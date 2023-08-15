HELENA — As College of Idaho’s Mike Moroski commented on Tuesday during the Frontier Conference’s virtual football media day, thank God for football.

Indeed, Frontier football returns in a little more than two weeks, with some teams’ seasons beginning next Saturday against non-conference competition.

Tuesday offered an opportunity for each of the Frontier’s nine head coaches to preview their 2023 rosters and provide perspective on what figures to be another ultra-competitive season.

Defending conference champions: College of Idaho and Carroll College

College of Idaho

2022 record: 8-2 (8-2 Frontier; tied for first place)

Returning All-Conference Players: Ryan Halford (OL), Garrett Rehberg (OL), Allamar Alexander (RB), Brock Richardson (WR), Keegan Croteau (DB)

Overview: 2023 marks 10 seasons since College of Idaho reinstated its football program. Over the last four, including the shortened COVID season, the Yotes are 29-7 overall (28-6 Frontier).

The Yotes lost four of last year’s top-five tacklers, but behind redshirt junior defensive end Willie Nelson, Moroski said he believes his team can be formidable up front, adding this year’s defense might be the best he’s had in recent memory.

Andy Peters, a Boise State transfer, returns after throwing for 1,650 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games last year. He suffered an injury during the season-finale against Carroll, but Moroski confirmed he’s the Yotes’ guy in 2023.

“It’s more capitalizing on the fact that you have great young men and somehow getting them to appreciate that football is the greatest game on earth,” Moroski said of building team togetherness during fall camp.

“It’s also important for the players to have perspective, and that means going out day in and day out and trying to grow and give elite energy to everything that we do, including the very, very technical pieces and the unseen things.”

First game: vs. Lincoln University (Calif.); Aug. 26

Carroll College

2022 record: 8-3 (8-2 Frontier; tied for first place)

Returning All-Conference Players: Hunter Mecham (OL), Conor Quick (OL), Garrett Worden (DL), Spencer Berger (K)

Overview: Starting fast has been a point of emphasis for a team that averaged just 259.8 total yards of offense and leaned heavily on its defense through the first five regular-season games of 2022.

Roughly a week and a half through preseason camp, the Saints feel like they’ve largely lived up to the challenge behind junior quarterback Jack Prka and returning receivers Chris Akulschin and Camron Rothie.

“Stressing it at practice, stressing it in meetings,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “Making sure that each phase, each team period, each skelly period we’re going out with that type of mentality…

“Just trying to engrain that in their heads that we’re gonna go out and start fast…Just the belief and constant repetition of reminding and playing to that level…Anything that’s a beginning, we wanna start fast.”

Carroll has holes to plug defensively, most notably at both corner positions.

Jake Walk and Mason Harwood are helping fill the void left by reigning Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year Garrett Kocab along the defensive line.

Gunner Giulio (redshirt freshman, Coeur d’Alene HS) and Cameron Pruitt (redshirt junior, Borah HS) are two new names in Carroll’s linebacking corps, while leading returning tackler Tucker Jones has taken on a more vocal role in the Saints’ defense.

First game: @ Montana Tech; Aug. 31

Montana Tech

2022 record: 7-3 (7-3 Frontier; third-place finish)

Returning All-Conference Players: Blake Counts (RB), Blake Thelen (QB), Kyle Torgerson (WR, KR), Carson Shuman (OL), Ryan Lowry (K), Andrew Almos (P)

Overview: Expect the Orediggers’ run game to excel in 2023 with four offensive line starters and running backs Blake Counts and Caleb Winterburn (1,276 yards and 12 TDs combined) returning.

Blake Thelen is Tech’s presumed starter at quarterback after throwing for 1,375 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games last season – his second year after transferring from Montana State.

Thelen, a former Great Falls High Bison, prepped under Tech head coach Kyle Samson’s father, Mark, to great success, something that led to his quick assimilation into the Orediggers’ offense.

Kyle called Thelen a big-time student of the game that the Orediggers hope will use a solid season to springboard into a great one.

“A lot of the offense that I know and run is learned from my dad,” Kyle said.

“Blake had a lot of the same terminology and a lot of the same base knowledge [coming in]. I think that definitely helped him and helped me when Blake got here a couple years ago.”

Defensively, the Orediggers bring back five starters.

Keyshawn James-Newby, a first-team All-Conference defensive lineman from Helena, isn’t one of them after he transferred to the University of Idaho following a 61-tackle (nine sacks, 14.5 TFL) season in 2022.

Cole Wyant, a redshirt junior linebacker from Rocklin, California, is the Orediggers’ top returning tackler (64 tackles in 2022).

First game: vs. Carroll College; Aug. 31

“We’re anticipating it to be electric,” Thelen said of the Game 1 atmosphere. “We know it’s gonna be a tough challenge – Carroll is obviously the defending [conference] champion…

“We have high aspirations for ourselves this year, so we’re looking forward to it and think it should be a pretty good atmosphere.”

Montana Western

2022 record: 7-4 (6-4 Frontier; tied for fourth)

Returning All-Conference Players: Reese Artz (DL), Tanner Harrell (DL),

Overview: Western has the daunting task of replacing two-time Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year Jon Jund.

The Bulldogs brought in Weber State transfer quarterback Kaden Jenks last year in anticipation of this off-season, and after originally being listed as a 240-pound tight end on Western’s roster, Jenks has slimmed down to about 225 pounds and is in competition for the starting quarterback role.

