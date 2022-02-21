Garrett Long vs. Montana Tech

Carroll freshman Garrett Long lets out some emotion following a play against Montana Tech earlier this season. The Saints and Orediggers are co-champs of the Frontier Conference's regular-season title and will be the top-two seeds in the upcoming league tournament.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

HELENA  It is Frontier Conference tournament time. Seedings and matchups were finalized following Thursday’s slate of games, and on Tuesday, the men’s quarterfinal round tips off postseason play.

While some teams have easier paths to a league tournament championship, this time of year is all about which team can get hot (or stay hot) and potentially go on a postseason push.

Frontier Conference Tournament Seedings, Schedule*

Men

No. 1 – Carroll (13-2, 27-3)**

No. 2 – Montana Tech (13-2, 24-6)**

No. 3 – Montana Western (7-8, 18-12)

No. 4 – Montana State Northern (6-9, 18-12)

No. 5 – Rocky Mountain College (4-11, 11-16)

No. 6 – Providence (2-13, 11-17)

Jovan Sljivancanin vs. Providence

Carroll's Jovan Sljivancanin elevates over a Providence defender during a Saints win against the Argos on Jan. 29 inside the PE Center.

** = first-round byes

Quarterfinals – Tuesday

No. 5 Rocky Mountain College @ No. 4 Montana State Northern

No. 6 Providence @ No. 3 Montana Western

Semifinals – Friday

Lowest remaining seed @ No. 1 Carroll

Highest remaining seed @ No. 2 Montana Tech

Championship – Monday, Feb. 28

Lowest remaining seed @ Highest remaining seed

Women

No. 1 – Rocky Mountain College (12-3, 24-3)**

No. 2 – Providence (12-3, 25-5)**

No. 3 – Carroll (11-4, 23-6)

No. 4 – Montana Western (5-10, 15-12)

No. 5 – Montana Tech (3-12, 12-18)

No. 6 – Montana State Northern (2-13, 9-20)

** = first-round byes

Providence celebration

Providence's women's basketball team celebrates winning its first Frontier Conference regular-season title (shared or outright) since the 1980-81 season. The Argos beat Carroll 93-92 in double overtime on Thursday to accomplish the feat.

Quarterfinals – Wednesday

No. 5 Montana Tech @ No. 4 Montana Western

No. 6 Montana State Northern @ No. 3 Carroll

Semifinals – Saturday

Lowest remaining seed @ No. 1 Rocky Mountain College

Highest remaining seed @ No. 2 Providence

Championship – Tuesday, March 1

Lowest remaining seed @ Highest remaining seed

* = all tip offs at 7 p.m. MT

Clutch performances with regular-season titles on the line

Three of the four teams that claimed shares of Frontier Conference regular-season championships last week ended significant title droughts.

Providence’s women’s basketball team had not won a regular-season title (shared or outright) in over 40 years, while Rocky’s women captured their first since the 1987-88 season. Montana Tech’s men’s team earned its first title since 1993 with a 73-56 win over Northern on Thursday.

To pull that off, all three teams received clutch performances from its star players, perhaps none bigger than Parker Esary’s 39 points, capped by game-winning free throws, against Carroll.

Parker Esary vs. Carroll

Providence's Parker Esary looks for an open teammate in the first quarter of Thursday's double overtime win against Carroll. Esary scored a career-high 39 points, including the game-winning free throws, in a 93-92 victory.

Esary, who scored 20 combined points in the second half and two overtime periods, notched a career-high on Thursday. She finished 13-for-15 from the field, 13-for-16 from the free throw line and added 10 rebounds, three assists and a block in 47 minutes on the court.

Esary, a 2,000-point career scorer and four-time All-American, knocked down the go-ahead free throws with one second on the clock in double overtime. She also scored 15 first-quarter points on 6-for-6 shooting to help Providence establish a 13-point edge after 10 minutes of play.

Emilee Maldonado also chipped in an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double for Providence on Thursday.

Looking to end a 30-plus year regular-season title drought, Rocky’s women turned to junior Kloie Thatcher. Thatcher poured in 25 first-half points on 7-for-9 shooting, lifting the Battlin’ Bears to a 45-28 halftime lead over Western.

Thatcher, who did not score in the fourth quarter as Rocky controlled the game, finished with a game-high 28 points on 7-for-12 shooting. She buried a trio of 3-pointers and went a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line. Thatcher also pulled down five rebounds and was credited with five steals in Rocky’s 79-54 win against the Bulldogs.

Tech’s Sindou Diallo poured in 21 points to propel Tech past Northern. Diallo added six rebounds and three assists, while Caleb Bellach (11) and Taylor England (10) also broke into double figures for the Orediggers.

Last time each team won a Frontier Conference Tournament Championship***

*** = according to the Frontier Conference’s website

Men

Carroll – 2017-18

Montana Tech – 1998-99

Montana Western – 1990-91

Montana State Northern – 2011-12

Rocky Mountain College – 2013-14

Providence – 2020-21

Caleb Bellach vs. Providence

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach heads to the hoop late in the second half of the Orediggers' home game against the University of Providence Argos.

Women

Rocky Mountain College – 1987-88

Providence – 2019-20

Carroll – 2020-21

Montana Western – 2005-06

Montana Tech – Never

Montana State Northern – 1998-99

Conference Standings

Men:

Carroll – 13-2

Montana Tech – 13-2

Montana Western – 7-8

Montana State Northern – 6-9

Rocky Mountain College – 4-11

Providence – 2-13

Women:

Rocky Mountain College – 12-3

Providence – 12-3

Carroll – 11-4

Montana Western – 5-10

Montana Tech – 3-12

Montana State Northern – 2-13

Conference Players of the Week:

MBB Carroll vs Western

Montana Western's Jalen Hodges attempts a contested layup during a loss to Carroll earlier this season. (File Photo)

Men: Jalen Hodges, Montana Western – 40 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Women: Parker Esary, Providence – 39 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

Week 8 top performers

Men:

Montana Western forward Jalen Hodges: 40 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block (Thursday vs. Rocky Mountain College)

Rocky Mountain College guard Abdul Bah: 35 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals (Thursday vs. Montana Western)

Carroll forward Jovan Sljivancanin: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals (Thursday vs. Providence)

Montana Tech guard Sindou Diallo: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists (Thursday vs. Montana State Northern)

Providence forward Brendan Howard: 19 points, 5 rebounds (Thursday vs. Carroll)

Women:

Providence forward Parker Esary: 39 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block (Thursday vs. Carroll)

Rocky Mountain College guard Kloie Thatcher: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 steals, 1 block (Thursday vs. Montana Western)

Kloie Thatcher vs. Carroll

Rocky Mountain College's Kloie Thatcher (11) drives towards the basket as Carroll College's Sienna Swannack (23) defends during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears’ game against the Carroll College Saints at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Carroll guard Dani Wagner: 22 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Providence)

Providence guard Emilee Maldonado: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Carroll)

Montana State Northern forward Sydney Hovde: 15 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal (Thursday vs. Montana Tech)

