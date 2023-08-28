HELENA — Frontier Conference football is back.

Your appetizer was four non-conference games last Saturday, now your main course begins on Thursday and runs through mid-November.

Enjoy.

Thursday Night Throwdown

What better way to kick off the 2023 Frontier Conference football season than with the league’s oldest, best, and most bitter rivalry?

Four Frontier teams played “Week 0” games, but Carroll and Montana Tech’s Thursday night battle will be the first collegiate game of the season between two Montana programs.

It doesn’t matter that it’s a non-conference game.

Both teams are nationally ranked (Carroll 15th, Tech 16th) for the first time in this head-to-head series since Sept. 3, 2016.

Not since 2017 have the Saints and Orediggers played each other twice in the same season (Tech won both games) and it’s been five years and four games since the road team won (35-14 Carroll win in Butte on Nov. 3, 2018).

Dating back a decade, the Carroll-Tech football series is deadlocked at six games apiece, but the Saints have won three of the last four overall.

The fact it’s a Week 1 contest adds a certain excitement and unpredictability to a matchup that always finds a way to include its chippy moments.

It’s also just nice to have college football back in the Treasure State.

A free piece of advice: get to Alumni Coliseum early on Thursday.

Kick off is at 6 p.m.

Light expectations

For the first time since 2019, MSU-Northern is 1-0.

Certainly for the seniors – namely Dylan Wampler and Joshua Rose – Saturday’s shutout victory (first since Aug. 29, 2013) was a special moment in careers that have been short of them with a struggling program.

It was the Lights’ fourth win in their last five chances against non-conference competition dating back to 2017 and third straight victory over Mayville State.

In three consecutive seasons (2017, 2018 and 2019) Northern’s non-conference victory (Mayville State in ‘17 and ‘18, Arizona Christian in ‘19) was the program’s only win.

Over the last seven seasons, the Lights are a combined 2-62 in conference games and 6-63 overall.

Even with the noticeable strides Lights football seems to have made early in Year 2 under Jerome Souers, Saturday will likely be the high point in a season that has Northern playing five teams that were either ranked or received votes in last week’s NAIA preseason poll.

Rocky Mountain College, a team the Lights play twice in 2023, beat No. 19-ranked Dickinson State to open its season.

Northern is probably two, if not three, seasons away from being a three- to four-win team in the Frontier.

As Souers said in his Frontier media day availability earlier this month, the Lights’ goal in 2023 is to try to get better every day.

Top 5 Frontier Conference football games to attend or watch in 2023

1. Carroll College vs. Montana Tech (in Helena, Nov. 11)

– conference game; regular-season finale; good chance this game determines regular-season champion and impacts postseason seeding

2. Montana Tech vs. Carroll College (in Butte, Thursday)

– non-conference game; season-opener; electric atmosphere; battle of two, top-20 nationally-ranked teams

3. Carroll College vs. College of Idaho (in Helena, Oct. 21)

– rematch of last year’s season finale which propelled Carroll to the playoffs; likely to be a nationally-ranked contest

4. College of Idaho vs. Rocky Mountain College (in Caldwell, Sept. 30)

– if rankings hold, would be Rocky’s third nationally-ranked opponent in its first five to begin 2023 season; game was decided by one score last season

5. Montana Tech vs. Montana Western (in Butte, Oct. 7)

– second-best rivalry in the Frontier; Western knocked Tech out of title shot with 27-21 win on Nov. 5, 2022

Week 0 game results

No. 12 College of Idaho 37, Lincoln (CA) 7

No. 17 Ottawa University Arizona 37, RV Arizona Christian 7

Rocky Mountain College 20, No. 19 Dickinson State 19

MSU-Northern 14, Mayville State 0

Frontier Conference Players of the Week

Offense: Sophomore quarterback Trent Nobach, Rocky Mountain College

Defense: Senior defensive back Ty Reynolds, Rocky Mountain College

Special Teams: Senior defensive back/punter/kicker Wyatt Brusven, Rocky Mountain College

Week 0 top performers

Offense

Rocky Mountain College quarterback Trent Nobach: 27-for-39 passing, 284 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

College of Idaho quarterback Andy Peters: 20-for-37 passing, 214 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT – 45 rushing yards, 1 TD

College of Idaho wide receiver John Kreps: 3 receptions, 82 yards, 1 TD

College of Idaho running back Allamar Alexander: 62 rushing yards, 1 TD

Rocky Mountain College wide receiver Jack Waddell: 5 receptions, 61 yards, 1 TD

Defense

Rocky Mountain College defensive back Ty Reynolds: 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT, 1 pass break-up

MSU-Northern linebacker Devin Carmona: 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL

Rocky Mountain College linebacker Prince Johnson: 12 tackles, 1 TFL

College of Idaho linebacker Joey Calzaretta: 10 tackles, 0.5 TFL

MSU-Northern linebacker Joel Hadley II: 8 tackles, 4 TFL

Special teams

Rocky Mountain College kicker/punter Wyatt Brusven: 2-for-3 field goal, long 46, 6 points – 3 punts, 104 yards, 34.7-yard average, long 38, 1 touchback, 2 punts inside 20-yard line

Arizona Christian punter Martin Fontenot IV: 6 punts, 258 yards, 43-yard average, long 64, 3 punts inside 20-yard line

College of Idaho kicker Jacob DeMott: 1-for-1 field goal, long 30, 4-for-5 extra-point, 7 points

College of Idaho punter Andrew McKague: 3 punts, 133 yards, 44.3-yard average, long 54, 1 punt inside 20-yard line

Week 1 predictions

No. 12 College of Idaho Yotes vs. Southern Oregon Raiders – Yotes 31, Raiders 10

No. 15 Carroll College Saints @ No. 16 Montana Tech Orediggers – Saints 28, Orediggers 20

RV Montana Western Bulldogs @ Eastern Oregon Mountaineers – Bulldogs 21, Mountaineers 7

Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears @ MSU-Northern Lights – Battlin’ Bears 35, Lights 3