Western head coach Ryan Nourse said redshirt sophomore Michael Palandri (154 yards, 1 INT in 2022) is on the other side of that competition, with a decision on the Week 1 starter not far off.

“Command, leadership, and the belief of the team,” Nourse said of qualities he’s looking for in a starting quarterback.

“The production, the accuracy are of obvious importance as well, but more than any other position in sports, that quarterback position demands strong belief by your teammates.”

Nourse said both quarterbacks are more “throw-first” than Jund and that whoever earns the starting role will have high expectations placed on them because of what Jund accomplished.

Defensively, the Bulldogs return nine starters from a group that allowed 308.5 yards per game in 2022.

Kameron Rauser (75 tackles) and Braden Smith (63 tackles) are both back at linebacker, while Artz (7 sacks, 12.5 TFL) and Harrell (8.5 sacks, 13 TFL) anchor a defensive front Nourse said will be a team strength this season.

First game: @ Eastern Oregon; Sept. 2

Rocky Mountain College

2022 record: 6-4 (6-4 Frontier; tied for fourth)

Returning All-Conference Players: Kaysan Barnett (DB, PR), Wyatt Brusven (P)

Overview: The Battlin’ Bears return seven defensive starters and six offensive starters from a team that started 5-1 and faltered down the stretch.

Rocky’s defensive back room – which includes Jack Cline (54 tackles), Wyatt Brusven (44 tackles, seven TFL) and Kaysan Barnett (38 tackles) is the strength of a defense that lost its rock in defensive lineman Wes Moeai.

Like Western, the question offensively is who will take snaps Week 1.

George Tribble Jr., who took over for the injured Nate Dick last season, is no longer with the program, resulting in a preseason battle, primarily between sophomore Trent Nobach (376 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs in 2022) and Washington State transfer Luke Holcomb.

Holcomb, who redshirted at WSU in 2021 and did not appear in a game last season, was teammates with current Battlin’ Bear wide receiver Joseph Dwyer at Puyallup High School in Washington.

“I think he brings a lot of experience in the type of offense that we run,” Rocky head coach Chris Stutzriem said. “Having a [high school] teammate that’s here – Joseph Dwyer is a good player for us – but to have him have that relationship [is important]…

“Excited to have [Holcomb] in the room and build competition and compete for the job.”

First game: vs. Dickinson State University; Aug. 26

Southern Oregon

2022 record: 3-7 (3-7 Frontier; sixth-place finish)

Returning All-Conference Players: Hunter Geissler (OL), DeShawn Craig (DB)

Overview: Add the Raiders to the list of teams with an on-going quarterback battle.

First-year head Berk Brown said the competition had narrowed down to junior Blake Asciutto (2,067 yards, 18 TDs) and Matt Struck (Missouri State transfer) who will use a medical redshirt after missing most of last season.

Defensive linemen Alejandro Sanchez and Noah Turnbull create a strength for the Raiders up front, while two of the team’s top-three running backs return.

Brown, who was the defensive coordinator for the 2014 SOU team that won an NAIA National Championship, said his squad is attempting to rediscover what it means to play Raider football, and despite a coaching staff with many ties to the program’s golden era, he wants his 2023 team to forge its own path.

First game: @ College of Idaho; Sept. 2

Eastern Oregon

2022 record: 2-9 (2-8 Frontier; seventh-place finish)

Returning All-Conference Players: None

Overview: The Mountaineers are just trying to find themselves after just three wins in their 18 games overall (includes 1-13 stretch from Sept. 25, 2021 to Oct. 22, 2022).

EOU head coach Tim Camp believes his defense can rally behind a core of returning defensive backs that includes Joey Gutierrez and Blaine Shaw.

Offensively, EOU brought in Central Washington transfer Quincy Glasper to help answer questions at quarterback it couldn’t in 2022.

Anthony Peterson (318 yards) and Aiden Patterson (310 yards, 2 TDs) return at running back for an offense that averaged 244.5 yards and 12.3 points per game in 2022.

First game: vs. Montana Western; Sept. 2

MSU-Northern

2022 record: 0-10 (0-10 Frontier; eighth-place finish)

Returning All-Conference Players: Dylan Wampler (LB)

Overview: Northern, a program that enters 2023 looking to snap a 13-game losing streak, is spending an “inordinate” amount of time on the basics, according to head coach Jerome Souers, an investment he said will pay off in time.

In an ever-challenging Frontier Conference, the Lights have struggled to keep pace, but did double their roster size to 80-plus in the off-season.

Souers cautioned against adding too many players to the roster too quickly, adding that his staff is “building things in the right direction” but that it’ll take time to return Northern’s competitiveness.

“It’s a really tough conference, so [progress] is tough to gauge,” Souers said. “We have identified areas we feel like we need to improve in and have been improving in. We probably have more returners on defense than offense, so there’s a lot of new faces on offense that need to get on the same page…

“We have to be a team that every week gets better. We need time and we need reps.”

First game: vs. Mayville State University; Aug. 26

Arizona Christian University

2022 record: 8-3 (7-2 Sooner Athletic Conference; tied for first)

Overview: Thirteen starters (seven offensive, six defensive) return for ACU, the new kids on the block.

Many questions persist – and will until conference play begins – about how competitive the Firestorm can be in their first year in the Frontier Conference.

It helps that Tyler Duncan, ACU’s quarterback who accounted for 35 total touchdowns in 2022, returns for a fifth season.

First game: @ Ottawa University Arizona; Aug. 26