MSU Billings vs. Rocky Mountain College

Rocky Mountain College's Kloie Thatcher (#11) dribbles during the MSU Billings Yellowjackets’ game against the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears at Alterowitz Gym in Billings on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

HELENA — The bulk of Frontier Conference play is upon us, and with it, so is the idea that anything is possible.

Montana Western men’s team, a group that beat Montana Tech in early-December, lost to Providence on Thursday for the Argos to promptly turn around and lose to Tech by 13 on Saturday.

Tech’s women’s team led No. 11-ranked Carroll at halftime before falling by a dozen as Western handled Providence by 30 on Thursday.

The two Frontier Tournament Champion game rematches – between Tech and Carroll on the men’s side and Rocky Mountain College and Carroll on the women’s side – went to last season’s victors.

On Thursday, the largest margin of victory for a men’s team was seven points (Tech). On Saturday, the smallest margin of victory for a men’s team was eight points (Western).

Eleven conference games remain for each team.

Orediggers flying high

One season removed from a historic campaign, the Montana Tech men’s basketball team is looking to do something it hasn’t done since the late-1990s: repeat as Frontier Conference Tournament Champions.

It’s been even longer – 1983-84, 1984-85 – since the Orediggers shared or won outright back-to-back regular-season titles.

Through two weeks of conference play, Tech owns the league’s best record on the men’s side.

The Orediggers beat their closest competition – by ranking – in Carroll College at home on Thursday and seem poised to move into the top-10 in Wednesday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 poll.

Tech vs. Western

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach celebrates as fans flood the floor after the Orediggers defeated Montana Western in the 2022 Frontier Conference semifinals in Butte. Tech would go on to win the Frontier Tournament Championship.

Junior Caleb Bellach, after being tabbed the Frontier’s Preseason Player of the Year, is leading the league in scoring (17.1 PPG). Tech is getting 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game from big man Michael Ure and first-year Oredigger Asa Williams is averaging 12.1 points per game following a 21-point performance against Carroll on Thursday.

Tech’s mettle will be tested over the next 11 days.

Riding a 22-game home winning streak, the Orediggers host MSU-Northern before hitting the road for three consecutive away games against Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College and Carroll, three teams that are 2-2 in league play heading into this week’s action.

Brynley Fitzgerald and Jordan Sweeney

Two NCAA Division I transfers, who are in their first year as teammates at Montana Western, are the only set of teammates in the top-5 in scoring on the women’s side of the Frontier.

Fitzgerald, the multi-time All-American and thorn in the side of Frontier opposition for the last three-plus seasons, is leading the conference in scoring (16.9 PPG).

Well on her way to Frontier Most Valuable Player status, Fitzgerald was paired with Idaho State transfer Jordan Sweeney before the season.

Sweeney, a 5-foot-7 guard from Oakley, California, spent three seasons as a Bengal before joining the Bulldogs.

Sweeney has scored 15-plus points on five occasions this season, including in a Western win over MSU-Northern on Saturday, and is averaging 12.4 points per game, good enough for fifth-best in the Frontier.

Three times Sweeney has eclipsed the 20-point threshold, rivaling Fitzgerald’s five.

On Nov. 25, in a 76-68 win over Eastern Oregon, Sweeney paced the Bulldogs with 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting (5-for-9 from 3-point distance) while Fitzgerald poured in another 20.

The two DI transfers, part of three DI transfers regularly in Western’s starting lineup, have the Bulldogs off to a 15-2 start. Western hasn’t lost since falling to a nationally-ranked Carroll squad on the road on Dec. 1 (10-game winning streak).

Top scorers

Men –

Caleb Bellach, Montana Tech – 17.1 PPG

Andrew Cook, Carroll – 16.9 PPG

Jonny Hillman, Carroll – 14.6 PPG

Kenny Curtis, Providence – 14.5 PPG

Jamal Stephenson, Montana Western – 13.2 PPG

Women –

Brynley Fitzgerald, Montana Western – 16.9 PPG

Jamie Pickens, Carroll – 15.4 PPG

Briaunna McCullough, MSU-Northern – 13.6 PPG

Tavia Rooney, Montana Tech – 13.1 PPG

Jordan Sweeney, Montana Western – 12.4 PPG

Tech vs. Agros

Montana Tech's Tavia Rooney is guarded by Providence's Maddy Dixon as she drives to the hoop on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Butte.

