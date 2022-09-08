Orediggers vs Saints

Montana Tech's Jet Campbell celebrates with Kaleb Winterburn after scoring a touchdown against Carroll College on Sept. 3, 2022, at Bob Green Field in Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

2-“0”rediggers

The Orediggers used Saturday’s victory over rival Carroll College to not only snap a three-game Saints series winning streak, but to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

Quarterback Jet Campbell backed up his Frontier Conference Player of the Week honor with 232 yards through the air and two total touchdowns while Tech’s defense held the Saints to just 10 points.

Tech is now tied with College of Idaho atop the Frontier football standings heading into an open date and sports a 2-0 record to begin a season for just the fifth time since 2004.

Orediggers vs Saints

Tech's Logan Kennedy gestures to the crowd after making a big catch near the Orediggers end zone on Sept. 3, 2022, against Carroll College in Butte.

50 burgers

The first 50-point outburst of the season goes to Southern Oregon.

Quarterback Blake Asciutto tossed four touchdowns and helmed an offense that racked up 565 yards and 33 total first downs in a rout of Montana State Northern.

The Raiders’ victory, which improved them to 1-1 on the season, represents the 17th time a Frontier football team has scored at least 50 points in a conference victory dating back to the beginning of the 2018 season.

Thirteen times MSU-Northern has been on the wrong end of those offensive showcases:

Sept. 1, 2018 – Rocky Mountain College 51, MSU-Northern 7

Sept. 8, 2018 – Montana Western 55, MSU-Northern 3

Sept. 22, 2018 – Montana Tech 54, MSU-Northern 9

Oct. 6, 2018 – Eastern Oregon 58, MSU-Northern 24

Oct. 13, 2018 – Rocky Mountain College 52, MSU-Northern 13

Oct. 27, 2018 – Carroll 56, MSU-Northern 7

Nov. 10, 2018 – College of Idaho 59, MSU-Northern 28

Sept. 7, 2019 – Rocky Mountain College 53, MSU-Northern 34

Sept. 21, 2019 – Carroll 54, MSU-Northern 26

Oct. 19, 2019 – Rocky Mountain College 50, MSU-Northern 39

Oct. 26, 2019 – Montana Western 59, MSU-Northern 13

Oct. 30, 2021 – Montana Western 63, MSU-Northern 7

Sept. 3, 2022 – Southern Oregon 56, MSU-Northern 6

Nadley on pace for career year

College of Idaho junior wide-out Jake Nadley is a big reason why the Yotes are 2-0 and tied with Montana Tech atop the Frontier standings.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Nadley currently leads the league in receptions (15), receiving yards (234) and yards per game (117). He is also ninth in yards per catch (15.6).

Nadley has already enjoyed a 100-yard game after hauling in seven passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in the season-opener against MSU-Northern.

Nadley caught eight passes for 98 yards in the Yotes' victory over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.

Jake Nadley vs. RMC

College of Idaho’s Jake Nadley (1) catches a pass despite losing his shoe during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Nadley, a 2019 graduate of Palisades High School in California, is well on his way to a career year. He needs just 213 more yards, one more touchdown and 34 additional receptions to establish career bests.

Week 2 game results

RV College of Idaho 21, No. 19 Rocky Mountain College 18

Southern Oregon 56, Montana State Northern 6

Montana Tech 26, RV Carroll 10

No. 17 Montana Western 48, Eastern Oregon 14

Conference standings

College of Idaho: 2-0

Montana Tech: 2-0

Carroll: 1-1

Montana Western: 1-1

Rocky Mountain College: 1-1

Southern Oregon: 1-1

Eastern Oregon: 0-2

Montana State Northern: 0-2

Kaysan Barnett vs. COI

Rocky Mountain College’s Kaysan Barnett (7) returns an interception during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Conference Players of the Week

Offense: Quarterback Jon Jund, Montana Western

Defense: Linebacker Kameron Rauser, Montana Western

Special teams: Kicker/punter Wyatt Brusven, Rocky Mountain College

Week 2 top performers

Offense

Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 20-for-29 passing, 223 yards, 2 TDs – 22 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Southern Oregon quarterback Blake Asciutto: 21-for-28 passing, 285 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Montana Tech quarterback Jet Campbell: 14-for-25 passing 232 yards, 1 TD – 9 rushing yards, 1 TD

College of Idaho quarterback Andy Peters: 19-for-37 passing, 258 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Southern Oregon wide receiver Adrik Lamar: 4 receptions, 142 yards, 1 TD

Eastern Oregon wide receiver Malachi Spurrier: 7 receptions, 135 yards, 1 TD

Southern Oregon running back Champ Robertson: 117 rushing yards, 1 TD

College of Idaho wide receiver Jon Schofield: 4 receptions, 106 yards, 1 TD

Eastern Oregon quarterback Luke Ross: 15-for-24 passing, 181 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

College of Idaho running back Hunter Gilbert: 82 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Hunter Gilbert vs. RMC

College of Idaho’s Hunter Gilbert (26) gets into the end zone during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Defense

Montana Western linebacker Kameron Rauser: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 3.5 TFL

Montana Tech linebacker Ben Windauer: 10 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL

Orediggers vs Saints

Montana Tech's Ben Windauer sacks Carroll quarterback Jack Prka as the Orediggers went on to defeat the Saints 26-10 on Sept. 3, 2022, at Bob Green Field in Butte.

Eastern Oregon linebacker Zak Donato: 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Montana State Northern linebacker Dylan Wampler: 10 tackles

Rocky Mountain College defensive back Brail Lipford: 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 pass break-ups

Montana Western defensive lineman Reese Artz: 4 tackles, 1 sack 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Rocky Mountain College defensive back Kaysan Barnett: 3 tackles, 2 INTs

Montana Tech defensive back Jordan Washington: 6 tackles, 0.5 sack, 0.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass break-up

Southern Oregon defensive back Cente Borja: 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Montana Western defensive lineman James Aragon: 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Special teams

Rocky Mountain College kicker/punter Wyatt Brusven: 7 punts, 290 yards, 41.4-yard average, long 49, 4 punts inside 20-yard line – 5 kick offs, 322 yards, 64.4-yard average, 2 touchbacks

Carroll punter Spencer Berger: 7 punts, 285 yards, 40.7-yard average, long 54, 2 punts inside 20-yard line

Montana Western kicker John Mears: 2-for-2 field goal, 6-for-6 extra-point, 12 points

Montana State Northern punter Mathew Victor: 7 punts, 256 yards, 36.6-yard average, long 51, 1 touchback, 2 punts inside 20-yard line

Montana Tech punter Ryan Lowry: 2-for-2 field goal, 2-for-3 extra-point, 8 points

Week 3 predictions (non-conference games)

No. 17 Montana Western vs. No. 16 Dickinson State: Bulldogs 28, Blue Hawks 14

Last meeting: 42-30 Bulldog victory on Sept. 11, 2021 in Dickinson, North Dakota

Whitworth University (NCAA Division III) vs. Eastern Oregon: Pirates 24, Mountaineers 10

Last meeting: 24-14 Mountaineer victory on Oct. 1, 2005 in La Grande, Oregon

Week 4 schedule (Sept. 17)

Orediggers vs Saints

Carroll's Ryan Rickman raises his hands in celebration after scoring a touchdown on Sept. 3, 2022, against Montana Tech in Butte. The Orediggers beat the Saints 26-10.

Southern Oregon vs. College of Idaho

Montana State Northern vs. Montana Western

Montana Tech vs. Rocky Mountain College

Eastern Oregon vs. Carroll

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

