College of Idaho’s Hunter Gilbert (26) is lifted in the air after he scored a touchdown during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

HELENA — Things are beginning to heat up in the Frontier Conference as the weather cools.

One team has separated itself, for now, atop in the standings, but a battle is brewing for second place in what will be another competitive conference struggle.

That winning feeling

College of Idaho scored 35 second-half points to beat Southern Oregon on Saturday.

The win assisted in the Yotes’ six-spot ascension in the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll, but perhaps more importantly, protected their positioning atop the league standings.

C of I, following a Montana Tech loss, is now all alone in first at 3-0 as the last remaining undefeated team in the conference.

For the Yotes, who have won outright or shared in the last three Frontier championships, Saturday’s conference win was No. 23 since the beginning of 2019. That is the most league victories of any Frontier program in that same time span.

C of I has dropped just four league tilts in the last three-plus seasons and owns an .852 winning percentage in conference contests.

College of Idaho's Andy Peters

College of Idaho’s Andy Peters (2) raises his arms after the Yotes score a touchdown during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

C of I won the conference outright in 2019 (10-0), shared it with Carroll and Eastern Oregon in the spring of 2021 (3-1) and shared it again with Rocky Mountain College and Montana Western last fall (7-3).

Head-to-heads remaining between teams with winning records*

Western vs. Tech – Saturday

Carroll vs. C of I – Oct. 1

Western vs. Rocky – Oct. 1

C of I vs. Tech – Oct. 8

Carroll vs. Rocky – Oct. 22

Western vs. C of I – Oct. 22

Rocky vs. Tech – Oct. 29

Tech vs. Western – Nov. 5

Rocky vs. Western – Nov. 12

C of I vs. Carroll – Nov. 12

*through Week 4

Nate Dick vs. College of Idaho

Rocky Mountain College’s Nate Dick (11) throws under pressure during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Offensive League leaders (conference games only)

Pass yards –

Jet Campbell (Montana Tech) – 674

Blake Asciutto (Southern Oregon) – 622

Andy Peters (College of Idaho) – 596

Pass TDs –

Blake Asciutto – 7

Jet Campbell/Jon Jund (Montana Western)/Andy Peters – 4

Pass efficiency –

Andy Peters – 145.4

Jet Campbell – 133.1

Blake Asciutto – 131.9

Rush yards –

Hunter Gilbert (College of Idaho) – 307

Blake Counts (Montana Tech)– 260

Reese Neville (Montana Western) – 245

Rush TDs –

Hunter Gilbert – 6

Jet Campbell – 4

Nate Dick (Rocky Mountain College)/Jon Jund – 3

Receiving yards –

Malachi Spurrier (Eastern Oregon) – 306

Trevor Hoffman (Montana Tech) – 259

Jake Nadley (College of Idaho) – 234

Receiving TDs –

Dylan Shipley (Montana Western) – 3

Blake Counts/Christian Graney (Southern Oregon)/Ben Graziani (Southern Oregon)/Jon Schofield (College of Idaho)/Malachi Spurrier/Zaire Wilcox – 2

All-purpose yards –

Kyle Torgerson (Montana Tech) – 406

Zaire Wilcox – 337

Stokes Botelho (Southern Oregon) – 331

Orediggers vs Saints

Montana Tech's Kyle Torgerson makes a catch and breaks a tackle on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, during the Orediggers' home opener against Carroll College.

Week 4 game results

No. 19 Montana Western 35, MSU-Northern 6

RV Rocky Mountain College 28, No. 21 Montana Tech 20

RV Carroll 25, Eastern Oregon 23

No. 17 College of Idaho 42, Southern Oregon 24

Frontier Conference football standings

College of Idaho – 3-0

Montana Western – 2-1 (3-1 overall)

Carroll – 2-1

Montana Tech – 2-1

Rocky Mountain College – 2-1

Southern Oregon – 1-2

MSU-Northern – 0-3

Eastern Oregon – 0-3 (0-4 overall)

Conference Players of the Week

Offense: Running back Hunter Gilbert, College of Idaho

Defense: Defensive back Zach Spiroff, Carroll

Special Teams: Kicker Spencer Berger, Carroll

Zach Spiroff vs. Montana Western 2022

Carroll's junior defensive back Zach Spiroff recorded the first collegiate multi-interception game of his Saints career on Saturday against Eastern Oregon. He also returned a blocked extra-point 92 yards for a two point score.

Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Monday)

College of Idaho – No. 11 (previously No. 17)

Montana Western – No. 17 (previously No. 19)

Rocky Mountain College – No. 25 (previously not ranked)

Carroll – receiving votes

Montana Tech – receiving votes

Week 4 top performers

Offense

College of Idaho running back Hunter Gilbert: 153 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Eastern Oregon wide receiver Malachi Spurrier: 5 receptions, 136 yards, 1 TD

Montana Western running back Reese Neville: 149 rushing yards, 1 TD

091022-ir-spt-football-Western-5.jpg

Montana Western running back Reese Neville extends into the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown during the Bulldogs' 35-14 win over No. 16 Dickinson State in Dillon on Sept. 10, 2022.

