HELENA — One weekend remains in the Frontier Conference football regular-season. Just like the spring, the top of the league standings will be tightly bunched with Rocky Mountain College, College of Idaho and Montana Western all vying for position.
All three of those teams kept pace with wins last weekend, setting up a handful of scenarios for the final Saturday of the season.
Frontier Conference football standings
Rocky Mountain College: 7-2
College of Idaho: 7-2
Montana Western: 6-3
Carroll: 5-4
Montana Tech: 4-5
Eastern Oregon: 3-6
Southern Oregon: 3-6
Montana State Northern: 1-8
Remaining games for top-3 teams
Rocky Mountain College - @ Montana Western
College of Idaho - @ Carroll
Montana Western - vs. Rocky Mountain College
Possible outcomes for final week of regular season
RMC & C of I win: both teams would finish regular-season at 8-2; both teams would be named conference co-champions; Rocky Mountain would receive Frontier’s automatic bid to NAIA Football Championship Series (head-to-head tiebreaker over C of I) (provided it is a top-20 team in the NAIA poll).
RMC win & C of I loss: Rocky Mountain would finish regular-season at 8-2, College of Idaho at 7-3; Rocky Mountain would be outright Frontier champions; Rocky Mountain would advance to the NAIA FCS outright (provided it is a top-20 team in the NAIA poll).
RMC loss & C of I win: College of Idaho would finish regular-season at 8-2, Rocky Mountain at 7-3; College of Idaho would be outright Frontier champions; College of Idaho would advance to the NAIA FCS outright (provided it is a top-20 team in the NAIA poll).
RMC & C of I lose: both teams would finish regular-season at 7-3; Montana Western would also finish regular-season at 7-3 (win over Rocky Mountain to end regular-season in this scenario); Rocky Mountain, College of Idaho, Montana Western would be three-way Frontier co-champions, Rocky Mountain would advance to the NAIA FCS* (head-to-head tiebreaker over C of I and Western)
*If highest-ranked Frontier team in the NAIA poll (must be top-20 to receive bid)
Frontier Conference in the polls
Rocky Mountain College moved up one spot to No. 16 in Monday’s edition of the NAIA top-25 coaches poll following a 19-7 win over Northern. College of Idaho also advanced one spot to No. 18 with a 21-3 victory over Eastern Oregon. Montana Western was the biggest mover among Frontier teams, moving up two positions to No. 23 after beating Montana Tech 35-21 on Saturday.
There are two more NAIA top-25 polls for this season. Sunday’s poll will set the top-25 for the NAIA FCS that is scheduled to begin on Nov. 20. Teams that win their respective conferences need to be ranked in the top-20 to receive an automatic bid in the 16-team field.
Best offense in the Frontier
Montana Western needs some help to claim a share of the Frontier Conference Championship this season, but one thing seems to be locked in for the Bulldogs. With one regular-season game remaining, Western has put together the league’s best offense this season in conference tilts.
Western leads the Frontier in points per game (38.9), yards per game (446.9), pass TDs (24), pass yards per game (265.7), rush yards per game (181.2), first downs per game (26.6) and third down conversion percentage (46 percent).
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Running back Nick Calzaretta, College of Idaho
Defense: Defensive lineman Keagan McCoy, College of Idaho
Special Teams: Wide receiver Lucas Overton, Rocky Mountain College
Week 11 top performers
Offense
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 14-for-22 passing, 143 yards, 3 TDs — 85 rush yards
College of Idaho running back Nick Calzaretta: 123 rush yards, 1 TD
Southern Oregon quarterback Blake Asciutto: 18-for-38 passing, 197 yards, 2 TDs
Southern Oregon wide receiver Bryce Goggin: 6 receptions, 109 yards, 2 TDs
Montana Western wide receiver Nate Simkins: 9 receptions, 106 yards, 2 TDs
College of Idaho quarterback Ryan Hibbs: 17-for-31 passing, 199 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
Montana Tech running back Blake Counts: 96 rush yards, 1 TD
Montana Western running back Reese Neville: 101 rush yards
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka: 20-for-30 passing, 184 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
Montana Western running back Colten McPhee: 53 rush yards, 2 TDs
Defense
Southern Oregon linebacker Drew Schuler: 17 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 forced fumbles
Montana State Northern defensive back Hunter Riley: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Montana Western linebacker Joe Caicedo: 11 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Southern Oregon defensive lineman Tua Laolagi: 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL
College of Idaho defensive lineman Keagan McCoy: 7 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 QB hurry
Eastern Oregon defensive lineman Sage DeLong: 9 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 TFL
Montana State Northern defensive lineman Joe Fehr: 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Eastern Oregon defensive lineman Chase Van Wyck: 8 tackles, 2 sacks, 2.5 TFL, 1 QB hurry
Montana State Northern linebacker Dylan Wampler: 10 tackles, 1 TFL
Southern Oregon defensive lineman Noah Turnbull: 9 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3.5 TFL
Special Teams
Rocky Mountain College wide receiver Lucas Overton: 1 kickoff return, 22 yards — 4 punt returns, 71 yards, 17.8 avg., long 23
Southern Oregon punter Nolan Rinefort: 9 punts, 321 yards, 35.7 avg., long 47, 1 touchback, 4 punts inside 20-yard line
Eastern Oregon punter Jaiden Machuca: 7 punts, 286 yards, 40.9 avg., long 48, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana State Northern punter Hunter Riley: 6 punts, 240 yards, 40 avg., long 46, 1 touchback, 4 punts inside 20-yard line
Week 12 predictions
Carroll vs. College of Idaho: Saints 24, Yotes 14
Carroll has won the last two games against College of Idaho. Its spring victory over the Yotes helped send Carroll to the NAIA playoffs, while a 28-21 win in Caldwell earlier this season gave the Saints their first road triumph over C of I since 2016.
College of Idaho needs a win to clinch a share of the Frontier championship and has won its last four contests overall heading into Saturday. Carroll has won four of its last five games overall, as well, and will be coming off an overtime victory against Southern Oregon.
The Saints have played well against the Yotes of late and need to win in order to lock up a winning season.
Montana Tech vs. Montana State Northern: Orediggers 31, Lights 10
The Orediggers are looking to finish their regular-season at .500. A home game against a 1-8 Northern team should help in that quest.
Tech downed the Lights 23-13 in early-October, a game in which Oredigger quarterback Jet Campbell racked up 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
Montana Western vs. Rocky Mountain College: Bulldogs 35, Battlin’ Bears 24
Easily the game of the weekend, Western needs a win and College of Idaho loss to force a three-way tie atop the conference standings. If that happens, the Bulldogs, Battlin’ Bears and Yotes would all be crowned co-champions and the league’s playoff bid would go to a tiebreaker.
Rocky Mountain scored 10-straight points to beat Western 41-31 last month. Battlin’ Bears quarterback Nate Dick had two total touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing) in that game. Western will enter Saturday’s contest with the league’s best offense (see above) behind quarterback Jon Jund who picked up three more touchdowns in a 14-point win over Tech last week.
Western is 4-0 at home this season and should be able to do just enough defensively to keep that record perfect and force some chaos to end the regular-season.
Eastern Oregon vs. Southern Oregon: Raiders 20, Mountaineers 10
At 3-6, both the Mountaineers and Raiders are playing for nothing more than to see which team is the best Oregon program in the Frontier. Southern Oregon already holds the edge, having beat EOU 24-3 earlier this season.
Both teams will enter the contest coming off losses. Eastern Oregon has lost its last six games after starting the year 3-0, while SOU has dropped its last four following an overtime defeat at the hands of Carroll last Saturday.
