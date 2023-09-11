HELENA — It finally feels like fall, doesn’t it?

This Saturday, the number of Frontier Conference games (three) will outnumber the non-league games played by member programs (two).

That means we’re getting closer to the meat and potatoes of the Frontier schedule.

First, though, let’s look back on a weekend in which six Frontier teams were in action

Schofield’s scores

A dynamic and effective weapon is on the cusp of a career year just three games into College of Idaho’s 10-game regular-season.

Speedy with just the right amount of toughness, senior Jon Schofield scored three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) – including the game-winner – in a conference-opening contest against Montana Western.

It was Schofield’s second straight game with three scores (two rushing, one receiving against Southern Oregon), giving him six total touchdowns on just 18 combined touches (six rush attempts, 12 receptions).

He’s one of only two Frontier players (C of I’s Hunter Gilbert) with three rushing touchdowns this season and one of just three receivers (Western’s Eli Nourse, Tech’s Wyatt Alexander) with that many touchdown catches.

All of his rushing scores out of the wildcat formation, Schofield currently leads all Frontier players with 36 points scored, double the next closest skill-position players.

Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (with change from preseason)

College of Idaho – No. 8 (+4)

– highest national ranking since Oct. 17, 2022 (No. 7)

Carroll College – No. 10 (+5)

– highest national ranking since Oct. 5, 2015 (No. 4)

Montana Tech – No. 16 (NC)

Rocky Mountain College – received votes

Montana Western – received votes

Arizona Christian – received votes

Defensive accolades

For the eighth time in the last seven seasons, the Frontier’s Defensive Player of the Week honor was awarded to two players from the same team two weeks in a row within the same campaign.

Carroll safety Tug Smith, a week after Saints defensive lineman Hunter Peck, earned the accolade after racking up 11 tackles and a first-quarter interception in a win over No. 14-ranked St. Thomas (Fla.) on Saturday.

Smith’s pick was one of four turnovers the Saints forced in a come-from-behind victory, upping Carroll’s total to five through two games.

A defense that graduated its lone All-American (Garrett Kocab) following the 2022 campaign has won two-thirds of the league’s player-of-the-week honors thus far in 2023, and currently ranks in the NAIA’s top one-third allowing 21 points per game.

Many of Smith’s tackles on Saturday came in support of Carroll’s front seven tasked with stopping St. Thomas running back Rontavious Farmer, a 1,500-yard rusher last season.

He was limited to just 53 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries as St. Thomas netted 47 yards on the ground.

Through two games, Carroll’s rush defense is 17th in the NAIA allowing 79.5 rush yards per game.

All other back-to-back defensive Player of the Weeks since 2016

Garrett Worden (Nov. 7, 2022) & Rex Irby (Nov. 14, 2022), Carroll College

Kameron Rauser (Sept. 5, 2022) & Braden Smith (Sept. 12, 2022), Montana Western

Drew Schuler (Sept. 27, 2021) & Alejandro Sanchez (Oct. 4, 2021), Southern Oregon

Forrest Rivers (Nov. 11, 2019) & Keagan McCoy (Nov. 18, 2019), College of Idaho

Joe Caicedo (Sept. 16, 2019) & Joe Caicedo (Sept. 23, 2019), Montana Western

Riley Martello (Oct. 8, 2018) & Jason Ferris (Oct. 16, 2018), Montana Western

Isiah Carter (Sept. 25, 2017) & Keegan Lawrence (Oct. 2, 2017), Southern Oregon

Week 2 game results

No. 12 College of Idaho 37, RV Montana Western 35*

No. 15 Carroll College 26, No. 14 St. Thomas 23

No. 16 Montana Tech 37, Central Washington 29

RV Arizona Christian 49, Fort Lewis College (Colo.) 25

Whitworth University 42, Eastern Oregon 28

* – denotes Frontier Conference game

Frontier Conference Players of the Week

Offense: Junior quarterback Andy Peters, College of Idaho

Defense: Redshirt senior safety Tug Smith, Carroll College

Special Teams: Redshirt sophomore punter Andrew Almos, Montana Tech

Week 2 top performers

Offense

College of Idaho quarterback Andy Peters: 23-for-39 passing, 335 yards, 2 TDs – 103 rush yards

Arizona Christian quarterback Tyler Duncan: 22-for-32 passing, 259 yards, 3 TDs – 97 rush yards, 1 TD

Montana Western quarterback Michael Palandri: 16-for-24 passing, 244 yards, 3 TDs – 44 rush yards, 1 TD

Carroll wide receiver Chris Akulschin: 9 receptions, 167 yards, 1 TD

Montana Tech wide receiver Wyatt Alexander: 5 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TDs

Montana Tech quarterback Blake Thelen: 16-for-32 passing, 277 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT

Montana Western wide receiver Eli Nourse: 6 receptions, 93 yards, 2 TDs

Carroll quarterback Jack Prka: 20-for-29 passing, 244 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Montana Tech running back Blake Counts: 126 rush yards

College of Idaho wide receiver Jon Schofield: 5 receptions, 94 yards, 2 TDs – 2 rush yards, 1 TD

Defense

Carroll defensive back Tug Smith: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT

College of Idaho linebacker Willie Nelson: 9 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 TFL, 1 pass break-up

College of Idaho linebacker Tanner Leaf: 12 tackles, 1 TFL

Montana Tech linebacker Major Niccum: 6 tackles, 0.5 sack, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT

Carroll linebacker Ben Held: 7 tackles, 2 TFL

Eastern Oregon linebacker Jason Grant: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Arizona Christian linebacker Cameron Tibbetts: 10 tackles

Montana Tech defensive back Kade Wilcox: 10 tackles

Montana Western linebacker Braden Smith: 6 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Carroll defensive back Kaden Gardner: 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 pass break-ups

Special Teams

Montana Tech punter Andrew Almos: 5 punts, 232 yards, 46.4-yard average, long 66, 2 punts inside 20-yard line – 31-yard pass on fake punt play

Eastern Oregon punter Ethan Cutler: 4 punts, 183 yards, 45.8-yard average, long 54, 1 punt inside 20-yard line

College of Idaho punter Andrew Mckague: 4 punts, 161 yards, 40.3-yard average, long 45

Montana Western punter Eddie Dewart: 5 punts, 190 yards, 38-yard average, long 49, 2 punts inside 20-yard line

Carroll kicker Spencer Berger: 3-for-5 field goal, long 43, 1-for-1 extra-point, 10 points

Week 3 predictions

No. 10 Carroll College @ RV Rocky Mountain College* – Saints 31, Battlin’ Bears 14

No. 16 Montana Tech vs. Eastern Oregon* – Orediggers 49, Mountaineers 17

RV Montana Western vs. Lewis and Clark College (Ore.) – Bulldogs 35, Pioneers 21

RV Arizona Christian vs. MSU-Northern* – Firestorm 38, Lights 7

Southern Oregon vs. Willamette – Raiders 24, Bearcats 21

* – denotes Frontier Conference game