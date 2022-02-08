HELENA — In just over a week, the Frontier Conference’s basketball regular-season will be over. Each team has three games remaining before the league tournament begins on Feb. 22 (men) and Feb. 23 (women).
We already know who the top seeds will be. Montana Tech and Carroll are locked into the top two seeds on the men’s side, while Rocky Mountain College, Providence and Carroll are separated by a combined one game in the women’s standings.
There are enough head-to-heads remaining that seeding could, and likely will, change before the conference tournament.
As for the conference’s regular-season title, Tech (men) and Rocky (women) are in the driver’s seat, but nothing will be decided until later this week at the earliest. If two, or three, teams tie atop the standings at the end of the regular-season, they will be named co-champions and a tiebreaker will be used to determine conference tournament seeding.
As always, the league’s only automatic bid to the NAIA Basketball National Championship Tournament will be awarded to the winner of the conference’s tournament championship. At-large bids will then be selected by the NAIA.
2,000-point club, part 2
Another week, another 2,000-point scorer for Providence’s women’s basketball team. On Jan. 29, Parker Esary became the second Argos women’s player to achieve the career milestone, doing so against Carroll.
On Saturday, in a 76-64 win over Montana State Northern, it was Emilee Maldonado’s turn to eclipse 2,000 points scored. Maldonado entered the game needing 17 points and hit that mark with a third-quarter lay-up. Maldonado ended up scoring 24 points in Providence’s victory, giving her 2,007 career points and counting.
According to an Argos press release, Maldonado and Esary are two of only 10 Frontier Conference women’s basketball players to reach the 2,000-point plateau. They are also just the second and third Argos players to accomplish the feat in program history, joining Providence’s all-time leading scorer Erin Legel (2,129 career points).
Maldonado and Esary are well on their way to earning All-American honors this season, the duo’s fifth collegiate campaign. Maldonado became the program’s first, first-team All-American last season while Esary is the only Argos women’s player to be named an All-American four times in a career.
Providence is currently 9-3 in league play and tied for second with Carroll. Both teams trail Rocky Mountain College by one game with three regular-season games remaining. Maldonado is averaging a team-high 17 points per game, while Esary is second on the roster at 15.3 points per game.
Carroll-Tech men, most important regular-season game thus far
Thursday’s matchup between Carroll and Montana Tech is the biggest and most important regular-season men’s game of the season in the Frontier. Aside from being a rivalry game between teams separated by less than 75 miles, the contest carries plenty of conference implications.
Tech (11-1) currently leads Carroll (10-2) by one game in the league standings with three games remaining. An Orediggers win would give them a two-game advantage over Carroll and award them at least a share of the Frontier regular-season title. It would also nearly guarantee Tech the No. 1 seed in the league tournament, which means a first-round bye and home court advantage throughout.
According to the conference’s website, Tech has not won a regular-season championship since the 1992-93 season and the Orediggers’ last conference tournament title was 1998-99.
A Carroll win would create a tie atop the standings at 11-2 with two games left. Carroll (or Tech) would also claim the season series with a victory.
Carroll last won a regular-season title in 2018-19 (shared with Lewis-Clark State).
Tip-off from the PE Center in Helena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Conference stat leaders (all regular-season games)
Men:
Points per game
Marcus Stephens – 21.1
Jovan Sljivancanin – 19.8
Mascio McCadney – 18.8
Rebounds per game
Jovan Sljivancanin – 10.8
Maxim Stephens – 7.8
Taylor England – 7.2
Assists per game
Max Clark – 4.9
Marcus Stephens – 4.4
Jamal Stephenson – 3.3
Field goal percentage
Taylor England – 64.4
Jesse Keltner – 58.2
Brendan Temple – 57.6
3-point field goal percentage
Michael Haverfield – 47.0
Ky Kouba – 46.8
Derrius Collins – 44.3
Women:
Points per game
N’Dea Flye – 21.7
Emilee Maldonado – 17.0
Brynley Fitzgerald – 16.6
Rebounds per game
N’Dea Flye – 9.9
Sydney Hovde – 9.7
Tavia Rooney – 9.5
Assists per game
Emilee Maldonado – 4.7
Kamden Hilborn – 4.5
N’Dea Flye – 3.7
Field goal percentage
Parker Esary – 59.0
Jamie Pickens – 56.2
Sydney Hovde – 53.6
3-point field goal percentage
Dani Wagner – 45.3
Emilee Maldonado – 42.3
Shauna Bribiescas – 41.8
Conference Standings
Men:
Montana Tech – 11-1
Carroll – 10-2
Montana State Northern – 5-7
Montana Western – 4-8
Rocky Mountain College – 4-8
Providence – 2-10
Women:
Rocky Mountain College – 10-2
Providence – 9-3
Carroll – 9-3
Montana Western – 4-8
Montana Tech – 3-9
Montana State Northern – 1-11
Conference Players of the Week
Men: Jovan Sljivancanin, Carroll – 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds
Women: N’Dea Flye, Rocky Mountain College – 26.5 points, 11 rebounds, 4.5 assists
Week 6 top performers
Men:
Carroll forward Jovan Sljivancanin: 29 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Montana Western) – 24 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist (Thursday vs. Montana State Northern)
Montana State Northern guard Mascio McCadney: 25 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block (Saturday vs. Providence)
Montana Western guard Jamal Stephenson: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Montana Tech)
Montana Tech guard Sindou Diallo: 23 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain College)
Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach: 22 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Montana Western)
Women:
Rocky Mountain College guard N’Dea Flye: 36 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Montana Tech) – 17 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Providence)
Montana Tech forward Tavia Rooney: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks (Thursday vs. Montana Western) – 15 points, 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain College)
Carroll forward Jamie Pickens: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists (Saturday vs. Montana Western)
Providence guard Emilee Maldonado: 24 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Montana State Northern)
Montana State Northern forward Sydney Hovde: 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block (Saturday vs. Providence) – 10 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist (Thursday vs. Carroll)
Upcoming Conference Schedules
Men:
Thursday
Montana Western vs. Providence
Montana State Northern vs. Rocky Mountain College
Carroll vs. Montana Tech
Women:
Thursday
Montana Western vs. Providence
Montana State Northern vs. Rocky Mountain College
Carroll vs. Montana Tech
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.