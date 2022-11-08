HELENA — Well, here we are, the final week of the regular-season.
Unlike last year, fans need not focus on multiple games this weekend if they’re interested in the race for a Frontier Conference Championship.
College of Idaho and Carroll are the only two programs still in contention for shares of the league title, and luckily for the fans and media, those two schools play each other on Saturday.
All eyes on Caldwell
It’s the Yotes and Saints inside Simplot Stadium in Caldwell, Idaho, to determine if C of I will share the conference title (like the last two seasons) or claim it outright (like 2019).
C of I locked up at least a share of the Frontier Championship last weekend, but Carroll would like a share, too, and to end its season on a five-game winning streak.
It’s a top-25 matchup in the NAIA, and for most, the perfect ending to a season that’s seen C of I pace the standings throughout.
C of I beat Carroll 31-20 on Oct. 1 in Helena.
Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. MT.
Potential outcomes
If College of Idaho wins: outright Frontier champions, second outright league title in last four seasons, finish the regular-season 9-1, NAIA Playoff bid as the Frontier’s automatic bid
A C of I win would avoid all that comes next.
If Carroll wins: Frontier regular-season co-champs with C of I, earn a share of the championship for the second time in three seasons, finish the regular-season at 8-2, move into the top-20 in the national rankings
A Carroll victory would turn all attention to the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll set to be released on Sunday.
Teams must be ranked inside the top-20 to be eligible for their conference’s automatic bids.
If Carroll wins Saturday, and both the Saints and C of I are ranked 20th or higher, conference tiebreakers would then be used to determine which team receives the Frontier’s playoff bid.
If only one team (Carroll or C of I) is ranked 20th or higher, that team receives the automatic bid.
Tiebreakers:
- Head-to-head (would be 1-1, assuming a Carroll victory)
- Fewest defensive points allowed in conference games (Carroll owns a 127 to 160 advantage heading into Saturday)
- Point differential between tied teams in head-to-head
Different season, same matchup
For the third-straight season, C of I and Carroll meet to end the regular-season.
In each of the previous two meetings, C of I could’ve been outright Frontier champions if not for stubborn Carroll teams beating the Yotes inside Nelson Stadium.
In the spring of 2021, Carroll took down No. 6-ranked C of I 28-19, forcing a three-way tie atop the standings. Carroll held the defensive points allowed tiebreaker and advanced to the NAIA Playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Last fall, Carroll was playing for nothing more than pride and beat No. 18-ranked C of I 21-6. That, plus a Western win over Rocky, forced a three-way tie atop the standings and sent Western to the playoffs.
This time around, the Yotes get Carroll on their home turf, a place they’re 15-2 at since the beginning of 2019.
C of I has won six straight home games. The Yotes’ last loss at Simplot? Carroll on Oct. 2, 2021 (28-21).
Week 11 game results
No. 12 College of Idaho 41, Eastern Oregon 7
Montana Western 27, No. 20 Montana Tech 21
No. 23 Carroll 24, Southern Oregon 17
RV Rocky Mountain College 9, MSU-Northern 0
Frontier Conference football standings
College of Idaho – 8-1
Carroll – 7-2
Montana Tech – 6-3
Rocky Mountain College – 6-3
Montana Western – 5-4 (6-4 overall)
Southern Oregon – 3-6
Eastern Oregon – 1-8 (1-9 overall)
MSU-Northern – 0-9
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Running back Reese Neville, Montana Western
Defense: Defensive lineman Garrett Worden, Carroll
Special teams: Kicker John Mears, Montana Western
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Monday)
College of Idaho – No. 11 (previously No. 12)
Carroll – No. 21 (previously No. 23)
Montana Tech – receiving votes (previously No. 20)
Week 11 top performers
Offense
Montana Western running back Reese Neville: 160 rushing yards
Carroll running back Matthew Burgess: 129 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka: 20-for-32 passing, 238 yards, 1 TD
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 10-for-20 passing, 124 yards, 2 TDs – 6 rushing yards, 1 TD
Southern Oregon quarterback Blake Asciutto: 18-for-37 passing, 197 yards, 2 TDs
Montana Tech wide receiver Kyle Torgerson: 8 receptions, 137 yards
Montana Tech running back Kaleb Winterburn: 100 rushing yards, 1 TD
Carroll wide receiver Chris Akulschin: 6 receptions, 91 yards, 1 TD
Montana Tech quarterback Blake Thelen: 18-for-36 passing, 229 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs
College of Idaho wider receiver Brock Richardson: 9 receptions, 81 yards, 1 TD
Defense
Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Worden: 5 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Montana Tech defensive lineman Keyshawn James-Newby: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 1 pass break-up
MSU-Northern linebacker Dylan Wampler: 13 tackles, 0.5 TFL
MSU-Northern linebacker Lucas Thacker: 11 tackles, 2 TFL
Southern Oregon linebacker Jake Regino: 11 tackles, 1 pass break-up
Eastern Oregon linebacker Solo Taylor: 6 tackles, 0.5 sack, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT (33-yard return)
Montana Western defensive lineman Reese Artz: 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Eastern Oregon linebacker Colby Preston: 11 tackles, 0.5 TFL
MSU-Northern linebacker Dustin Long: 9 tackles, 2.5 TFL
Montana Tech linebacker Cole Wyant: 11 tackles, 0.5 sack, 0.5 TFL
Special teams
Montana Western kicker John Mears: 2-for-2 field goal, 3-3 extra-point, 9 points
MSU-Northern punter Matthew Victor Jr.: 5 punts, 257 yards, 51.4-yard average, long 75, 1 touchback, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Rocky Mountain College punter Wyatt Brusven: 5 punts, 246 yards, 49.2-yard average, long 56, 1 touchback, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Southern Oregon punter Colton Samis: 5 punts, 217 yards, 43.4-yard average, long 57, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Rocky Mountain College defensive back Kaysan Barnett: 6 punt returns, 61 yards, 10.2-yard average, long 34
Week 12 predictions
No. 11 College of Idaho vs. No. 21 Carroll: Saints 27, Yotes 17
One final top-25 showdown to end the regular-season.
These two teams have history this late in the year (see above), but this time, Carroll is the road team.
C of I enters with the Frontier’s second-best offense (33 PPG, 400.6 YPG) and a perfect 4-0 record at home this season.
Carroll possesses a top-15 scoring defense (14.1 PPG allowed) and has allowed 23 total points in its last four games.
This game could go either way, but with how well Carroll’s offense is playing (421.8 YPG in the last four) combined with its defense (115.8 YPG allowed in the last four), the Saints have the momentum to knock off C of I on the road.
MSU-Northern vs. RV Montana Tech: Orediggers 42, Lights 0
Tech will likely be looking to get some of its younger players into this game, so it won’t be 73-0 dredging fans witnessed on Oct. 1. It will, however, be another lopsided loss for the Lights who have not scored a touchdown since Sept. 17 and have been shutout in five of their last six.
The Orediggers are playing for a seven-win season, which would be their first since 2016 (10-2).
Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Western: Bulldogs 34, Battlin’ Bears 21
Western turned its season around by beating C of I on Oct. 22, and following last weekend’s win over Tech, has beaten two ranked teams in the last three weeks.
Rocky is no longer ranked, but Saturday would be one final step on the Bulldogs’ revenge tour of beating teams they lost to earlier in the season.
Southern Oregon vs. Eastern Oregon: Raiders 35, Mountaineers 10
The Raiders rolled their in-state rival 42-14 last time they played, and Saturday should be no different.
Neither team can move up or down in the Frontier standings, but a fourth win for SOU would be the program’s most since 2019 (4-7).
