Argos are off to a 4-2 start in conference play, placing them second in the league standings, just one game behind Tech.

Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence

The University of Providence’s Jake Olsen (#33) goes up to shoot as Rocky Mountain College's Nick Hart (#23) defends during their game at the Fortin Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

They have a winning record (10-9), are undefeated at home (4-0), and if they had enough games to qualify, Davien Harris-Williams (21.5 PPG) and Marcus Stephens (20.7 PPG) would be one-two in the league in scoring.

As it stands, the Argos field the Frontier’s third-leading scorer in Kenny Curtis (14.1 PPG) and feature six players who average double figures.

Providence is scoring 80 points per game and turning the basketball over less than 10 times per game in conference play.

The Argos’ defense needs work (81.7 PPG allowed), but Providence has already beaten Carroll and Western and is scheduled to get two more cracks at Tech before the regular-season ends.

Game results

Thursday (men)

No. 12 Montana Tech 89, MSU-Northern 85

Providence 93, Carroll 88

Montana Western 76, Rocky Mountain College 60

Saturday (men)

No. 12 Montana Tech 75, Montana Western 64

MSU-Northern 69, Carroll 59

Providence 80, Rocky Mountain College 67

Thursday (women)

No. 12 Montana Western 83, No. 20 Rocky Mountain College 58

No. 18 Carroll 73, Providence 41

Montana Tech 64, MSU-Northern 57

Saturday (women)

No. 12 Montana Western 78, Montana Tech 71

No. 18 Carroll 71, MSU-Northern 40

No. 20 Rocky Mountain College 67, Providence 43

Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald

Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald breaks away for a basketball against Montana Tech on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Frontier Conference standings

Men –

Montana Tech – 5-1

Providence – 4-2

Montana Western – 3-3

MSU-Northern – 2-4

Rocky Mountain College – 2-4

Carroll – 2-4

Women –

Montana Western – 5-1

Carroll – 5-1

Rocky Mountain College – 5-1

Montana Tech – 2-4

Providence – 1-5

MSU-Northern – 0-6

Frontier Conference Players of the Week

Men: Guard Marcus Stephens, Providence

Women: Forward Tavia Rooney, Montana Tech

Marcus Stephens

University of Providence's Marcus Stephens (#1) drives as Rocky Mountain College's Kevin Fassu (#33) defends during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears’ game against the University of Providence Argos at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released Wednesday, Jan. 11)

Men –

Montana Tech – No. 12

Women –

Montana Western – No. 12

Carroll – No. 18

Rocky Mountain College – No. 20

Last week’s top performers

Men –

Providence guard Marcus Stephens: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Carroll) – 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals (Saturday vs. Rocky)

Providence guard Davien Harris-Williams: 35 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Carroll)

MSU-Northern guard CJ Nelson: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Carroll) – 12 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists (Thursday vs. Tech)

Carroll guard Brayden Koch: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists (Thursday vs. Providence)

Brayden Koch vs. MSU-Northern

Carroll freshman Brayden Koch scored eight points, on 3-for-6 shooting, in Saturday's 69-59 loss to MSU-Northern.

Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach: 25 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern) – 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Western)

Women –

Montana Tech forward Tavia Rooney: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block (Saturday vs. Western) – 18 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals, 2 blocks (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern)

Montana Western forward Brynley Fitzgerald: 31 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks (Saturday vs. Tech)

MSU-Northern guard Briaunna McCullough: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Tech)

Carroll forward Jamie Pickens: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. MSU-Northern)

Rocky Mountain College forward Morgan Baird: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Providence)

MSU Billings vs. Rocky Mountain College

Rocky Mountain College's Morgan Baird (#44) looks to shoot during the MSU Billings Yellowjackets’ game against the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears at Alterowitz Gym in Billings on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Upcoming conference schedule

Men and women –

Thursday, Jan. 19

Providence vs. MSU-Northern

Montana Western vs. Carroll

Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Tech

Zackry Martinez vs. Carroll

MSU-Northern's Zackry Martinez scored five points to go along with four assists, two rebounds and a steal in Saturday's 69-59 win over Carroll.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU-Northern

Carroll vs. Montana Tech

Providence vs. Montana Western

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

