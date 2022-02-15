HELENA — Fans of Frontier Conference basketball are in for a treat on Thursday. Every team plays its final regular-season game on that day, and with three women’s teams and two men’s teams currently tied for first in the standings, a number of different outcomes could transpire on what will be the most important day of the season thus far.
We’ll cover those possible outcomes below, plus the up-to-date Frontier standings are also listed below.
Possible outcomes for Frontier regular-season championship, league tournament seeding
Men
Schedule – Carroll @ Providence; Montana Tech vs. Montana State Northern
Carroll win + Montana Tech win = two teams would be regular-season co-champs, Carroll would earn No. 1 seed in league tournament (by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker), Tech would earn No. 2 seed
Carroll loss + Montana Tech loss = see above
Carroll win + Montana Tech loss = Carroll wins Frontier regular-season championship outright, Carroll earns No. 1 seed in league tournament outright, Tech becomes the No. 2 seed
Montana Tech win + Carroll loss = Tech wins Frontier regular-season championship outright, Tech earns No. 1 seed in league tournament outright, Carroll becomes the No. 2 seed
Women
Schedule – Carroll @ Providence; Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Western
Rocky Mountain College win + Carroll win = two teams would be regular-season co-champs, Rocky would earn No. 1 seed in league tournament (by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker), Carroll would be No. 2 seed, Providence would be No. 3 seed
Rocky win + Providence win = two teams would be regular-season co-champs, Rocky would earn No. 1 seed in league tournament (by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker), Providence would earn No. 2 seed, Carroll would be No. 3 seed
Rocky loss + Carroll win = Carroll wins Frontier regular-season championship outright, Carroll earns No. 1 seed in league tournament, Rocky becomes No. 2 seed (by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker), Providence becomes No. 3 seed
Rocky loss + Providence win = Providence wins Frontier regular-season championship outright, Providence earns No. 1 seed in league tournament, Rocky becomes No. 2 seed (by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker), Carroll becomes No. 3 seed
- Rocky can not be any lower than the No. 2 seed in Frontier tournament because it owns the tiebreaker over both Carroll and Providence
- Winner of Carroll-Providence matchup earns at least a share of the Frontier regular-season title regardless of Rocky’s outcome
Significant championship droughts could end
Three teams still in contention for a Frontier regular-season title could end significant championship droughts if they are able to accomplish the feat this week.
Montana Tech’s men’s team has not won a regular-season title since the 1992-93 season, while it has been nearly 40 years since the Rocky Mountain College women (1987-88 season) have captured the championship.
Providence’s women have the longest drought of teams still in contention, having not won the regular-season hardware since the 1980-81 campaign.
Carroll, who has both basketball teams currently in first place, last won regular-season titles in 2018-19 (men) and 2020-21 (women).
Rocky, Providence and Carroll are all tied for first atop the women’s standings at 11-3. Carroll and Montana Tech are deadlocked at 12-2 on the men’s side.
Upcoming postseason schedule
Men
Feb. 22 – Frontier Conference Tournament First Round
Feb. 25 – Frontier Conference Tournament Semifinals
Feb. 28 – Frontier Conference Tournament Championship
March 3 – NAIA National Championship Tournament Bracket Reveal
March 11-12 – NAIA National Championship Tournament Opening Round
March 17-23 – NAIA National Championship Tournament (Final Site)
Women
Feb. 23 – Frontier Conference Tournament First Round
Feb. 26 – Frontier Conference Tournament Semifinals
March 1 – Frontier Conference Tournament Championship
March 3 – NAIA National Championship Tournament Bracket Reveal
March 11-12 – NAIA National Championship Tournament Opening Round
March 17-22 – NAIA National Championship Tournament (Final Site)
Conference Standings
Men:
Carroll – 12-2
Montana Tech – 12-2
Montana State Northern – 6-8
Montana Western – 6-8
Rocky Mountain College – 4-10
Providence – 2-12
Women:
Rocky Mountain College – 11-3
Providence – 11-3
Carroll – 11-3
Montana Western – 5-9
Montana Tech – 3-11
Montana State Northern – 1-13
Conference Players of the Week
Men: Jovan Sljivancanin, Carroll – 16 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists
Women: Brynley Fitzgerald, Montana Western – 29.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2.5 assists
Week 7 top performers
Men:
Carroll forward Jovan Sljivancanin: 21 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists (Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain College) – 11 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals (Thursday vs. Montana Tech)
Montana Western guard Max Clark: 26 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Providence)
Providence forward Brendan Howard: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist (Thursday vs. Montana Western) – 22 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Montana Tech)
Montana Western guard Jamal Stephenson: 29 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal (Saturday vs. Montana State Northern) – 23 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Providence)
Montana State Northern guard Mascio McCadney: 24 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Rocky Mountain College) – 17 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals (Saturday vs. Montana Western)
Women:
Montana Western guard Brynley Fitzgerald: 35 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals (Saturday vs. Montana State Northern) – 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals (Thursday vs. Providence)
Providence guard Emilee Maldonado: 28 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Montana Western)
Rocky Mountain College guard N'Dea Flye: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 steals, 1 block (Thursday vs. Montana State Northern)
Montana State Northern guard L’Tia Lawrence: 24 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists (Saturday vs. Montana Western)
Montana Tech forward Tavia Rooney: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals (Thursday vs. Carroll)
Upcoming conference schedules
Men:
Thursday
Montana Tech vs. Montana State Northern
Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Western
Providence vs. Carroll
Women:
Thursday
Montana Tech vs. Montana State Northern
Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Western
Providence vs. Carroll
