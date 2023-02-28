GREAT FALLS — Today, they’ll hand out the trophies to the 2022-23 Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament Champions.
The top-two seeds in both brackets advanced through Monday’s semifinal round and will play for the league’s automatic bid in the NAIA National Championship Tournament.
On the women’s side, No. 1 Carroll and No. 2 Montana Western play at 5 p.m. It’s the second time in three years that the Saints and Bulldogs have played for the hardware. Carroll won the last matchup during the 2020-21 season.
In the men’s bracket, No. 1 Montana Tech and No. 2 Providence match up at 7:30 p.m. It’s the Orediggers’ second consecutive appearance in the title game after they won it all last season.
Tech hasn’t won back-to-back Frontier Tournament Championships since the late-1990s.
Providence’s players gave head coach Steve Keller a big birthday present on Monday, surviving MSU-Northern in the final seconds. Now, the Argos will attempt to punch an automatic ticket to the national tournament in what will be Keller’s final season at the helm.
Providence last appeared in the tournament title game during the 2020-21 season, beating Carroll at home.
Continue to check this article throughout the day as it will be updated with game recaps, quotes from players and coaches, and some video.
Today’s schedule is as follows:
Women’s Basketball
No. 1 Carroll vs. No. 2 Montana Western, 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
No. 1 Montana Tech vs. No. 2 Providence, 7:30 p.m.
The games will be broadcast over the SWX network and live streamed here. Live stats can be found here (women’s game) and here (men’s game).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.