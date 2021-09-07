Blake Counts versus Carroll 2021

Montana Tech running back Blake Counts carries the football against Carroll last Saturday inside Nelson Stadium.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

HELENA  While there were only three games, the second weekend of gridiron action in the Frontier Conference produced another slate of competitive contests. All three games were decided by 14 points or less, with the Rocky Mountain-College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon-Montana Western match-ups settled by one possession.

Most of the Frontier is off this Saturday. Montana State Northern and Southern Oregon play the only conference game (rescheduled from this weekend due to bad air quality in Ashland, Oregon). Western travels to North Dakota to face Dickinson State on Saturday in non-conference action.

Here are some top performers from the weekend, plus some storylines to follow in the coming weeks.

Spring in their step, part II

Two more teams that played in the spring of 2021 beat teams that last completed a season in 2019. Carroll jumped out to a 17-0 advantage against Montana Tech and held on for a 31-17 win, while Eastern Oregon pulled away from Western in the third quarter and won 35-28.

With that pair of victories, teams that competed in the spring are now 4-1 overall over teams that had not played since 2019 in the season’s first two weeks.

Northern, a team that played in the spring, faces off against Southern Oregon on Saturday. The following week, Southern Oregon matches up with College of Idaho, Montana Tech gets Rocky Mountain and Western gets Northern in games that pit the two factions against each other.

Devan Bridgewater versus Montana Tech 2021

Carroll quarterback Devan Bridgewater receives the snap from his center during last weekend's game against Montana Tech inside Nelson Stadium.

Nationally-ranked

The level of talent in the Frontier is undeniable. Two weeks into the season, the conference features numerous players inside the top-10 nationally in various statistical categories. Here are a few of them:

**Individual NAIA rankings (current as of Tuesday)

Pass Yardage

Nate Dick (#7, 484 yards) - Rocky Mountain

Jon Jund (#8, 481 yards) - Montana Western

Pass Touchdowns

Nate Dick (T-6, 5 TDs) - Rocky Mountain

Rush Yardage

Nick Calzaretta (#2, 294 yards) - College of Idaho

Reese Neville (#5, 246 yards) - Montana Western

Duncan Kraft (#9, 182 yards) - Carroll

Rush Touchdowns

Reese Neville (T-2, 5 TDs) - Montana Western

Duncan Kraft (T-4, 4 TDs) - Carroll

Nick Calzaretta (T-7, 3 TDs) - College of Idaho

Receiving Yardage

Hunter Juarez (#7, 186 yards) - College of Idaho

Jamison Hermanson (#9, 177 yards) - Montana Western

All-Purpose Yardage

Reese Neville (#7, 320 yards) - Montana Western

Nick Calzaretta (#10, 294 yards) - College of Idaho

Kick Return Average

Mark Estes (#6, 34.5 yards) - Montana Tech

Points (Kicking)

Zachary Cahill (#3, 19 points) - Eastern Oregon

Riley Garrett (#5, 17 points) - Rocky Mountain

Stephen Powell (T-7, 15 points) - Carroll

Tackles

Dylan Martinez (#1, 28 tackles) - College of Idaho

Spencer Schock (#6, 20 tackles) - Montana Tech

Zak Donato & Solo Taylor (#9, 18 tackles) - Eastern Oregon

Sacks

Ethan Hurst (#1, 4.5 sacks) - Rocky Mountain

Garrett Worden (T-5, 2 sacks) - Carroll

Tackles For Loss

Ethan Hurst (#1, 7 TFL) - Rocky Mountain

Interceptions

Isaiah Abdul (T-2, 2 INTs) - College of Idaho

TJ Abraham (T-2, 2 INTs) - Carroll

Zak Donato (T-2, 2 INTs) - Eastern Oregon

Ty Reynolds (T-2, 2 INTs) - Rocky Mountain

Anybody can beat anybody

In the preseason coaches’ poll, only six points separated the top four teams in the Frontier. Rocky Mountain was not one of those teams, and instead was picked to finish seventh in the conference ahead of only Northern.

