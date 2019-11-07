BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College will host the Frontier Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday at Amend Park.
The men's race begins at noon and the women's race at 1 p.m.
The teams competing are the Battlin' Bears, Carroll College, Lewis-Clark State, Montana Western, Montana State-Northern and the University of Providence.
Both No. 18 Rocky and No. 7 L-C State enter the men's 8K race listed in the NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches Top 25 Poll.
The Warriors won last season's conference meet just three points ahead of the Battlin' Bears, who took second place. Both teams competed in the NAIA National Championship last year after Rocky secured an at-large selection. Lewis-Clark finished 11th at nationals and Rocky finished 23rd.
The distance of the women's race is five kilometers. For the women, the Battlin' Bears are ranked 14th and the Warriors 19th. Last year, the Warriors won the conference title with Rocky finishing second. At nationals, L-C State finished 10th and Rocky placed 26th.
