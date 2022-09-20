HELENA — Things are beginning to heat up in the Frontier Conference as the weather cools.
One team has separated itself, for now, atop in the standings, but a battle is brewing for second place in what will be another competitive conference struggle.
That winning feeling
College of Idaho scored 35 second-half points to beat Southern Oregon on Saturday.
The win assisted in the Yotes’ six-spot ascension in the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll, but perhaps more importantly, protected their positioning atop the league standings.
C of I, following a Montana Tech loss, is now all alone in first at 3-0 as the last remaining undefeated team in the conference.
For the Yotes, who have won outright or shared in the last three Frontier championships, Saturday’s conference win was No. 23 since the beginning of 2019. That is the most league victories of any Frontier program in that same time span.
C of I has dropped just four league tilts in the last three-plus seasons and owns an .852 winning percentage in conference contests.
C of I won the conference outright in 2019 (10-0), shared it with Carroll and Eastern Oregon in the spring of 2021 (3-1) and shared it again with Rocky Mountain College and Montana Western last fall (7-3).
Head-to-heads remaining between teams with winning records*
Western vs. Tech – Saturday
Carroll vs. C of I – Oct. 1
Western vs. Rocky – Oct. 1
C of I vs. Tech – Oct. 8
Carroll vs. Rocky – Oct. 22
Western vs. C of I – Oct. 22
Rocky vs. Tech – Oct. 29
Tech vs. Western – Nov. 5
Rocky vs. Western – Nov. 12
C of I vs. Carroll – Nov. 12
*through Week 4
Offensive League leaders (conference games only)
Pass yards –
Jet Campbell (Montana Tech) – 674
Blake Asciutto (Southern Oregon) – 622
Andy Peters (College of Idaho) – 596
Pass TDs –
Blake Asciutto – 7
Jet Campbell/Jon Jund (Montana Western)/Andy Peters – 4
Pass efficiency –
Andy Peters – 145.4
Jet Campbell – 133.1
Blake Asciutto – 131.9
Rush yards –
Hunter Gilbert (College of Idaho) – 307
Blake Counts (Montana Tech)– 260
Reese Neville (Montana Western) – 245
Rush TDs –
Hunter Gilbert – 6
Jet Campbell – 4
Nate Dick (Rocky Mountain College)/Jon Jund – 3
Receiving yards –
Malachi Spurrier (Eastern Oregon) – 306
Trevor Hoffman (Montana Tech) – 259
Jake Nadley (College of Idaho) – 234
Receiving TDs –
Dylan Shipley (Montana Western) – 3
Blake Counts/Christian Graney (Southern Oregon)/Ben Graziani (Southern Oregon)/Jon Schofield (College of Idaho)/Malachi Spurrier/Zaire Wilcox – 2
All-purpose yards –
Kyle Torgerson (Montana Tech) – 406
Zaire Wilcox – 337
Stokes Botelho (Southern Oregon) – 331
Week 4 game results
No. 19 Montana Western 35, MSU-Northern 6
RV Rocky Mountain College 28, No. 21 Montana Tech 20
RV Carroll 25, Eastern Oregon 23
No. 17 College of Idaho 42, Southern Oregon 24
Frontier Conference football standings
College of Idaho – 3-0
Montana Western – 2-1 (3-1 overall)
Carroll – 2-1
Montana Tech – 2-1
Rocky Mountain College – 2-1
Southern Oregon – 1-2
MSU-Northern – 0-3
Eastern Oregon – 0-3 (0-4 overall)
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Running back Hunter Gilbert, College of Idaho
Defense: Defensive back Zach Spiroff, Carroll
Special Teams: Kicker Spencer Berger, Carroll
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Monday)
College of Idaho – No. 11 (previously No. 17)
Montana Western – No. 17 (previously No. 19)
Rocky Mountain College – No. 25 (previously not ranked)
Carroll – receiving votes
Montana Tech – receiving votes
Week 4 top performers
Offense
College of Idaho running back Hunter Gilbert: 153 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Eastern Oregon wide receiver Malachi Spurrier: 5 receptions, 136 yards, 1 TD
Montana Western running back Reese Neville: 149 rushing yards, 1 TD
Rocky Mountain College quarterback Nate Dick: 17-for-26 passing, 149 yards, 1 TD – 67 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Carroll running back Duncan Kraft: 117 rushing yards
Carroll running back Matthew Burgess: 107 rushing yards, 1 TD
Montana Tech Jet Campbell: 19-for-37 passing, 207 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs – 94 rushing yards, 1 TD
College of Idaho quarterback Andy Peters: 15-for-23 passing, 199 yards, 2 TDs – 30 rushing yards
