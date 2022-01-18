HELENA — Despite three COVID-19-related forfeits – two on the men’s side and one on the women’s – it was a busy week for Frontier Conference basketball teams. We saw the final undefeated team in league play fall and a major career milestone accomplished for one of the conference’s most-tenured coaches.
Carroll (men), Montana Tech (men and women) and Providence (women) all had teams that enjoyed undefeated weeks as the Frontier slate nears the half-way point.
Steve Keller earns collegiate win No. 300
Providence’s 90-83 win over Rocky Mountain College pushed Argos men’s head coach Steve Keller past a major milestone: 300 career collegiate victories. Keller earned over 200 of those at Montana Western and accomplished the feat in his fourth season with Providence.
Keller has won nearly 66 percent of his games as a head coach in the Frontier. He guided the Argos to a 17-3 campaign – including an 11-1 record at home – and a Frontier Conference Tournament Championship last season.
According to his biography on Providence’s website, Keller racked up 610 career wins as a high school head coach and was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005. Keller has also been a multi-time Frontier Coach of the Year.
Through 18 games this season, Keller’s Argos are 10-8 overall and 2-4 in conference contests.
Down goes Rocky
On Saturday, and for the first time this season, Rocky Mountain women’s basketball team lost a conference game. In what was a top-25 league matchup in Billings, Providence downed the Battlin’ Bears 57-55. The loss dropped Rocky Mountain to 16-2 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.
Providence led 45-36 over Rocky Mountain after three quarters. A Brooklyn Harn 3-pointer with under six minutes left gave Providence an eight-point edge. The Battlin’ Bears, however, reeled off a 7-0 run to get to within a point with three minutes left to play.
Parker Esary scored the final three points for Providence, giving the Argos all the cushion they would end up needing in the two-point win. Emilee Maldonado scored a team-high 16 points for Providence and Esary chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds. Four Argos scored in double figures.
Rocky Mountain shot just 35 percent from the field and 15 percent (3-for-20) from 3-point distance in the loss. N’Dea Flye finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Kloie Thatcher and Mackenzie Dethman each added 10 points.
The loss drops Rocky Mountain into a tie with Providence atop the Frontier women’s standings at 5-1. The Battlin’ Bears beat Providence 71-56 earlier this season in Great Falls and there remains one final regular-season matchup on the horizon between those two teams (Feb. 3 in Great Falls).
Carroll sits third in the women’s standings at 4-2, followed by Western at 2-4.
Frontier Conference in the polls
In last Wednesday’s NAIA coaches’ top-25 poll, four Frontier women’s teams were ranked inside the top-25. Carroll, like it has all season, paced the league with a top-10 ranking, while Rocky Mountain College and Providence broke into the poll at No. 15 and No. 22, respectively. Montana Western checked in at No. 25 after a four-spot slide.
Thursday pitted all four of the Frontier’s top-25 women’s teams against each other. No. 22 Providence hosted No. 6 Carroll and No. 15 Rocky Mountain College welcomed No. 25 Montana Western to the Fortin Center.
Providence and Rocky Mountain won those contests, and in Saturday’s matchup of the winners, the Argos handled the Battlin’ Bears their first conference loss of the season.
No. 15 Rocky Mountain and No. 22 Providence are currently tied atop the Frontier women’s standings at 5-1, while No. 6-ranked Carroll is one game behind at 4-2.
On the men’s side, Carroll checked in at No. 6 in the latest edition of the NAIA poll. Montana Tech received votes. Carroll’s ranking represented a four-spot fall from a Dec. 15 ranking of No. 2.
After losing to Rocky Mountain on Jan. 8, the Saints rebounded well, beating Providence and Montana State Northern on the road to retain a share of the league’s best record at 5-1.
Tech is also 5-1 in conference games this season, beating Northern on Thursday before picking up a COVID forfeit against Western on Saturday.
Conference Standings
Men:
Carroll - 5-1
Montana Tech - 5-1
Montana State Northern - 3-3
Providence - 2-4
Rocky Mountain College - 2-4
Montana Western - 1-5
Women:
Rocky Mountain College - 5-1
Providence - 5-1
Carroll - 4-2
Montana Western - 2-4
Montana Tech - 2-4
Montana State Northern - 0-6
Conference Players of the Week
Men: Brendan Howard, Providence - 27.5 points, 9 rebounds
Women: Emilee Maldonado, Providence - 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 steals
Week 3 top performers
Men:
Providence guard Marcus Stephens: 31 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain College) – 23 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists (Thursday vs. Carroll)
Providence forward Brendan Howard: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain College) – 25 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Carroll)
Carroll forward Jovan Sljivancanin: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists (Thursday vs. Providence) – 15 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Montana State Northern)
Montana State Northern forward Jesse Keltner: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Montana Tech)
Rocky Mountain College guard Abdul Bah: 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals (Saturday vs. Providence)
Women:
Rocky Mountain College guard N’Dea Flye: 25 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, 1 block (Thursday vs. Montana Western)
Montana State Northern guard L’Tia Lawrence: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists (Thursday vs. Montana Tech)
Providence guard Emilee Maldonado: 17 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals (Thursday vs. Carroll) – 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain College)
Montana Tech forward Brooke Heggie: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Montana State Northern)
Rocky Mountain College forward Shauna Bribiescas: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block (Thursday vs. Montana Western)
Upcoming conference schedules
Men:
Thursday
Carroll vs. Montana Western
Montana Tech vs. Rocky Mountain College
Montana State Northern vs. Providence
Women:
Thursday
Carroll vs. Montana Western
Montana Tech vs. Rocky Mountain College
Montana State Northern vs. Providence
