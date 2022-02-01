HELENA — The calendar now reads February which means, for the Frontier Conference, league tournament time is about three weeks away. There is still much to be sorted out, however, with Montana Tech and Carroll still vying for the No. 1 seed on the men’s side, and Rocky Mountain College, Providence and Carroll women locked in a three-team battle.
Five regular-season games remain for each team.
N’Dea Flye – All-American
If you didn’t know already, now you know: N’Dea Flye will be an All-American. With back-to-back 30-point performances last week, Flye cemented that fact. In Rocky Mountain College’s split with Carroll and Montana Western, Flye averaged better than 34 points and seven rebounds per game.
Her 32-point, 10-rebound double-double lifted the Battlin’ Bears past the Saints, and then on Saturday, Flye buried a season-high six 3-pointers on her way to a season-best 37 points in a loss to Western.
Flye now has five 30-point games this season. Her Battlin’ Bears are tied with Providence atop the Frontier Conference standings at 8-2 and Flye leads the league in scoring at 21.2 points per game. Flye is the lone Frontier women’s player averaging better than 16.8 points, and currently ranks eighth in the NAIA in scoring.
Flye also paces the Frontier in rebounds (9.8) and steals per game (3.4), and ranks fifth in assists per game (3.7).
2,000-point club
Providence’s Parker Esary joined some elite company Saturday when she scored her 2,000th-career point in a loss to Carroll. Esary entered the contest needing eight points to accomplish the feat, and after scoring 14, has now scored 2,006 career points in her Argos tenure.
According to an Argos press release, that ranks Esary second all-time in Providence program history behind only Erin Legel who has over 2,100 points to her credit.
Esary is the only four-year All-American in program history after garnering a third-team selection last season. She was previously a two-time Honorable Mention All-American and a second-team pick two years ago.
Esary is currently averaging 15.4 points per game (fourth-best in the Frontier) on 59.1 percent shooting. Providence is 21-4 on the season and tied with Rocky atop the Frontier standings at 8-2.
Important head-to-head matchups on the horizon
With five regular-season games remaining, we know the contenders for the top seeds in the Frontier, now we just need to find out the order. Montana Tech and Carroll have broken away from the pack on the men’s side, while Rocky, Providence and Carroll are in a three-team race in the women’s standings.
That makes the next two-plus weeks really interesting as those teams prepare for the all-important third game in their respective season series.
For the men, no regular-season game is shaping up to be more important than the Feb. 10 matchup between Tech and Carroll. Each team has claimed a game against its rival already this season, but the Orediggers currently hold a one-game advantage over Carroll in the standings. Assuming that gap stays consistent, the Saints will have the opportunity to draw even at their place in just over a week’s time.
On the women’s side, Thursday’s contest between Rocky and Providence will be for sole possession of first place. The Battlin’ Bears travel to Great Falls looking for win No. 2 of the season against Providence.
Rocky and Providence each lost last week, giving each team two losses in conference. Carroll, who is currently 7-3, benefited the most from that. Assuming the Saints beat Montana State Northern on Thursday, Carroll would move into a tie for second with the Rocky-Providence loser at 8-3.
Carroll then will play both Rocky (Feb. 12) and Providence (Feb. 17) on the road to end the regular-season. That gives the Saints, in a sense, an opportunity to control their own destiny when it comes to conference tournament seeding.
Being the No. 1 or No. 2 seed come league tournament time offers its benefits. It ensures a first-round bye and second-round home game, making the path to earning hardware somewhat easier.
Conference Standings
Men:
Montana Tech – 9-1
Carroll – 8-2
Montana State Northern – 4-6
Montana Western – 4-6
Rocky Mountain College – 3-7
Providence – 2-8
Women:
Rocky Mountain College – 8-2
Providence – 8-2
Carroll 7-3
Montana Western – 4-6
Montana Tech – 2-8
Montana State Northern – 1-9
Conference Players of the Week
Men: Shamrock Campbell, Carroll – 25 points, 3.5 rebounds
Women: N’Dea Flye, Rocky Mountain College – 34.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 4.5 steals
Week 5 top performers
Men:
Carroll guard Shamrock Campbell: 20 points, 4 rebounds (Thursday vs. Rocky Mountain) – 30 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Providence)
Montana State Northern guard Mascio McCadney: 27 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Montana Western)
Montana State Northern guard David Harris: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Montana Western)
Providence forward Brendan Howard: 18 points, 15 rebounds, 1 assist (Thursday vs. Montana Tech) – 21 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist (Saturday vs. Carroll)
Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach: 22 points, 1 rebound (Saturday vs. Montana State Northern)
Women:
Rocky Mountain College guard N’Dea Flye: 32 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals (Thursday vs. Carroll) – 37 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals (Saturday vs. Montana Western)
Montana Western guard Brynley Fitzgerald: 23 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain College)
Providence forward Parker Esary: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block (Thursday vs. Montana Tech) – 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Carroll)
Montana Western forward Natali Denning: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain College)
Providence guard Emilee Maldonado: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Montana Tech)
Upcoming conference schedules
Men:
Thursday
Montana Western vs. Montana Tech
Carroll vs. Montana State Northern
Providence vs. Rocky Mountain College
Women:
Thursday
Montana Western vs. Montana Tech
Carroll vs. Montana State Northern
Providence vs. Rocky Mountain College
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.