Rocky Mountain College's N'Dea Flye is guarded by Carroll's Sienna Swannack during the Battlin' Bears' 66-62 win over the Saints earlier this season.

HELENA  Fans of Frontier Conference basketball are in for a treat on Thursday. Every team plays its final regular-season game on that day, and with three women’s teams and two men’s teams currently tied for first in the standings, a number of different outcomes could transpire on what will be the most important day of the season thus far.

We’ll cover those possible outcomes below, plus the up-to-date Frontier standings are also listed below.

Possible outcomes for Frontier regular-season championship, league tournament seeding

Men

Schedule – Carroll @ Providence; Montana Tech vs. Montana State Northern

Carroll win + Montana Tech win = two teams would be regular-season co-champs, Carroll would earn No. 1 seed in league tournament (by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker), Tech would earn No. 2 seed

Carroll loss + Montana Tech loss = see above

Carroll's Garrett Long attempts to drive the lane while being guarded closely by a Montana Tech defender. The Saints beat the Orediggers 80-66 last week inside the PE Center.

Carroll win + Montana Tech loss = Carroll wins Frontier regular-season championship outright, Carroll earns No. 1 seed in league tournament outright, Tech becomes the No. 2 seed

Montana Tech win + Carroll loss = Tech wins Frontier regular-season championship outright, Tech earns No. 1 seed in league tournament outright, Carroll becomes the No. 2 seed

Women

Schedule – Carroll @ Providence; Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Western

Rocky Mountain College win + Carroll win = two teams would be regular-season co-champs, Rocky would earn No. 1 seed in league tournament (by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker), Carroll would be No. 2 seed, Providence would be No. 3 seed

Rocky win + Providence win = two teams would be regular-season co-champs, Rocky would earn No. 1 seed in league tournament (by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker), Providence would earn No. 2 seed, Carroll would be No. 3 seed

University of Providence's Brooklyn Harn (2) drives as Rocky Mountain College's Gracee Lekvold (14) and Rocky Mountain College's N'Dea Flye (3) defend during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears’ game against the University of Providence Argos at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Rocky loss + Carroll win = Carroll wins Frontier regular-season championship outright, Carroll earns No. 1 seed in league tournament, Rocky becomes No. 2 seed (by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker), Providence becomes No. 3 seed

Rocky loss + Providence win = Providence wins Frontier regular-season championship outright, Providence earns No. 1 seed in league tournament, Rocky becomes No. 2 seed (by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker), Carroll becomes No. 3 seed

  • Rocky can not be any lower than the No. 2 seed in Frontier tournament because it owns the tiebreaker over both Carroll and Providence
  • Winner of Carroll-Providence matchup earns at least a share of the Frontier regular-season title regardless of Rocky’s outcome

Significant championship droughts could end

Three teams still in contention for a Frontier regular-season title could end significant championship droughts if they are able to accomplish the feat this week.

Montana Tech’s men’s team has not won a regular-season title since the 1992-93 season, while it has been nearly 40 years since the Rocky Mountain College women (1987-88 season) have captured the championship.

Providence’s women have the longest drought of teams still in contention, having not won the regular-season hardware since the 1980-81 campaign.

Carroll, who has both basketball teams currently in first place, last won regular-season titles in 2018-19 (men) and 2020-21 (women).

Rocky, Providence and Carroll are all tied for first atop the women’s standings at 11-3. Carroll and Montana Tech are deadlocked at 12-2 on the men’s side.

Upcoming postseason schedule

Men

Feb. 22 – Frontier Conference Tournament First Round

Feb. 25 – Frontier Conference Tournament Semifinals

Feb. 28 – Frontier Conference Tournament Championship

March 3 – NAIA National Championship Tournament Bracket Reveal

March 11-12 – NAIA National Championship Tournament Opening Round

March 17-23 – NAIA National Championship Tournament (Final Site)

Montana Tech's Sindou Diallo flies through the air as Emmett Linton III, of the University of Providence, defends Saturday in Butte.

Women

Feb. 23 – Frontier Conference Tournament First Round

Feb. 26 – Frontier Conference Tournament Semifinals

March 1 – Frontier Conference Tournament Championship

March 3 – NAIA National Championship Tournament Bracket Reveal

March 11-12 – NAIA National Championship Tournament Opening Round

March 17-22 – NAIA National Championship Tournament (Final Site)

Conference Standings

Men:

Carroll – 12-2

Montana Tech – 12-2

Montana State Northern – 6-8

Montana Western – 6-8

Rocky Mountain College – 4-10

Providence – 2-12

Women:

Rocky Mountain College – 11-3

Providence – 11-3

Carroll – 11-3

Carroll's Jaidyn Lyman surveys the Montana Tech defense during the Saints' 76-59 win over the Orediggers last week inside the PE Center.

Montana Western – 5-9

Montana Tech – 3-11

Montana State Northern – 1-13

Conference Players of the Week

Men: Jovan Sljivancanin, Carroll – 16 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists

Women: Brynley Fitzgerald, Montana Western – 29.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2.5 assists

Week 7 top performers

Men:

Carroll forward Jovan Sljivancanin: 21 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists (Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain College) – 11 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals (Thursday vs. Montana Tech)

Carroll's Jovan Sljivancanin elevates over a Montana Tech defender during the Saints' 80-66 win against the Orediggers last week.

Montana Western guard Max Clark: 26 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Providence)

Providence forward Brendan Howard: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist (Thursday vs. Montana Western) – 22 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Montana Tech)

Montana Western guard Jamal Stephenson: 29 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Montana State Northern) – 23 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Providence)

Montana State Northern guard Mascio McCadney: 24 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Rocky Mountain College) – 17 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Montana Western)

Women:

Montana Western guard Brynley Fitzgerald: 35 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals (Saturday vs. Montana State Northern) – 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals (Thursday vs. Providence)

Providence guard Emilee Maldonado: 28 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Montana Western)

Rocky Mountain College guard N'Dea Flye: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 steals, 1 block (Thursday vs. Montana State Northern)

Montana State Northern guard L’Tia Lawrence: 24 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists (Saturday vs. Montana Western)

Montana Tech forward Tavia Rooney: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals (Thursday vs. Carroll)

Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald drives on a Lewis-Clark State defender at Straugh Gymnasium. (File photo)

Upcoming conference schedules

Men:

Thursday

Montana Tech vs. Montana State Northern

Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Western

Providence vs. Carroll

Women:

Thursday

Montana Tech vs. Montana State Northern

Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Western

Providence vs. Carroll

