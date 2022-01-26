HELENA — We have effectively reached the mid-way point of this season’s Frontier Conference basketball schedule. Eight games are in the books and seven remain. Montana Tech has a one-game lead on Carroll in the men’s standings, while the Saints lead Montana State Northern by two games.
Rocky Mountain College and Providence are still deadlocked atop the women’s standings, with Carroll still in the mix for the top spot one game back.
Team records from last week:
Carroll - women (2-0) - men (1-1)
Providence - women (2-0) - men (0-2)
Rocky Mountain College - women (2-0) - men (1-1)
Montana Western - women (0-2) - men (1-1)
Montana Tech - women (0-2) - men (2-0)
Montana State Northern - women (0-2) - men (1-1)
Orediggers all alone in first place
Nineteen points from Sindou Diallo and 13 from Caleb Bellach helped Montana Tech’s men’s team ease by Carroll on Saturday in Butte. The victory advanced Tech to 7-1 in league play and dropped the Saints to 6-2, giving the Orediggers sole possession of first place in the Frontier Conference men’s standings.
Tech never trailed in the contest and shot 46.8 percent (22-for-47) from the field. Ten different Orediggers scored, including five players who chipped in at least seven points each.
Carroll managed just 36 percent from the field, including a 2-for-16 effort from 3-point range. Jovan Sljivancanin poured in 26 points, but no other Saints player scored more than eight points.
Seven regular-season conference games remain on each team’s schedule, including a head-to-head matchup on Feb. 10 in Helena. The No. 1 seed in the conference standings at the end of that slate means a regular-season title for that team and home court advantage throughout the conference tournament.
Important week for Carroll women
At 6-2, the Saints are chasing both Rocky Mountain College and Providence in the women’s conference standings. Carroll’s two losses were by a combined seven points to the Battlin’ Bears (66-62 on Jan. 8) and Argos (62-59 on Jan. 13)
This week, the Saints get a chance to avenge those losses. Thursday will represent the first of two road games against Rocky Mountain, while Carroll gets its lone home game of the season against Providence on Saturday.
Two more losses would drastically reduce the Saints’ chances of earning the regular-season conference title in what is shaping up to be a three-team race on the women’s side.
Come conference tournament time, teams want to ensure as many home games as possible. If Carroll finishes as the No. 3 seed – with Rocky Mountain and Providence No. 1 and No. 2 – the Saints would miss out on a first-round bye and would be forced to travel in order to earn some hardware.
Stealing a win on the road against Rocky Mountain, or even splitting the week, would go a long way in helping Carroll’s cause.
Frontier Conference in the polls
Three women’s teams and two men’s teams found themselves ranked inside the top-25 in the latest edition of the NAIA coaches poll released on Wednesday. Carroll remained the league’s highest-ranked program, checking in at No. 7 on the women’s side and No. 12 on the men’s side.
Providence rose six spots to No. 16 in the women’s poll, while Rocky Mountain College slipped to No. 18. Montana Western fell out of the top-25 after back-to-back losses to nationally-ranked teams (Carroll and Providence), but remained in the receiving votes category.
Carroll’s men’s team, following a loss to Montana Tech on Saturday, dropped to its lowest ranking of the season at No. 12. That victory, however, helped the conference-leading Orediggers jump up to No. 20.
Women’s Top-25 Rankings:
Carroll (18-4) - No. 7
Providence (20-3) - No. 16
Rocky Mountain College (19-2) - No. 18
Montana Western (12-8) - RV
Men’s Top-25 Rankings:
Carroll (19-3) - No. 12
Montana Tech (18-5) - No. 20
Conference Standings
Men:
Montana Tech - 7-1
Carroll - 6-2
Montana State Northern - 4-4
Rocky Mountain College - 3-5
Montana Western - 2-6
Providence - 2-6
Women:
Rocky Mountain College - 7-1
Providence - 7-1
Carroll - 6-2
Montana Western - 2-6
Montana Tech - 2-6
Montana State Northern - 0-8
Conference Players of the Week
Men: Sindou Diallo, Montana Tech - 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4.5 assists
Women: Emilee Maldonado, Providence - 22.5 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.5 steals
Week 4 top performers
Men:
Montana Tech guard Sindou Diallo: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Rocky Mountain) – 19 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists (Saturday vs. Carroll)
Carroll forward Jovan Sljivancanin: 27 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists (Thursday vs. Montana Western) – 26 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Montana Tech)
Montana Western forward Jalen Hodges: 25 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks (Saturday vs. Providence)
Montana State Northern guard Mascio McCadney: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks (Thursday vs. Providence)
Providence guard Marcus Stephens: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Montana State Northern)
Women:
Providence guard Emilee Maldonado: 26 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals (Saturday vs. Montana Western) – 19 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Montana State Northern)
Rocky Mountain College guard Kloie Thatcher: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals (Saturday vs. Montana State Northern)
Providence forward Parker Esary: 25 points, 12 rebounds (Thursday vs. Montana State Northern)
Carroll guard Sienna Swannack: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Montana Western)
Montana Western guard Brynley Fitzgerald: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists (Thursday vs. Carroll) – 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists (Saturday vs. Providence)
Upcoming conference schedules
Men:
Thursday
Montana Western vs. Montana State Northern
Providence vs. Montana Tech
Rocky Mountain College vs. Carroll
Women:
Thursday
Montana Western vs. Montana State Northern
Providence vs. Montana Tech
Rocky Mountain College vs. Carroll