Top rebounders

Men –

Brendan Temple, Carroll – 7.8 RPG

Jesse Keltner, MSU-Northern – 7.3 RPG

Jake Olsen, Providence – 7.0 RPG

Hayden Diekhans, Montana Tech – 6.9 RPG

Michael Ure, Montana Tech – 6.6 RPG

Women –

Tavia Rooney, Montana Tech – 8.2 RPG

Maddy Dixon, Providence – 8.1 RPG

Brynley Fitzgerald, Montana Western – 7.9 RPG

Briaunna McCullough, MSU-Northern – 6.6 RPG

Shyan Krass, MSU-Northern – 6.5 RPG

Game results

Thursday (men)

No. 13 Montana Tech 86, No. 24 Carroll 79

Providence 74, Montana Western 73

Rocky Mountain College 62, MSU-Northern 60

Thursday (women)

No. 11 Carroll 60, Montana Tech 48

No. 18 Montana Western 79, Providence 49

RV Rocky Mountain College 76, MSU-Northern 60

Saturday (men)

No. 13 Montana Tech 95, Providence 82

No. 24 Carroll 78, Rocky Mountain College 52

Montana Western 73, MSU-Northern 65

Saturday (women)

RV Rocky Mountain College 58, No. 11 Carroll 51

No. 18 Montana Western 76, MSU-Northern 67

Montana Tech 69, Providence 61

Jesse Keltner vs. Corban

MSU-Northern's Jesse Keltner scored six points to go along with three rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal in the Lights' 71-63 loss to Corban on Friday, Dec. 9, in Helena.

Frontier Conference standings

Men –

Montana Tech – 3-1

Rocky Mountain College – 2-2

Carroll – 2-2

Providence – 2-2

Montana Western – 2-2

MSU-Northern – 1-3

Women –

Rocky Mountain College – 4-0

Montana Western 3-1

Carroll – 3-1

Providence – 1-3

Montana Tech – 1-3

MSU-Northern – 0-4

Frontier Conference Players of the Week

Men: Forward Caleb Bellach, Montana Tech

Women: Forward Brynley Fitzgerald, Montana Western

Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released Wednesday, Dec. 14)

Men –

Montana Tech – No. 13

Carroll – No. 24

Women –

Carroll – No. 11

Montana Western – No. 18

Rocky Mountain College – receiving votes

Last week’s top performers

Men –

Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists 1 steal (Saturday vs. Providence) – 19 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals (Thursday vs. Carroll)

Providence guard Kenny Curtis: 23 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Tech)

Providence guard Marcus Stephens: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Western)

Marcus Stephens

University of Providence's Marcus Stephens (#1) drives as Rocky Mountain College's Kevin Fassu (#33) defends during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears’ game against the University of Providence Argos at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Montana Tech forward Michael Ure: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block (Saturday vs. Providence)

Montana State Northern forward Jesse Keltner: 19 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Rocky Mountain College) – 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks (Saturday vs. Western)

Women –

Montana Western forward Brynley Fitzgerald: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals, 2 blocks (Thursday vs. Providence) – 11 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. MSU-Northern)

Rocky Mountain College guard Kloie Thatcher: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern) – 22 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 blocks (Saturday vs. Carroll)

Montana Tech forward Tavia Rooney: 26 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block (Saturday vs. Providence)

Carroll forward Jamie Pickens: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Tech) – 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks (Saturday vs. Rocky)

Jamie Pickens vs. Lakeland College 2

Carroll senior Jamie Pickens scored a game-high 24 points in a 94-59 Saints victory over Lakeland College on Thursday, Dec. 29, tying a season-high.

Rocky Mountain College forward Dominique Stephens: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks (Thursday vs. MSU-Northern)

Upcoming conference schedule

Men and women –

Thursday, Jan. 12

Carroll vs. Providence

Montana Tech vs. MSU-Northern

Montana Western vs. Rocky Mountain College

Saturday, Jan. 14

Montana Western vs. Montana Tech

Carroll vs. MSU-Northern

Providence vs. Rocky Mountain College

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments