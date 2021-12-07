HELENA — Fans of the Frontier Conference were treated to a sneak peak of league action this past week with contests on Thursday and Saturday. The conference will follow that scheduling model throughout the season, but is not slated to resume league play until after the new year.
Teams will play 15 conference games this season but not before they wrap up non-conference action around the Christmas holiday.
Nevertheless, conference play officially tipped off last week with each of the six Frontier teams playing two games that count toward league standings.
Carroll men still undefeated
The Saints staved off a late run by Montana State Northern and outscored Montana Western 39-22 in the second half to preserve its unblemished record. At 12-0, Carroll is off to its best start under head coach Kurt Paulson and is currently ranked No. 4 in the NAIA top-25 coaches poll.
The last time Carroll jumped out to this quick of a start was 2017-18 when the Saints won their first 15 games and finished the season 28-6. Carroll also captured a share of the Frontier’s regular season title that year and won the league’s tournament championship.
Mascio McCadney and David Harris – dynamic duo
Both All-Conference selections a season ago, Northern’s McCadney and Harris have picked up right where they left off. Through 10 games, both are two of the conference’s top-4 scorers.
McCadney has dropped at least 20 points in three-straight games and averages north of 20 per game on 52 percent shooting. Harris scored 14 points in a 73-65 win over Providence on Saturday, just two days after pouring in a game-high 31 points – including the game-tightening 3-pointer at the buzzer – in a loss against Carroll.
Northern is 8-2 in the early-going this season. McCadney and Harris are averaging 40.2 points per game between them, or 51.7 percent of the Lights’ total scoring. Both are shooting at least 52 percent from the field and have made a combined 54 3-pointers.
Rocky Mountain College women off to fast start
The Battlin’ Bears women’s basketball team was picked fifth out of six teams in the Frontier preseason coaches’ poll. Through eight games, including two conference contests, Rocky Mountain is 7-1 and the only remaining Frontier women’s team with just one overall loss.
Rocky Mountain lost an exhibition to NCAA Division I Montana by just four points earlier this season and downed Providence 71-56 and Montana Tech 59-55 to begin conference play last week.
N’Dea Flye (18.3), Shauna Bribiescas (13.6) and Kloie Thatcher (13.4) are all scoring double digits, on average, per game for the Battlin’ Bears.
N’Dea Flye
The motor driving Rocky Mountain's quick start is N’Dea Flye. A Division I transfer from Butler University, Flye has five double-doubles in eight countable games and scored a season-best 24 points against Eastern Oregon on Nov. 12.
Flye played her prep basketball at Oregon City High School and started 32 games as a freshman at New Mexico where she averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. She spent a season at Butler before redshirting with the Battlin’ Bears last year.
Flye has started all eight games for Rocky Mountain and is averaging 18.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game. She currently leads the Frontier in both points and rebounds per game and was named the conference’s women’s player of the week after averaging 18.5 points and 13 rebounds in Rocky Mountain’s first two league contests.
Conference Standings
Men:
Carroll - 2-0
Montana Tech - 2-0
Montana State Northern - 1-1
Providence - 1-1
Montana Western - 0-2
Rocky Mountain College - 0-2
Women:
Rocky Mountain College - 2-0
Carroll - 2-0
Montana Western - 1-1
Providence - 1-1
Montana Tech - 0-2
Montana State Northern - 0-2
Conference Players of the Week
Men: Jovan Sljivancanin, Carroll - 24 points, 12.5 rebounds
Women: N’Dea Flye, Rocky Mountain College - 18.5 points, 13 rebounds
Week 1 top performers
Men:
Montana State Northern guard David Harris: 31 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Carroll)
Carroll forward Jovan Sljivancanin: 26 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists (Saturday vs. Western)
Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach: 28 points, 7 rebounds (Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain)
Montana Western guard Jamal Stephenson: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals (Saturday vs. Carroll)
Rocky Mountain College forward Maxim Stephens: 18 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block (Saturday vs. Tech)
Women:
Montana Western forward Brynley Fitzgerald: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Tech)
Rocky Mountain College guard N’Dea Flye: 21 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks (Thursday vs. Providence)
Providence guard Emilee Maldonado: 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals (Saturday vs. Northern)
Carroll forward Jamie Pickens: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block (Saturday vs. Western)
Montana Tech guard Tavia Rooney: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks (Thursday vs. Western)
Upcoming conference schedules
Men:
Jan. 6, 2022
Carroll vs. Montana Tech
Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana State Northern
Providence vs. Montana Western
Women:
Jan. 6, 2022
Carroll vs. Montana Tech
Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana State Northern
Providence vs. Montana Western
