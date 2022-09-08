2-“0”rediggers
The Orediggers used Saturday’s victory over rival Carroll College to not only snap a three-game Saints series winning streak, but to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
Quarterback Jet Campbell backed up his Frontier Conference Player of the Week honor with 232 yards through the air and two total touchdowns while Tech’s defense held the Saints to just 10 points.
Tech is now tied with College of Idaho atop the Frontier football standings heading into an open date and sports a 2-0 record to begin a season for just the fifth time since 2004.
50 burgers
The first 50-point outburst of the season goes to Southern Oregon.
Quarterback Blake Asciutto tossed four touchdowns and helmed an offense that racked up 565 yards and 33 total first downs in a rout of Montana State Northern.
The Raiders’ victory, which improved them to 1-1 on the season, represents the 17th time a Frontier football team has scored at least 50 points in a conference victory dating back to the beginning of the 2018 season.
Thirteen times MSU-Northern has been on the wrong end of those offensive showcases:
Sept. 1, 2018 – Rocky Mountain College 51, MSU-Northern 7
Sept. 8, 2018 – Montana Western 55, MSU-Northern 3
Sept. 22, 2018 – Montana Tech 54, MSU-Northern 9
Oct. 6, 2018 – Eastern Oregon 58, MSU-Northern 24
Oct. 13, 2018 – Rocky Mountain College 52, MSU-Northern 13
Oct. 27, 2018 – Carroll 56, MSU-Northern 7
Nov. 10, 2018 – College of Idaho 59, MSU-Northern 28
Sept. 7, 2019 – Rocky Mountain College 53, MSU-Northern 34
Sept. 21, 2019 – Carroll 54, MSU-Northern 26
Oct. 19, 2019 – Rocky Mountain College 50, MSU-Northern 39
Oct. 26, 2019 – Montana Western 59, MSU-Northern 13
Oct. 30, 2021 – Montana Western 63, MSU-Northern 7
Sept. 3, 2022 – Southern Oregon 56, MSU-Northern 6
Nadley on pace for career year
College of Idaho junior wide-out Jake Nadley is a big reason why the Yotes are 2-0 and tied with Montana Tech atop the Frontier standings.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Nadley currently leads the league in receptions (15), receiving yards (234) and yards per game (117). He is also ninth in yards per catch (15.6).
Nadley has already enjoyed a 100-yard game after hauling in seven passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in the season-opener against MSU-Northern.
Nadley caught eight passes for 98 yards in the Yotes' victory over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
Nadley, a 2019 graduate of Palisades High School in California, is well on his way to a career year. He needs just 213 more yards, one more touchdown and 34 additional receptions to establish career bests.
Week 2 game results
RV College of Idaho 21, No. 19 Rocky Mountain College 18
Southern Oregon 56, Montana State Northern 6
Montana Tech 26, RV Carroll 10
No. 17 Montana Western 48, Eastern Oregon 14
Conference standings
College of Idaho: 2-0
Montana Tech: 2-0
Carroll: 1-1
Montana Western: 1-1
Rocky Mountain College: 1-1
Southern Oregon: 1-1
Eastern Oregon: 0-2
Montana State Northern: 0-2
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Quarterback Jon Jund, Montana Western
Defense: Linebacker Kameron Rauser, Montana Western
Special teams: Kicker/punter Wyatt Brusven, Rocky Mountain College
Week 2 top performers
Offense
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 20-for-29 passing, 223 yards, 2 TDs – 22 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Southern Oregon quarterback Blake Asciutto: 21-for-28 passing, 285 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT
Montana Tech quarterback Jet Campbell: 14-for-25 passing 232 yards, 1 TD – 9 rushing yards, 1 TD
College of Idaho quarterback Andy Peters: 19-for-37 passing, 258 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs
Southern Oregon wide receiver Adrik Lamar: 4 receptions, 142 yards, 1 TD
Eastern Oregon wide receiver Malachi Spurrier: 7 receptions, 135 yards, 1 TD
Southern Oregon running back Champ Robertson: 117 rushing yards, 1 TD
College of Idaho wide receiver Jon Schofield: 4 receptions, 106 yards, 1 TD
Eastern Oregon quarterback Luke Ross: 15-for-24 passing, 181 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
College of Idaho running back Hunter Gilbert: 82 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Defense
Montana Western linebacker Kameron Rauser: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 3.5 TFL
Montana Tech linebacker Ben Windauer: 10 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL
Eastern Oregon linebacker Zak Donato: 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Montana State Northern linebacker Dylan Wampler: 10 tackles
Rocky Mountain College defensive back Brail Lipford: 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 pass break-ups
Montana Western defensive lineman Reese Artz: 4 tackles, 1 sack 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Rocky Mountain College defensive back Kaysan Barnett: 3 tackles, 2 INTs
Montana Tech defensive back Jordan Washington: 6 tackles, 0.5 sack, 0.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass break-up
Southern Oregon defensive back Cente Borja: 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL
Montana Western defensive lineman James Aragon: 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL
Special teams
Rocky Mountain College kicker/punter Wyatt Brusven: 7 punts, 290 yards, 41.4-yard average, long 49, 4 punts inside 20-yard line – 5 kick offs, 322 yards, 64.4-yard average, 2 touchbacks
Carroll punter Spencer Berger: 7 punts, 285 yards, 40.7-yard average, long 54, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Western kicker John Mears: 2-for-2 field goal, 6-for-6 extra-point, 12 points
Montana State Northern punter Mathew Victor: 7 punts, 256 yards, 36.6-yard average, long 51, 1 touchback, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Tech punter Ryan Lowry: 2-for-2 field goal, 2-for-3 extra-point, 8 points
Week 3 predictions (non-conference games)
No. 17 Montana Western vs. No. 16 Dickinson State: Bulldogs 28, Blue Hawks 14
Last meeting: 42-30 Bulldog victory on Sept. 11, 2021 in Dickinson, North Dakota
Whitworth University (NCAA Division III) vs. Eastern Oregon: Pirates 24, Mountaineers 10
Last meeting: 24-14 Mountaineer victory on Oct. 1, 2005 in La Grande, Oregon
Week 4 schedule (Sept. 17)
Southern Oregon vs. College of Idaho
Montana State Northern vs. Montana Western
Montana Tech vs. Rocky Mountain College
Eastern Oregon vs. Carroll