Two weeks into the season, however, the Battlin’ Bears are one of only two undefeated teams remaining in the Frontier after knocking off nationally-ranked College of Idaho 33-30 on the road.

Trailing 22-16 mid-way through the third quarter, Rocky Mountain scored the game’s next 17 points to take an 11-point advantage with 13:19 left to play. College of Idaho drew to within three points with a touchdown and two-point conversion about six minutes later, but with less than a minute remaining, the Battlin’ Bears blocked a potential game-tying 38-yard field goal to seal the game.

Rocky Mountain quarterback Nate Dick threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 56 and a score. Wide receiver Trae Henry caught four balls for 87 yards and a touchdown and Ty Reynolds paced the defense with 11 tackles and an interception.

Ethan Hurst logged three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in the win.

At 2-0, Rocky Mountain is now scheduled to face Montana Tech at home on Sept. 18.

Conference Players of the Week

Offense: Quarterback Kai Quinn, Eastern Oregon

Defense: Defensive lineman Ethan Hurst, Rocky Mountain

Special Teams: Kicker/Punter Jaiden Machuca, Eastern Oregon

Week 2 top performers

Offense

Eastern Oregon quarterback Kai Quinn: 23-for-34 passing, 283 yards, 4 TD, 44 rushing yards

Rocky Mountain quarterback Nate Dick: 15-for-29 passing, 294 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 56 rushing yards, 1 TD

Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 26-for-40 passing, 295 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Carroll running back Duncan Kraft: 29 carries, 148 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Montana Western running back Reese Neville: 20 carries, 79 rushing yards, 3 TDs

College of Idaho running back Nick Calzaretta: 18 carries, 86 rushing yards, 1 TD

Montana Western wide receiver Jamison Hermanson: 9 receptions, 138 yards

College of Idaho wide receiver Hunter Juarez: 6 receptions, 104 yards

Rocky Mountain wide receiver Trae Henry: 4 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD

Eastern Oregon wide receiver Saige Wilkerson: 9 receptions, 82 yards, 1 TD

Defense

Eastern Oregon linebacker Solo Taylor: 14 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass break-up

College of Idaho defensive back Taeson Hardin: 12 tackles, 1 INT, 2 pass break-ups, 1 QB hurry

College of Idaho linebacker Dylan Martinez: 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Rocky Mountain defensive back Ty Reynolds: 11 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT

Carroll defensive back TJ Abraham: 10 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass break-up

Rocky Mountain defensive lineman Ethan Hurst: 8 tackles, 3 sacks, 5.5 TFL, 1 pass break-up

College of Idaho linebacker Joey Calzaretta: 9 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB hurry

Eastern Oregon linebacker Zak Donato: 8 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 INT (29-yard return for TD)

Montana Tech linebacker Blake Allred: 9 tackles, 1 TFL

Special Teams

Rocky Mountain punter Wyatt Brusven: 5 punts, 207 yards, 41.4 avg., long 60, 2 punts inside 20-yard line

Eastern Oregon kicker/punter Jaiden Machuca: 4 punts, 179 yards, 44.8 avg., long 58, 2 punts inside 20-yard line

Rocky Mountain kicker Riley Garrett: 2-for-2 FG, 3-for-4 XPT, 9 points

Carroll kicker Stephen Powell: 1-for-1 FG, 4-for-4 XPT, 7 points

Week 3 predictions

Southern Oregon vs. Montana State Northern (rescheduled from Sept. 4):  Raiders 31, Lights 13

The Lights still seem to be figuring things out under new defensive coordinator Mike Van Diest after giving up 42 points in their season-opener against Rocky Mountain. Northern scored 28 points in that contest, but traveling to Ashland, Oregon, and playing football is a tough task, so expect SOU to prevail.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