Eastern Oregon quarterback Carson Bohning: 20-for-43 passing, 275 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs – 18 rushing yards, 1 TD
Montana Western wide receiver Dylan Shipley: 6 receptions, 106 yards, 1 TD
Defense
Carroll defensive back Zach Spiroff: 5 tackles, 2 INTs, 92-yard blocked extra-point return
Montana State Northern linebacker Dylan Wampler: 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Montana State Northern linebacker Lucas Thacker: 12 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 pass break-ups
Southern Oregon linebacker Jake Regino: 15 tackles
Eastern Oregon linebacker Zak Donato: 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT 2 pass break-ups
Montana Western defensive lineman Reese Artz: 8 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL
Montana Western linebacker Braden Smith: 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT (32-yard return)
Eastern Oregon linebacker Solo Taylor: 14 tackles
Rocky Mountain College linebacker Prince Johnson: 7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery (28-yard return, 1 TD)
Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Kocab: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 blocked extra-point
Special teams
Carroll kicker Spencer Berger: 3-for-3 field goal, 2-for-2 extra-point, 11 points
Rocky Mountain College kicker Wyatt Brusven: 5 punts, 213 yards, 42.6-yard average, long 62, 1 touchback, 4 punts inside 20-yard line
Southern Oregon defensive back Stokes Botelho: 5 kick off returns, 182 yards, 36.4-yard average, long 95, 1 TD
Montana Tech punter Andrew Almos: 3 punts, 123 yards, 41-yard average, long 49, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Western wide receiver Isaiah Thomas: 5 punt returns, 85 yards, 17-yard average, long 45
Week 5 predictions
No. 17 Montana Western vs. RV Montana Tech: Bulldogs 35, Orediggers 31
Western seems to have found its stride, winning their last three games by at least 21 points.
The Frontier’s second highest-scoring offense (31 ppg) will be put to the test against a Tech defense allowing just 13.7 points and 234 yards per game.
Besides C of I, Tech is the only other team averaging better than 400 yards per game offensively behind Jet Campbell who has eight total touchdowns in three games.
This looks like it should be a high-scoring affair and Western possesses the more explosive tendencies offensively.
Nod to the Bulldogs.
No. 25 Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU-Northern: Battlin’ Bears 42, Lights 7
Rocky Mountain can get it done through the air with Nate Dick and on the ground with Zaire Wilcox (and Dick). The Battlin’ Bears took down Tech to notch a top-25 win last weekend and they shouldn’t have problems with an 0-3 Northern squad that has been outscored 122-15.
No. 11 College of Idaho vs. Eastern Oregon: Yotes 31, Mountaineers 17
C of I boasts its highest national rank since April of last year heading into a home game against an EOU team that nearly tripped up Carroll.
C of I is similar defensively to Carroll in that it does give up much on the ground, so expect the Mountaineers to cling to quarterback Carson Bohning and a pass-heavy attack.
A solid offense can move the ball against the Yotes, like Southern Oregon did last week, and their defense hasn’t been known for forcing turnovers thus far (two in three games).
Nevertheless, C of I possesses the best offense in the conference (31.3 ppg, 448.7 ypg), so fans may see a repeat of last weekend where the Yotes trailed SOU in the third quarter before scoring 21 fourth-quarter points.
RV Carroll vs. Southern Oregon: Saints 21, Raiders 20
Don’t be surprised if a fourth quarter turnover decides the winner of this game.
Each of the last three matchups between these two programs have been decided by three points or less, two or which were nearly identical one-point SOU victories separated by two calendar years.
It took overtime to decide the winner of this game a year ago and both of Carroll’s victories this season have been one-score decisions.
The Saints appear to have figured out their running game (270 yards against EOU) and the Raiders allow nearly 200 rushing yards per game.
Blake Asciutto appears to be SOU’s guy under center and he has some big-play targets in Christian Graney and Bryce Goggin.
Expect another close contest, but it feels like it’s Carroll’s turn to be on the right side of a one-point win.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.