HELENA — In a rarity for the Frontier Conference, league opponents battled each other last week in non-conference contests.

It gave fans a peak at what to expect this season and immediately set up an intriguing initial conference game between undefeated College of Idaho and 1-0 Montana Western on Saturday.

Before that, though, here’s a look back at the first full week of Frontier football:

Palandri powers Bulldogs

Western has held on a monopoly on the Frontier’s offensive player of the year award the last two seasons and early returns show the Bulldogs could continue that dominance.

Michael Palandri isn’t Jon Jund – even if he did adopt a similar throwing style – but on Saturday in his first career start, the redshirt sophomore put up numbers reminiscent of his predecessor.

Palandri more than doubled his career passing yards and threw his first career touchdown (and then three more) while setting a single-game career-high with 17 completions.

Three of his touchdowns were to Dillon natives and former Beaverhead County High players, while an 81-yard quick-strike touchdown was thrown Dylan Shipley’s way.

Jon Kirkley and Eli Nourse – former Beavers – combined for 11 catches, 167 yards and three touchdowns in Western’s season-opening victory over Eastern Oregon.

For his efforts, Palandri earned his first Player of the Week honor, and though it’s early, currently ranks fourth in the NAIA in passing yards per game and third in QBR or pass efficiency (214.8).

A top-10 shot

Not since Oct. 5, 2015 – a season after its quarterfinal appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series – has Carroll College’s football program been ranked inside the top-10 in the NAIA’s coaches poll.

Currently ranked 15th in the NAIA, the Saints, with a victory over No. 14 St. Thomas (Fla.) on Saturday and some help from teams around the country, have a chance to return to that level for the first time in nearly eight years.

Six of the 14 teams currently ranked ahead of Carroll in the NAIA preseason poll play each other on Saturday.

No. 11 Southwestern plays nationally-ranked Kansas Wesleyan, while No. 10 Reinhardt plays receiving votes Southeastern.

A Carroll home triumph over St. Thomas would give the Saints two top-20 wins on the young season, making them one of, if not the only, NAIA football team with that many ranked victories this early in the 2023 campaign.

Maintaining a top-12 national ranking means a likely “bye” in the first round of the new-look NAIA FCS, while a top-eight or 10 ranking at the end of the regular-season could result in a home playoff game.

While there’s still a whole conference season to be played, these early-season ranked matchups and ability to maintain national positioning carry a ton of weight come November.

Carroll is 14-3 inside Nelson Stadium under head coach Troy Purcell.

A new NAIA top-25 coaches poll will be released on Monday, Sept. 11.

Bandy Award

It had been 30 years since Montana Tech won the George R. Bandy Memorial All-Sports Trophy – an award presented to the Frontier institution with the most points amassed based on its regular-season finish in sports offered by the conference.

Tech won the 2022-23 award by the slimmest margin in the trophy’s history (130 points to Carroll’s 129.8).

It was Tech’s fifth Bandy Award all-time.

The announcement of Tech’s achievement was announced in May, but the award was finally presented to the Orediggers on Thursday night in-between the first and second quarters of Tech’s football game against Carroll.

Tom Bandy, son of George, was on hand at Alumni Coliseum, along Tech Chancellor Les Cook, Tech AD Matt Stepan, and outgoing Frontier Commissioner Kent Paulson.

Week 1 game results

No. 12 College of Idaho 42, Southern Oregon 16

No. 15 Carroll College 21, No. 16 Montana Tech 19

RV Montana Western 38, Eastern Oregon 14

Rocky Mountain College 45, MSU-Northern 0

All were non-conference games

Frontier Conference Players of the Week

Offense: Redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Palandri, Montana Western

Defense: Junior defensive lineman Hunter Peck, Carroll College

Special Teams: Junior defensive back Kaysan Barnett, Rocky Mountain College

Week 1 top performers

Offense

Montana Western quarterback Michael Palandri: 17-for-26 passing, 329 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT – 37 rush yards

College of Idaho wide receiver Brock Richardson: 8 receptions, 163 yards, 1 TD

Montana Tech wide receiver Wyatt Alexander: 6 receptions, 136 yards, 1 TD

Montana Western wide receiver Dylan Shipley: 4 receptions, 104 yards, 1 TD

Eastern Oregon quarterback Quincy Glasper: 27-for-44 passing, 258 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rocky Mountain College running back Zaire Wilcox: 96 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Montana Tech quarterback Blake Thelen: 15-for-25, 255 yards, 1 TD

Montana Western wide receiver Jon Kirkley: 4 receptions, 79 yards, 2 TDs

Carroll running back Duncan Kraft: 92 rushing yards, 1 TD

College of Idaho wider receiver Jon Schofield: 4 rush yards, 2 TDs – 2 receptions, 19 yards, 1 TD

Defense

Carroll defensive lineman Hunter Peck: 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL

MSU-Northern linebacker Dylan Wampler: 10 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Montana Western defensive lineman Bryer Monson: 7 tackles, 3 sacks, 3.5 TFL

Montana Tech linebacker Cole Wyant: 13 tackles

Eastern Oregon linebacker Jason Grant: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL

Rocky Mountain College defensive lineman John Aragon: 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL

College of Idaho defensive back Tanner Steele: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 TFL, 1 pass break-up

Montana Tech defensive back Jaden MacNeil: 10 tackles

Southern Oregon linebacker Javan Montiho: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass break-up

College of Idaho defensive back Isaiah Griffin: 30-yard INT return TD

Special Teams

Rocky Mountain College defensive back Kaysan Barnett: 5 punt returns, 100 yards, 1 TD – 45-yard punt return TD

MSU-Northern punter Nikolas Hunchak: 7 punts, 312 yards, 44.6-yard average, long 72, 1 touchback, 2 punts inside 20-yard line

Southern Oregon kicker Brian Batres: 3-for-3 FG, long 48, 1-for-1 XPT, 10 points

Montana Tech punter Andrew Almos: 3 punts, 128 yards, 42.7-yard average, long 50, 2 punts inside 20-yard line

Carroll punter Spencer Berger: 4 punts, 170 yards, 42.5-yard average, long 54, 1 punt inside 20-yard line

Week 2 predictions

No. 12 College of Idaho vs. RV Montana Western* – Yotes 31, Bulldogs 20

No. 15 Carroll College vs. No. 14 St. Thomas (Fla.) – Bobcats 35, Saints 21

No. 16 Montana Tech @ Central Washington – Wildcats 38, Orediggers 17

RV Arizona Christian vs. Fort Lewis College (Colo.) – Firestorm 20, Skyhawks 14

Eastern Oregon vs. Whitworth – Pirates 31, Mountaineers 10

* – denotes Frontier Conference game