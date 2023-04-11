HELENA — Kent Paulson, the Frontier Conference’s commissioner since 2009, announced his retirement in a press conference at Carroll College on Tuesday afternoon.

Paulson, who recently oversaw the addition of Arizona Christian University as a football-only member last September, spent the last 50 years serving in education and athletics in various capacities around the state of Montana.

His retirement becomes official on June 30 at the end of his current contract, but Paulson expressed a willingness to continue in his current role until a successor is named.

This story will be updated