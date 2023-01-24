Carroll vs. Montana Tech WBB

No. 18-ranked Carroll beat Montana Tech 72-46 on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, inside the PE Center. Carroll and Rocky Mountain College enter Thursday's head-to-head matchup tied atop the Frontier Conference standings at 7-1.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — Just three full weeks remain in the Frontier Conference’s regular-season schedule.

It was a big week for the Frontier as the slate of games produced a triple-overtime outcome (MSU-Northern and Rocky men), fans were treated to some big-time rivalry games, and a Carroll athlete was named NAIA National Player of the Week.

Andrew Cook vs. Montana Tech

Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook scored a team-high 24 points in the Saints' 84-77 win over No. 12-ranked Montana Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Cook scored 16 points in the second half.
Rocky Mountain College vs. Carroll College

Rocky's Dominique Stephens goes up for a shot against Carroll's Genesis Wilkinson during the 2021-22 Frontier Conference Tournament Championship game at the Fortin Center.
Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU Northern

Rocky Mountain College's Gracee Lekvold (#14) dribbles during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears' game against the MSU Northern Skylights at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU Northern

MSU Northern's Zackry Martinez (#4) shoots during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears' game against the MSU Northern Lights at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Maddie Geritz vs. Montana Tech

Carroll senior Maddie Geritz scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds in the Saints' 72-46 win over Montana Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Carroll College vs. Rocky Mountain College

Rocky Mountain College's Maxim Stephens (#11) goes up to shoot during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears’ game against the Carroll College Saints at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence

University of Providence's Reed Hazard (#22) goes up against Rocky Mountain College's Dominique Stephens (#32) to shoot during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears’ game against the University of Providence Argos at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

