HELENA — Where did the season go?
It feels like just last week it was August and team’s were gearing up for the season. Now, as we hit mid-November, seven Frontier Conference teams enter the off-season, while one – Carroll College – forges on to represent the league in the 16-team NAIA Football Championship Series.
Playoff bound
Back to Iowa go the Saints.
For the second time since 2014 (and the second time in three seasons), Carroll is playoff bound.
The Saints will travel east to battle an Iowa powerhouse.
Carroll is the No. 15 seed and will play No. 2 seed and defending national runner-up Grand View on Saturday in first-round action.
Carroll is still searching for its first playoff win – and first playoff points – since 2014 following a 55-0 blowout at the hands of Morningside (Iowa) in the spring of 2021.
Just like that spring season, the Saints got into the playoffs on the back of a defensive points allowed tiebreaker after Carroll and College of Idaho were both ranked top 20 in the final NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll and each team claimed a share of the Frontier Championship and a head-to-head victory.
Now, Carroll will rely on that defense to slow down the fifth-best scoring offense (42.2 PPG) in the nation.
Entering the playoffs, the Saints’ defense is ranked ninth in scoring defense (13.3 PPG), seventh in yards allowed per game (230.5 YPG), 11th in pass defense (159.1 YPG) and 10th in rush defense (71.4 YPG).
That unit has allowed 29 total points (5.8 PPG) during the Saints’ current five-game winning streak. Opposing teams are averaging just 146.2 yards of offense per game and no team has scored more than 17 points against Carroll during that stretch.
Four times in those five games the Saints have kept their opposition out of the end zone.
1,000-yard club
Montana Western redshirt senior Reese Neville is one of just 11 running backs in the NAIA to crack 1,000 yards on the ground this season.
Neville, a University of Nevada transfer in his second season with Western, broke the 1,000-yard barrier on Saturday with 177 yards in a 44-21 victory over Rocky Mountain College.
With 1,065 yards this season, Neville broke the Bulldogs’ single-season rushing record (1,061 yards) previously held by Sam Rufferford since 2014.
According to Western’s record books, Neville accomplished the feat on 42 less carries. He averaged 6.6 yards per rush (best in the Frontier) and finished the regular-season first in the conference in rush yards per game (96.8) and tied for first with nine rushing touchdowns.
Winless
In Jerome Souers’ first season at the helm, MSU-Northern’s football team suffered its first winless season since the spring of 2021 (0-4), and the first winless season in a full 10- or 11-game campaign since 2015 (0-11 overall, 0-10 Frontier).
The Lights scored just 24 total points in 10 games. They were shut out five times and did not score a touchdown in the final seven games.
Defensively, Northern gave up 45.9 points and 437.5 yards per game. Opposing teams scored at least 30 points nine times, at least 40 points six times, at least 50 points four times and at least 60 points twice.
Regular-season statistical leaders (all games)
Passing yards –
Jon Jund, Western – 2,401
Blake Asciutto, Southern Oregon – 2,067
Jack Prka, Carroll – 1,904
Passing TDs –
Jon Jund – 22
Blake Asciutto – 18
Jack Prka – 13
Rushing yards –
Reese Neville, Western – 1,065
Allamar Alexander, College of Idaho – 804
Blake Counts, Montana Tech – 803
Rushing TDs –
Hunter Gilbert, College of Idaho – 9
Jon Jund – 9
Reese Neville – 9
Receiving yards –
Trevor Hoffman, Tech – 757
Kyle Torgerson, Tech – 709
Christain Graney, Southern Oregon – 695
Receiving TDs –
Chris Akulschin, Carroll – 8
Trey Mounts, Western – 7
Trevor Hoffman/Dylan Shipley (Western)/Isaiah Thomas (Western) – 6
Punt average (yards) –
Andrew Almos, Tech – 42.3
Matthew Victor Jr., MSU-Northern – 41.9
Wyatt Brusven, Rocky Mountain College – 41.0
All-purpose yards –
Kyle Torgerson – 1,376
Reese Neville – 1,270
Allamar Alexander – 926
Tackles –
Jake Regino, Southern Oregon – 113
Dylan Wampler, MSU-Northern – 91
Hunter Riley, MSU-Northern – 84
Sacks –
Keyshawn James-Newby, Tech – 9
Tanner Harrell, Western – 8.5
Keagan McCoy, College of Idaho – 8
Interceptions –
Kaysan Barnett, Rocky – 5
Josh Mendoza, Eastern Oregon – 5
Keegan Croteau, College of Idaho – 4
Week 12 game results
No. 21 Carroll 21, No. 11 College of Idaho 6
