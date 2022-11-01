HELENA — It’s officially do-or-die time for Frontier Conference football teams.
Only two regular-season games remain and three teams (College of Idaho, Montana Tech and Carroll) remain firmly in the hunt for a conference title and bid to the NAIA Playoffs.
Will we see another three-way split for the league title? Or will C of I win out to claim its second outright championship in the last four seasons?
Only time will tell.
One win away
The Yotes are in La Grande, Oregon, this weekend with one goal on their minds: win and secure at least a share of the Frontier regular-season title.
With a one-game advantage over Tech and Carroll, another win is all it would take to accomplish that feat for the fourth consecutive year (outright in 2019, shared in the spring and fall of 2021).
What has eluded C of I the last two seasons is a bid to the playoffs. Despite owning identical records with Carroll and Montana Western, the Yotes have been left at home as those programs represented the Frontier in the 16-team field after garnering higher national rankings or winning tiebreakers.
Winning out would render those apparatuses unnecessary, but doing so has proven difficult for the Yotes in recent seasons.
C of I is 27-5 in Frontier contests over the last four seasons. The Yotes won the last national playoff game by a Frontier program when they beat Ottawa in 2019.
The last team to win a Frontier championship (shared or outright) in at least four consecutive seasons was Carroll from 2008-11 (won 12 in a row from 2000-11).
Win No. 7 a long time coming
Tech and Carroll are in position to do something neither program has accomplished in a handful of years: win seven games in a season.
Both programs are currently 6-2 with two regular-season games remaining. The Orediggers and Saints need to win out to have the best possible shot at a Frontier championship and, potentially, a berth in the NAIA playoffs.
Tech hasn’t won seven or more games in a season since 2016 (10-2). Six wins is the program’s most since 2019 (6-4).
In 2017, the program was 6-1 entering the final three weekends of the regular-season, but lost three straight to finish 6-4.
Two years later, the Orediggers were 6-2 after eight games, but dropped their final two to once again finish the season 6-4.
Tech hosts Western on Saturday before traveling to Havre to end the regular-season.
Carroll locked up its fourth-straight winning season under head coach Troy Purcell with a 37-3 victory over Eastern Oregon on Saturday.
With two games left, the Saints are in prime position to win seven or more games for the first time since 2014 (10-2).
Carroll visits Southern Oregon on Saturday before facing C of I in Caldwell.
Team stats (Frontier Conference games only)
Points per game –
Montana Tech – 34.9
Montana Western – 32.9
College of Idaho – 32
Yards per game –
Montana Western – 422
Montana Tech – 408.9
College of Idaho – 403.5
Passing yards per game –
Southern Oregon – 245.3
Montana Tech - 239
Montana Western – 230.1
Rush yards per game –
College of Idaho – 203.3
Montana Western – 191.9
Montana Tech – 169.9
3rd down conversion percentage –
College of Idaho – 51% (57-112)
Southern Oregon – 46% (50-109)
Montana Western – 46% (57-125)
Red zone scoring percentage –
Carroll – 90% (28-31)
Montana Western – 88% (30-34)
Montana Tech – 87% (34-39)
Fewest penalty yards per game –
College of Idaho – 40.6
MSU-Northern – 48.1
Rocky Mountain College – 50.9
Scoring defense –
Carroll –13.8
Rocky Mountain College – 15.9
Montana Tech – 16.3
Yards allowed per game –
Carroll – 225
Montana Tech – 277.6
Montana Western 294.1
Sacks by –
Carroll – 24
Montana Tech – 20
College of Idaho/Southern Oregon – 19
Week 10 game results
No. 12 College of Idaho 28, Southern Oregon 24
No. 23 Montana Tech 20, No. 24 Rocky Mountain College 17
No. 25 Carroll 37, Eastern Oregon 3
Montana Western 66, MSU-Northern 0
Frontier Conference football standings
College of Idaho – 7-1
Carroll – 6-2
Montana Tech – 6-2
Rocky Mountain College – 5-3
Montana Western – 4-4 (5-4 overall)
Southern Oregon – 3-5
Eastern Oregon – 1-7 (1-8 overall)
MSU-Northern – 0-8
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Wide receiver Chris Akulschin, Carroll
Defense: Defensive back Jacob Arms, College of Idaho
Special teams: Kicker Ryan Lowry, Montana Tech
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Monday)
College of Idaho – No. 12 (no change)
Montana Tech – No. 20 (previously No. 23)
Carroll – No. 23 (previously No. 25)
Rocky Mountain College – receiving votes (previously No. 24)
Week 10 top performers
Offense
Carroll wide receiver Chris Akulschin: 9 receptions, 158 yards, 3 touchdowns – 182 all-purpose yards
Rocky Mountain College quarterback George Tribble Jr.: 15-for-32 passing, 206 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs – 129 rushing yards
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 11-for-19 passing, 201 yards, 2 TDs – 49 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka: 17-for-25 passing, 271 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT – 35 rushing yards
Rocky Mountain College wide receiver Trae Henry: 7 receptions, 139 yards, 2 TDs
Montana Western running back Reese Neville: 134 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Southern Oregon quarterback Blake Asciutto: 22-for-38 passing, 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
Montana Western running back Colten McPhee: 117 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Montana Tech running back Blake Counts: 153 rushing yards, 1 TD
Southern Oregon wide receiver Bryce Goggin: 6 receptions, 116 yards, 1 TD
Defense
College of Idaho defensive back Jacob Arms: 8 tackles, 1 INT (57-yard pick-six)
Southern Oregon linebacker Jake Regino: 13 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Montana Tech defensive lineman Keyshawn James-Newby: 10 tackles, 2 sacks, 2.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass break-up
Eastern Oregon defensive lineman Gabriel Shukle: 12 tackles, 2 TFL
Montana Tech linebacker Cole Wyant: 11 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 TFL
Eastern Oregon linebacker Hayden Brandon: 10 tackles, 2 TFL
Southern Oregon defensive lineman Alejandro Sanchez: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 TFL, 1 pass break-up
Rocky Mountain College linebacker Nolan McCafferty: 9 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 pass break-up
College of Idaho linebacker Dylan Martinez: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass break-up
MSU-Northern linebacker Johkyreian Shealey: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 pass break-up
Special teams
Montana Tech kicker Ryan Lowry: 2-for-3 field goal, 2-for-2 extra-point, 8 points – 5 kick offs, 5 touchbacks
MSU-Northern punter Matthew Victor Jr.: 9 punts, 383 yards, 42.6-yard average, long 54, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Western kicker John Mears: 1-for-1 field goal, 9-for-9 extra-point, 12 points
Rocky Mountain College punter Wyatt Brusven: 6 punts, 237 yards, 39.5-yard average, long 45
Eastern Oregon wide receiver Blake Davis: 4 kick off returns, 117 yards, 29.3-yard average, long 41
Week 11 predictions
MSU-Northern vs. RV Rocky Mountain College: Battlin’ Bears 56, Lights 0
The Lights have scored 18 TOTAL points this season and have been shutout in four of the last five games.
That trend will more than likely continue on Saturday when Rocky brings its stout defense to Havre.
The Battlin’ Bears dropped a season-defining game to a nationally-ranked Tech squad last weekend, but will be looking to secure back-to-back winning seasons against a winless Northern team.
No. 20 Montana Tech vs. Montana Western: Bulldogs 38, Orediggers 31
Western seems to have found an extra gear offensively the last two weeks.
Sure, playing Northern helps, but the Bulldogs outdueled previously undefeated C of I two weeks ago, putting up over 550 yards of offense in the process.
Tech possesses the third-best scoring defense in the Frontier (16.3) heading into Saturday, but this has the makings of a high-scoring affair between the top-two offenses in the conference.
Tech took the first matchup 33-24 in Dillon, but don’t expect the Bulldogs to dig as big of a hole (trailed 30-7 in the second quarter) this time around.
Eastern Oregon vs. No. 12 College of Idaho: Yotes 35, Mountaineers 10
C of I had zero problem with EOU the first time around (41-0 win in Caldwell) and it should be a repeat performance on Saturday.
EOU has struggled offensively this season (12.5 PPG, 230.1 YPG) and narrowly avoided a shutout at the hands of Carroll last weekend.
C of I, on the other hand, owns the Frontier’s third-best scoring offense (32 PPG) and will be looking to secure at least a share of the Frontier regular-season title with a victory.
Southern Oregon vs. No. 23 Carroll: Saints 30, Raiders 20
Carroll’s defense has been one of the stingiest in the country over the last three games.
The Saints will enter Saturday having allowed just six total points and 226 combined yards of offense in their last three games.
Carroll has, by far, allowed the fewest points (110) of any Frontier program this season, and paces the conference in yards allowed per game (225) and rush yards allowed per game (71.5).
The Raiders love to throw the football, and they’re good at it, too. SOU enters the matchup leading the Frontier in passing yards per game (245.3) and tied for first with 16 passing touchdowns.
Carroll is the Frontier’s second-best team at stopping the pass (153.5 yards per game), but was gashed for 263 yards in a 26-14 win over the Raiders on Sept. 24.
Carroll needs this win to remain in the hunt for a conference championship.
