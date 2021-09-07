HELENA — While there were only three games, the second weekend of gridiron action in the Frontier Conference produced another slate of competitive contests. All three games were decided by 14 points or less, with the Rocky Mountain-College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon-Montana Western match-ups settled by one possession.
Most of the Frontier is off this Saturday. Montana State Northern and Southern Oregon play the only conference game (rescheduled from this weekend due to bad air quality in Ashland, Oregon). Western travels to North Dakota to face Dickinson State on Saturday in non-conference action.
Here are some top performers from the weekend, plus some storylines to follow in the coming weeks.
Spring in their step, part II
Two more teams that played in the spring of 2021 beat teams that last completed a season in 2019. Carroll jumped out to a 17-0 advantage against Montana Tech and held on for a 31-17 win, while Eastern Oregon pulled away from Western in the third quarter and won 35-28.
With that pair of victories, teams that competed in the spring are now 4-1 overall over teams that had not played since 2019 in the season’s first two weeks.
Northern, a team that played in the spring, faces off against Southern Oregon on Saturday. The following week, Southern Oregon matches up with College of Idaho, Montana Tech gets Rocky Mountain and Western gets Northern in games that pit the two factions against each other.
Nationally-ranked
The level of talent in the Frontier is undeniable. Two weeks into the season, the conference features numerous players inside the top-10 nationally in various statistical categories. Here are a few of them:
**Individual NAIA rankings (current as of Tuesday)
Pass Yardage
Nate Dick (#7, 484 yards) - Rocky Mountain
Jon Jund (#8, 481 yards) - Montana Western
Pass Touchdowns
Nate Dick (T-6, 5 TDs) - Rocky Mountain
Rush Yardage
Nick Calzaretta (#2, 294 yards) - College of Idaho
Reese Neville (#5, 246 yards) - Montana Western
Duncan Kraft (#9, 182 yards) - Carroll
Rush Touchdowns
Reese Neville (T-2, 5 TDs) - Montana Western
Duncan Kraft (T-4, 4 TDs) - Carroll
Nick Calzaretta (T-7, 3 TDs) - College of Idaho
Receiving Yardage
Hunter Juarez (#7, 186 yards) - College of Idaho
Jamison Hermanson (#9, 177 yards) - Montana Western
All-Purpose Yardage
Reese Neville (#7, 320 yards) - Montana Western
Nick Calzaretta (#10, 294 yards) - College of Idaho
Kick Return Average
Mark Estes (#6, 34.5 yards) - Montana Tech
Points (Kicking)
Zachary Cahill (#3, 19 points) - Eastern Oregon
Riley Garrett (#5, 17 points) - Rocky Mountain
Stephen Powell (T-7, 15 points) - Carroll
Tackles
Dylan Martinez (#1, 28 tackles) - College of Idaho
Spencer Schock (#6, 20 tackles) - Montana Tech
Zak Donato & Solo Taylor (#9, 18 tackles) - Eastern Oregon
Sacks
Ethan Hurst (#1, 4.5 sacks) - Rocky Mountain
Garrett Worden (T-5, 2 sacks) - Carroll
Tackles For Loss
Ethan Hurst (#1, 7 TFL) - Rocky Mountain
Interceptions
Isaiah Abdul (T-2, 2 INTs) - College of Idaho
TJ Abraham (T-2, 2 INTs) - Carroll
Zak Donato (T-2, 2 INTs) - Eastern Oregon
Ty Reynolds (T-2, 2 INTs) - Rocky Mountain
Anybody can beat anybody
In the preseason coaches’ poll, only six points separated the top four teams in the Frontier. Rocky Mountain was not one of those teams, and instead was picked to finish seventh in the conference ahead of only Northern.
Two weeks into the season, however, the Battlin’ Bears are one of only two undefeated teams remaining in the Frontier after knocking off nationally-ranked College of Idaho 33-30 on the road.
Trailing 22-16 mid-way through the third quarter, Rocky Mountain scored the game’s next 17 points to take an 11-point advantage with 13:19 left to play. College of Idaho drew to within three points with a touchdown and two-point conversion about six minutes later, but with less than a minute remaining, the Battlin’ Bears blocked a potential game-tying 38-yard field goal to seal the game.
Rocky Mountain quarterback Nate Dick threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 56 and a score. Wide receiver Trae Henry caught four balls for 87 yards and a touchdown and Ty Reynolds paced the defense with 11 tackles and an interception.
Ethan Hurst logged three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in the win.
At 2-0, Rocky Mountain is now scheduled to face Montana Tech at home on Sept. 18.
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Quarterback Kai Quinn, Eastern Oregon
Defense: Defensive lineman Ethan Hurst, Rocky Mountain
Special Teams: Kicker/Punter Jaiden Machuca, Eastern Oregon
Week 2 top performers
Offense
Eastern Oregon quarterback Kai Quinn: 23-for-34 passing, 283 yards, 4 TD, 44 rushing yards
Rocky Mountain quarterback Nate Dick: 15-for-29 passing, 294 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 56 rushing yards, 1 TD
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 26-for-40 passing, 295 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Carroll running back Duncan Kraft: 29 carries, 148 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Montana Western running back Reese Neville: 20 carries, 79 rushing yards, 3 TDs
College of Idaho running back Nick Calzaretta: 18 carries, 86 rushing yards, 1 TD
Montana Western wide receiver Jamison Hermanson: 9 receptions, 138 yards
College of Idaho wide receiver Hunter Juarez: 6 receptions, 104 yards
Rocky Mountain wide receiver Trae Henry: 4 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD
Eastern Oregon wide receiver Saige Wilkerson: 9 receptions, 82 yards, 1 TD
Defense
Eastern Oregon linebacker Solo Taylor: 14 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass break-up
College of Idaho defensive back Taeson Hardin: 12 tackles, 1 INT, 2 pass break-ups, 1 QB hurry
College of Idaho linebacker Dylan Martinez: 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
Rocky Mountain defensive back Ty Reynolds: 11 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT
Carroll defensive back TJ Abraham: 10 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass break-up
Rocky Mountain defensive lineman Ethan Hurst: 8 tackles, 3 sacks, 5.5 TFL, 1 pass break-up
College of Idaho linebacker Joey Calzaretta: 9 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB hurry
Eastern Oregon linebacker Zak Donato: 8 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 INT (29-yard return for TD)
Montana Tech linebacker Blake Allred: 9 tackles, 1 TFL
Special Teams
Rocky Mountain punter Wyatt Brusven: 5 punts, 207 yards, 41.4 avg., long 60, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Eastern Oregon kicker/punter Jaiden Machuca: 4 punts, 179 yards, 44.8 avg., long 58, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Rocky Mountain kicker Riley Garrett: 2-for-2 FG, 3-for-4 XPT, 9 points
Carroll kicker Stephen Powell: 1-for-1 FG, 4-for-4 XPT, 7 points
Week 3 predictions
Southern Oregon vs. Montana State Northern (rescheduled from Sept. 4): Raiders 31, Lights 13
The Lights still seem to be figuring things out under new defensive coordinator Mike Van Diest after giving up 42 points in their season-opener against Rocky Mountain. Northern scored 28 points in that contest, but traveling to Ashland, Oregon, and playing football is a tough task, so expect SOU to prevail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.