HELENA — It is Frontier Conference tournament time. Seedings and matchups were finalized following Thursday’s slate of games, and on Tuesday, the men’s quarterfinal round tips off postseason play.
While some teams have easier paths to a league tournament championship, this time of year is all about which team can get hot (or stay hot) and potentially go on a postseason push.
Frontier Conference Tournament Seedings, Schedule*
Men
No. 1 – Carroll (13-2, 27-3)**
No. 2 – Montana Tech (13-2, 24-6)**
No. 3 – Montana Western (7-8, 18-12)
No. 4 – Montana State Northern (6-9, 18-12)
No. 5 – Rocky Mountain College (4-11, 11-16)
No. 6 – Providence (2-13, 11-17)
** = first-round byes
Quarterfinals – Tuesday
No. 5 Rocky Mountain College @ No. 4 Montana State Northern
No. 6 Providence @ No. 3 Montana Western
Semifinals – Friday
Lowest remaining seed @ No. 1 Carroll
Highest remaining seed @ No. 2 Montana Tech
Championship – Monday, Feb. 28
Lowest remaining seed @ Highest remaining seed
Women
No. 1 – Rocky Mountain College (12-3, 24-3)**
No. 2 – Providence (12-3, 25-5)**
No. 3 – Carroll (11-4, 23-6)
No. 4 – Montana Western (5-10, 15-12)
No. 5 – Montana Tech (3-12, 12-18)
No. 6 – Montana State Northern (2-13, 9-20)
** = first-round byes
Quarterfinals – Wednesday
No. 5 Montana Tech @ No. 4 Montana Western
No. 6 Montana State Northern @ No. 3 Carroll
Semifinals – Saturday
Lowest remaining seed @ No. 1 Rocky Mountain College
Highest remaining seed @ No. 2 Providence
Championship – Tuesday, March 1
Lowest remaining seed @ Highest remaining seed
* = all tip offs at 7 p.m. MT
Clutch performances with regular-season titles on the line
Three of the four teams that claimed shares of Frontier Conference regular-season championships last week ended significant title droughts.
Providence’s women’s basketball team had not won a regular-season title (shared or outright) in over 40 years, while Rocky’s women captured their first since the 1987-88 season. Montana Tech’s men’s team earned its first title since 1993 with a 73-56 win over Northern on Thursday.
To pull that off, all three teams received clutch performances from its star players, perhaps none bigger than Parker Esary’s 39 points, capped by game-winning free throws, against Carroll.
Esary, who scored 20 combined points in the second half and two overtime periods, notched a career-high on Thursday. She finished 13-for-15 from the field, 13-for-16 from the free throw line and added 10 rebounds, three assists and a block in 47 minutes on the court.
Esary, a 2,000-point career scorer and four-time All-American, knocked down the go-ahead free throws with one second on the clock in double overtime. She also scored 15 first-quarter points on 6-for-6 shooting to help Providence establish a 13-point edge after 10 minutes of play.
Emilee Maldonado also chipped in an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double for Providence on Thursday.
Looking to end a 30-plus year regular-season title drought, Rocky’s women turned to junior Kloie Thatcher. Thatcher poured in 25 first-half points on 7-for-9 shooting, lifting the Battlin’ Bears to a 45-28 halftime lead over Western.
Thatcher, who did not score in the fourth quarter as Rocky controlled the game, finished with a game-high 28 points on 7-for-12 shooting. She buried a trio of 3-pointers and went a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line. Thatcher also pulled down five rebounds and was credited with five steals in Rocky’s 79-54 win against the Bulldogs.
Tech’s Sindou Diallo poured in 21 points to propel Tech past Northern. Diallo added six rebounds and three assists, while Caleb Bellach (11) and Taylor England (10) also broke into double figures for the Orediggers.
Last time each team won a Frontier Conference Tournament Championship***
*** = according to the Frontier Conference’s website
Men
Carroll – 2017-18
Montana Tech – 1998-99
Montana Western – 1990-91
Montana State Northern – 2011-12
Rocky Mountain College – 2013-14
Providence – 2020-21
Women
Rocky Mountain College – 1987-88
Providence – 2019-20
Carroll – 2020-21
Montana Western – 2005-06
Montana Tech – Never
Montana State Northern – 1998-99
Conference Standings
Men:
Carroll – 13-2
Montana Tech – 13-2
Montana Western – 7-8
Montana State Northern – 6-9
Rocky Mountain College – 4-11
Providence – 2-13
Women:
Rocky Mountain College – 12-3
Providence – 12-3
Carroll – 11-4
Montana Western – 5-10
Montana Tech – 3-12
Montana State Northern – 2-13
Conference Players of the Week:
Men: Jalen Hodges, Montana Western – 40 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Women: Parker Esary, Providence – 39 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block
Week 8 top performers
Men:
Montana Western forward Jalen Hodges: 40 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block (Thursday vs. Rocky Mountain College)
Rocky Mountain College guard Abdul Bah: 35 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals (Thursday vs. Montana Western)
Carroll forward Jovan Sljivancanin: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Providence)
Montana Tech guard Sindou Diallo: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists (Thursday vs. Montana State Northern)
Providence forward Brendan Howard: 19 points, 5 rebounds (Thursday vs. Carroll)
Women:
Providence forward Parker Esary: 39 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block (Thursday vs. Carroll)
Rocky Mountain College guard Kloie Thatcher: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 steals, 1 block (Thursday vs. Montana Western)
Carroll guard Dani Wagner: 22 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Providence)
Providence guard Emilee Maldonado: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Carroll)
Montana State Northern forward Sydney Hovde: 15 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Montana Tech)
