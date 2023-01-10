HELENA — The bulk of Frontier Conference play is upon us, and with it, so is the idea that anything is possible.
Montana Western men’s team, a group that beat Montana Tech in early-December, lost to Providence on Thursday for the Argos to promptly turn around and lose to Tech by 13 on Saturday.
Tech’s women’s team led No. 11-ranked Carroll at halftime before falling by a dozen as Western handled Providence by 30 on Thursday.
The two Frontier Tournament Champion game rematches – between Tech and Carroll on the men’s side and Rocky Mountain College and Carroll on the women’s side – went to last season’s victors.
On Thursday, the largest margin of victory for a men’s team was seven points (Tech). On Saturday, the smallest margin of victory for a men’s team was eight points (Western).
Eleven conference games remain for each team.
Orediggers flying high
One season removed from a historic campaign, the Montana Tech men’s basketball team is looking to do something it hasn’t done since the late-1990s: repeat as Frontier Conference Tournament Champions.
It’s been even longer – 1983-84, 1984-85 – since the Orediggers shared or won outright back-to-back regular-season titles.
Through two weeks of conference play, Tech owns the league’s best record on the men’s side.
The Orediggers beat their closest competition – by ranking – in Carroll College at home on Thursday and seem poised to move into the top-10 in Wednesday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 poll.
Junior Caleb Bellach, after being tabbed the Frontier’s Preseason Player of the Year, is leading the league in scoring (17.1 PPG). Tech is getting 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game from big man Michael Ure and first-year Oredigger Asa Williams is averaging 12.1 points per game following a 21-point performance against Carroll on Thursday.
Tech’s mettle will be tested over the next 11 days.
Riding a 22-game home winning streak, the Orediggers host MSU-Northern before hitting the road for three consecutive away games against Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College and Carroll, three teams that are 2-2 in league play heading into this week’s action.
Brynley Fitzgerald and Jordan Sweeney
Two NCAA Division I transfers, who are in their first year as teammates at Montana Western, are the only set of teammates in the top-5 in scoring on the women’s side of the Frontier.
Fitzgerald, the multi-time All-American and thorn in the side of Frontier opposition for the last three-plus seasons, is leading the conference in scoring (16.9 PPG).
Well on her way to Frontier Most Valuable Player status, Fitzgerald was paired with Idaho State transfer Jordan Sweeney before the season.
Sweeney, a 5-foot-7 guard from Oakley, California, spent three seasons as a Bengal before joining the Bulldogs.
Sweeney has scored 15-plus points on five occasions this season, including in a Western win over MSU-Northern on Saturday, and is averaging 12.4 points per game, good enough for fifth-best in the Frontier.
Three times Sweeney has eclipsed the 20-point threshold, rivaling Fitzgerald’s five.
On Nov. 25, in a 76-68 win over Eastern Oregon, Sweeney paced the Bulldogs with 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting (5-for-9 from 3-point distance) while Fitzgerald poured in another 20.
The two DI transfers, part of three DI transfers regularly in Western’s starting lineup, have the Bulldogs off to a 15-2 start. Western hasn’t lost since falling to a nationally-ranked Carroll squad on the road on Dec. 1 (10-game winning streak).
Top scorers
Men –
Caleb Bellach, Montana Tech – 17.1 PPG
Andrew Cook, Carroll – 16.9 PPG
Jonny Hillman, Carroll – 14.6 PPG
Kenny Curtis, Providence – 14.5 PPG
Jamal Stephenson, Montana Western – 13.2 PPG
Women –
Brynley Fitzgerald, Montana Western – 16.9 PPG
Jamie Pickens, Carroll – 15.4 PPG
Briaunna McCullough, MSU-Northern – 13.6 PPG
Tavia Rooney, Montana Tech – 13.1 PPG
Jordan Sweeney, Montana Western – 12.4 PPG
Top rebounders
Men –
Brendan Temple, Carroll – 7.8 RPG
Jesse Keltner, MSU-Northern – 7.3 RPG
Jake Olsen, Providence – 7.0 RPG
Hayden Diekhans, Montana Tech – 6.9 RPG
Michael Ure, Montana Tech – 6.6 RPG
Women –
Tavia Rooney, Montana Tech – 8.2 RPG
Maddy Dixon, Providence – 8.1 RPG
Brynley Fitzgerald, Montana Western – 7.9 RPG
Briaunna McCullough, MSU-Northern – 6.6 RPG
Shyan Krass, MSU-Northern – 6.5 RPG
Game results
Thursday (men)
No. 13 Montana Tech 86, No. 24 Carroll 79
Providence 74, Montana Western 73
Rocky Mountain College 62, MSU-Northern 60
Thursday (women)
No. 11 Carroll 60, Montana Tech 48
No. 18 Montana Western 79, Providence 49
RV Rocky Mountain College 76, MSU-Northern 60
Saturday (men)
No. 13 Montana Tech 95, Providence 82
No. 24 Carroll 78, Rocky Mountain College 52
Montana Western 73, MSU-Northern 65
Saturday (women)
RV Rocky Mountain College 58, No. 11 Carroll 51
No. 18 Montana Western 76, MSU-Northern 67
Montana Tech 69, Providence 61
Frontier Conference standings
Men –
Montana Tech – 3-1
Rocky Mountain College – 2-2
Carroll – 2-2
Providence – 2-2
Montana Western – 2-2
MSU-Northern – 1-3
Women –
Rocky Mountain College – 4-0
Montana Western 3-1
Carroll – 3-1
Providence – 1-3
Montana Tech – 1-3
MSU-Northern – 0-4
Frontier Conference Players of the Week
Men: Forward Caleb Bellach, Montana Tech
Women: Forward Brynley Fitzgerald, Montana Western
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released Wednesday, Dec. 14)
Men –
Montana Tech – No. 13
Carroll – No. 24
Women –
Carroll – No. 11
Montana Western – No. 18
Rocky Mountain College – receiving votes
Last week’s top performers
Men –
Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists 1 steal (Saturday vs. Providence) – 19 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals (Thursday vs. Carroll)
Providence guard Kenny Curtis: 23 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Tech)
Providence guard Marcus Stephens: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Western)
Montana Tech forward Michael Ure: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block (Saturday vs. Providence)
Montana State Northern forward Jesse Keltner: 19 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Rocky Mountain College) – 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks (Saturday vs. Western)
Women –
Montana Western forward Brynley Fitzgerald: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals, 2 blocks (Thursday vs. Providence) – 11 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. MSU-Northern)
Rocky Mountain College guard Kloie Thatcher: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern) – 22 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 blocks (Saturday vs. Carroll)
Montana Tech forward Tavia Rooney: 26 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block (Saturday vs. Providence)
Carroll forward Jamie Pickens: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Tech) – 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks (Saturday vs. Rocky)
Rocky Mountain College forward Dominique Stephens: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern)
Upcoming conference schedule
Men and women –
Thursday, Jan. 12
Carroll vs. Providence
Montana Tech vs. MSU-Northern
Montana Western vs. Rocky Mountain College
Saturday, Jan. 14
Montana Western vs. Montana Tech
Carroll vs. MSU-Northern
Providence vs. Rocky Mountain College
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.