Rocky Mountain College quarterback Nate Dick: 17-for-26 passing, 149 yards, 1 TD – 67 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Carroll running back Duncan Kraft: 117 rushing yards

Carroll running back Matthew Burgess: 107 rushing yards, 1 TD

Montana Tech Jet Campbell: 19-for-37 passing, 207 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs – 94 rushing yards, 1 TD

College of Idaho quarterback Andy Peters: 15-for-23 passing, 199 yards, 2 TDs – 30 rushing yards

Eastern Oregon quarterback Carson Bohning: 20-for-43 passing, 275 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs – 18 rushing yards, 1 TD

Montana Western wide receiver Dylan Shipley: 6 receptions, 106 yards, 1 TD

Defense

Carroll defensive back Zach Spiroff: 5 tackles, 2 INTs, 92-yard blocked extra-point return

Montana State Northern linebacker Dylan Wampler: 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Montana State Northern linebacker Lucas Thacker: 12 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 pass break-ups

Southern Oregon linebacker Jake Regino: 15 tackles

Eastern Oregon linebacker Zak Donato: 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT 2 pass break-ups

Montana Western defensive lineman Reese Artz: 8 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL

Montana Western linebacker Braden Smith: 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT (32-yard return)

Eastern Oregon linebacker Solo Taylor: 14 tackles

Rocky Mountain College linebacker Prince Johnson: 7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery (28-yard return, 1 TD)

Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Kocab: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 blocked extra-point

Special teams

Carroll kicker Spencer Berger: 3-for-3 field goal, 2-for-2 extra-point, 11 points

Rocky Mountain College kicker Wyatt Brusven: 5 punts, 213 yards, 42.6-yard average, long 62, 1 touchback, 4 punts inside 20-yard line

Southern Oregon defensive back Stokes Botelho: 5 kick off returns, 182 yards, 36.4-yard average, long 95, 1 TD

Montana Tech punter Andrew Almos: 3 punts, 123 yards, 41-yard average, long 49, 3 punts inside 20-yard line

Montana Western wide receiver Isaiah Thomas: 5 punt returns, 85 yards, 17-yard average, long 45

Week 5 predictions

No. 17 Montana Western vs. RV Montana Tech: Bulldogs 35, Orediggers 31

Western seems to have found its stride, winning their last three games by at least 21 points.

The Frontier’s second highest-scoring offense (31 ppg) will be put to the test against a Tech defense allowing just 13.7 points and 234 yards per game.

Besides C of I, Tech is the only other team averaging better than 400 yards per game offensively behind Jet Campbell who has eight total touchdowns in three games.

This looks like it should be a high-scoring affair and Western possesses the more explosive tendencies offensively.

Nod to the Bulldogs.

No. 25 Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU-Northern: Battlin’ Bears 42, Lights 7

Rocky Mountain can get it done through the air with Nate Dick and on the ground with Zaire Wilcox (and Dick). The Battlin’ Bears took down Tech to notch a top-25 win last weekend and they shouldn’t have problems with an 0-3 Northern squad that has been outscored 122-15.

Rocky Mountain College football

The Battlin’ Bears take the field before the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho Yotes at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

No. 11 College of Idaho vs. Eastern Oregon: Yotes 31, Mountaineers 17

C of I boasts its highest national rank since April of last year heading into a home game against an EOU team that nearly tripped up Carroll.

C of I is similar defensively to Carroll in that it does give up much on the ground, so expect the Mountaineers to cling to quarterback Carson Bohning and a pass-heavy attack.

A solid offense can move the ball against the Yotes, like Southern Oregon did last week, and their defense hasn’t been known for forcing turnovers thus far (two in three games).

Nevertheless, C of I possesses the best offense in the conference (31.3 ppg, 448.7 ypg), so fans may see a repeat of last weekend where the Yotes trailed SOU in the third quarter before scoring 21 fourth-quarter points.

RV Carroll vs. Southern Oregon: Saints 21, Raiders 20

Don’t be surprised if a fourth quarter turnover decides the winner of this game.

Each of the last three matchups between these two programs have been decided by three points or less, two or which were nearly identical one-point SOU victories separated by two calendar years.

It took overtime to decide the winner of this game a year ago and both of Carroll’s victories this season have been one-score decisions.

The Saints appear to have figured out their running game (270 yards against EOU) and the Raiders allow nearly 200 rushing yards per game.

Blake Asciutto appears to be SOU’s guy under center and he has some big-play targets in Christian Graney and Bryce Goggin.

Expect another close contest, but it feels like it’s Carroll’s turn to be on the right side of a one-point win.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