RV Montana Tech 49, MSU-Northern 6
Montana Western 44, Rocky Mountain College 21
Eastern Oregon 21, Southern Oregon 14
Frontier Conference football standings
Carroll – 8-2*
College of Idaho – 8-2*
Montana Tech – 7-3
Montana Western – 6-4 (7-4 overall)
Rocky Mountain College – 6-4
Southern Oregon 3-7
Eastern Oregon – 2-8 (2-9 overall)
MSU-Northern – 0-10
* – shared Frontier Conference Championship
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Quarterback Jack Prka, Carroll
Defense: Linebacker Rex Irby, Carroll
Special teams: Punter Wyatt Brusven, Rocky Mountain College
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Monday)
Carroll – No. 16 (previously No. 21)
College of Idaho – No. 18 (previously No. 11)
Montana Tech – No. 24 (previously receiving votes)
Montana Western – receiving votes
Week 12 top performers
Offense
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka: 17-for-27 passing, 275 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 21-for-32 passing, 337 yards, 4 TDs – 42 rushing yards
Montana Western running back Reese Neville: 177 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Montana Western wide receiver Trey Mounts: 10 receptions, 132 yards, 2 TDs
Carroll wide receiver Chris Akulschin: 7 receptions, 133 yards, 1 TD
Montana Western wide receiver Isaiah Thomas: 4 receptions, 114 yards, 2 TDs
Eastern Oregon quarterback Andrew James: 15-for-25 passing, 282 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT – 36 rushing yards
Rocky Mountain College quarterback Trent Nobach: 34-for-53 passing, 324 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT – -17 rushing yards, 1 TD
Montana Tech running back Kaleb Winterburn: 122 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Southern Oregon quarterback Levi Durrell: 20-for-35 passing, 231 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT – 39 rushing yards, 1 TD
Defense
Carroll linebacker Rex Irby: 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 INTs
College of Idaho defensive lineman Keagan McCoy: 10 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFL
Montana Western linebacker Ben Howerton: 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL
Montana Tech defensive back Naoki Harmer: 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
MSU-Northern defensive back Hunter Riley: 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass break-up
College of Idaho defensive back Keegan Croteau: 8 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 pass break-up
Montana Tech defensive back Brandon Morley: 11 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Montana Western defensive lineman Tanner Harrell: 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass break-up
Southern Oregon defensive lineman Noah Turnbull: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL
Rocky Mountain College defensive back Jack Cline: 9 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass break-up
Special teams
Rocky Mountain College punter Wyatt Brusven: 5 punts, 173 yards, 34.6-yard average, long 60, 1 touchback, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Western punter Eddie Dewart: 4 punts, 147 yards, 36.8-yard average, long 47, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Tech wide receiver Kyle Torgerson: 2 kick off returns, 94 yards, 47-yard average, long 64
Southern Oregon punter Colton Samis: 3 punts, 143 yards, 47.7-yard average, long 61, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Tech kicker Ryan Lowry: 7-for-7 extra-point, 7 points
Playoff prediction
No. 2 (#2 seed) Grand View vs. No. 16 (#15 seed) Carroll: Vikings 31, Saints 17
There’s no doubt Carroll is clicking on all cylinders right now, offensively and defensively.
The Saints climbed their way from the middle of the pack in the Frontier at 3-2 to the top at 8-2 by the end of the regular-season, but now it’s playoff time.
Shutting down one of the nation’s top offenses (42.2 PPG) for four quarters and putting up points against the NAIA’s second-best scoring defense (8.5 PPG) will be a tough task.
This won’t be a 55-0 drubbing like Carroll experienced in the spring of 2021 against Morningside. Don’t be surprised if the game is close at halftime, or even if Carroll leads at some point in the first half – the Saints’ defense will keep them in the game.
Down the stretch, though, Grand View’s firepower will likely be too much for the Saints.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.