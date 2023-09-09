HELENA — Last-second touchdowns lifted No. 12 College of Idaho and No. 15 Carroll College to victories on Saturday, meaning the Frontier Conference is primed to have two, top-12 teams in Monday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.

Here’s a look at the games from around the conference on Saturday

No. 12 College of Idaho 37, RV Montana Western 35

The lone Frontier Conference game on Saturday produced two fourth-quarter lead changes in the final 64 seconds, 72 combined points, 907 yards of offense, and a walk-off 25-yard tip-drill touchdown.

Yotes quarterback Andy Peters threw for 335 yards, rushed for 103 yards, and tossed two touchdowns – both to Jon Schofield – in C of I’s first league victory of the season.

It was Schofield who capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive spanning just 57 seconds with a game-clinching right-place-at-the-right-time Hail Mary touchdown grab.

The senior scored three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) for the second straight game as C of I’s offense churned out, on average, 7.3 yards per play on Saturday.

Montana Western scored what it thought would be the game-winning touchdown – a 33-yard pass from Michael Palandri to Eli Nourse – with just over a minute to play.

Palandri, the Frontier’s reigning offensive Player of the Week, tossed three touchdowns and finished with 244 yards through the air. He added a six-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that gave Western a 14-7 edge.

Nourse caught two of those touchdown passes and totaled 93 yards on six catches.

C of I’s Hunter Gilbert scored twice on the ground, and Western’s Raef Newbrough caught a 37-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

C of I improves to 3-0 (1-0) with the victory and travels to Butte in two weeks.

Western falls to 1-1 and hosts Lewis and Clark College on Saturday for its non-conference finale.

Amazing Finish!! Yotes trailed Montana Western 35-31 with 5 seconds to play and pulled out the win with the Hail Mary tipped ball for the touchdown! 37-35 the final! The College of Idaho remains undefeated 3-0 on the season! #GoYotes #YoteFam #ComeWinWithUs pic.twitter.com/PL5lP1njlw — The College of Idaho (@collegeofidaho) September 10, 2023

All other games were non-conference contests

No. 15 Carroll College 26, No. 14 St. Thomas 23

The Saints are 2-0 for the first time since 2013 thanks, in part, to a “tenacious” defense and career-high 167 receiving yards from Chris Akulschin.

Carroll scored 17 fourth-quarter points and erased a five-point deficit with under a minute to play when quarterback Jack Prka found Akulschin for a 26-yard game-winning touchdown.

Safety Tug Smith totaled 11 tackles and Carroll’s defense forced four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) to topple the upstart Bobcats and improve a regular-season winning streak over top-25-ranked competition to four games.

For more on the Carroll-St. Thomas game, visit 406mtsports.com, or click here.

Carroll travels to Rocky Mountain College to open conference play next week.

No. 16 Montana Tech 37, NCAA Division II Central Washington 29

Blake Thelen threw four touchdown passes and the Orediggers’ defense made a goal-line stand mid-way through the fourth quarter to protect an eight-point lead for Tech’s first victory of the season.

Tech racked up 452 yards of offense on Saturday, 126 of it coming on 28 carries by senior Blake Counts.

Wyatt Alexander (5 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TDs) caught Tech’s go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and enjoyed a second consecutive 100-yard game.

Andrew Almos’ 31-yard fake-punt pass on 4th and 9 from CWU’s 45-yard line set up Alexander’s score, opening the floodgates to 21 straight Oredigger points.

Alexander also caught passes 42, 37 and 14 yards in the victory.

Levi Torgerson hauled in a 39-yarder to open scoring in the first as Thelen totaled 271 yards through the air.

Derek Pearse (six-yard catch) and Jordan Jackson (six-yard rush) also scored touchdowns for the Orediggers.

Tech, now 1-1 on the season, returns home to open conference play against Eastern Oregon on Saturday.

RV Arizona Christian 49, NCAA Division II Fort Lewis College (Colo.) 25

Firestorm quarterback Tyler Duncan tossed three touchdowns and rushed for another, while Justin Wright picked up 122 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

A Chase Tompkins 15-yard score put ACU up 15 early in the fourth quarter, and after Fort Lewis cut the advantage to 10, Duncan and Johnny Herrera touchdown runs sealed the game for the Firestorm.

Duncan finished with 259 yards through the air and another 97 on the ground.

AJ Sibley carried the football 11 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Sibley also caught a touchdown in the victory.

Now 1-1 on the season, ACU will play its first-ever Frontier Conference game on Saturday against MSU-Northern.

NCAA Division III Whitworth University 42, Eastern Oregon 28

Whitworth scored 35 consecutive points in the second, third and fourth quarters and amassed 402 yards of offense to send the Mountaineers to 0-2.

EOU’s Quincy Glasper threw two touchdowns but was intercepted three times.

Anthony Peterson and Tanner Sweek rushed for touchdowns, and Aiden Patterson and Willie Camp caught touchdowns for the Mountaineers.

EOU will now head to Butte on Saturday to open conference play against the Orediggers.