HELENA — It might be hard to believe, but the mid-way point of the regular season is right around the corner. Through four games and five weeks, the top four teams are beginning to separate themselves from the bottom four of the Frontier Conference.
College of Idaho earned the win of the weekend, a 24-7 victory against previously undefeated Eastern Oregon. That, and wins by Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College, created a four-way tie atop the league standings (Western, College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Rocky Mountain) at 3-1.
Southern Oregon’s epic comeback
The Raiders looked like they were on the ropes against Carroll. Trailing 33-14, Southern Oregon scored 20 unanswered points in the game’s final 7:57 to edge the Saints by a point. Wide receiver Bryce Goggin caught two touchdowns in the win and racked up north of 130 yards on 10 receptions. Both of these scores came with less than four minutes remaining in the contest, including the go-ahead 12-yard catch from quarterback Matt Struck with 37 seconds to play.
Struck completed 20 of his 29 passes in the fourth quarter for 278 yards and four touchdowns to propel the Raiders to a win in their first home game since 2019. The Missouri State transfer guided a 10-play, 70-yard game-winning drive that ate up 2:43 and left Carroll with just 30 seconds to respond. Struck ended up throwing for 318 yards in the win as Southern Oregon racked up 380 yards of total offense.
The victory represented the biggest fourth quarter comeback for the Raiders since 1998 in what was also their six-straight win over the Saints.
Separation among the top-four
It took four games, but the top-four teams in the Frontier are beginning to reveal themselves. College of Idaho knocked off Eastern Oregon, ensuring there would be no undefeated team in the Frontier this season. Four teams now sit at 3-1 on the year -- Western, College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Rocky Mountain -- while Carroll (1-3), Montana Tech (1-3) and Montana State Northern (0-4) find themselves in the bottom-half of the standings.
Southern Oregon is the lone .500 team at 2-2 and sits fifth in the standings. Two 3-1 teams -- Western and Rocky Mountain -- are scheduled to play each this Saturday. College of Idaho draws Carroll and Eastern Oregon will play in-state rival Southern Oregon on the road.
Frontier Conference in the polls
Eastern Oregon remains the highest-ranked Frontier team in the NAIA coaches top-25 poll at No. 18. The Mountaineers fell seven spots from No. 11 following a loss to College of Idaho, but that game helped the Yotes break into the rankings at No. 23.
Western sits in the middle of those two teams at No. 20 after easing by Tech 45-21 on Saturday.
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Wide receiver Bryce Goggin, Southern Oregon
Defense: Linebacker Drew Schuler, Southern Oregon
Special Teams: Kicker/punter Riley Garrett, Rocky Mountain College*
*Garrett also earned NAIA National Player of the Week honors for his performance.
Week 5 top performers
Offense
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 22-for-35 passing, 381 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT
Rocky Mountain College quarterback Nate Dick: 15-for-33 passing, 238 yards, 1 INT -- 117 rush yards, 2 TDs
Southern Oregon quarterback Matt Struck: 28-for-49 passing, 318 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka: 23-for-38 passing, 262 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
Montana Tech quarterback Jet Campbell: 19-for-37, 282 yards, 1 TD
Montana Tech wide receiver Kiley Caprara: 12 receptions, 188 yards
Southern Oregon wide receiver Bryce Goggin: 10 receptions, 131 yards, 2 TDs
Rocky Mountain College wide receiver Joseph Dwyer: 7 receptions, 133 yards
Montana Western wide receiver Nate Simkins: 9 receptions, 131 yards
Montana State Northern running back Izayah Boss: 158 rush yards, 1 TD
Carroll running back Duncan Kraft: 145 rush yards, 2 TDs
College of Idaho running back Nick Calzaretta: 119 rush yards
Montana Western running back Reese Neville: 102 rush yards, 1 TD
Defense
Rocky Mountain College defensive lineman Wes Moeai: 13 tackles, 4 TFL
Carroll defensive back Zach Spiroff: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT
Eastern Oregon linebacker Solo Taylor: 11 tackles, 1 pass break-up
Eastern Oregon defensive back Blaine Shaw: 11 tackles
Montana Western linebacker Joe Caicedo: 10 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 TFL, 1 pass break-up
Montana State Northern defensive back Hunter Riley: 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass break-up
Montana Western defensive back Braden Swank: 10 tackles, 1 pass break-up
Rocky Mountain College defensive lineman Alex Bush: 9 tackles, 3.5 TFL
Southern Oregon linebacker Drew Schuler: 9 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL, 1 pass break-up
Rocky Mountain College defensive lineman Ethan Hurst: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 3.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Special teams
Rocky Mountain College kicker/punter Riley Garrett: 4-for-4 on extra points, 1-for-2 on FG, 7 points -- 8 punts, 329 yards, 41.1 avg., long 71, 1 touchback, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Tech punter Andrew Almos: 4 punts, 202 yards, 50.5 avg., long 55, 1 touchback, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Western kicker John Mears: 6-for-6 on extra points, 1-for-1 on FG, 9 points
Montana State Northern punter Hunter Riley: 9 punts, 391 yards, 43.4 avg., long 67, 2 touchbacks, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Carroll kicker Stephen Powell: 3-for-3 on extra points, 2-for-2 on FG, 9 points
Southern Oregon defensive back Stokes Botelho: 3 punt returns, 40 yards, 13.3 avg., long 41
Week 6 predictions
Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Western: Bulldogs 35, Battlin’ Bears 24
Western currently ranks 21st in the NAIA, scoring 36.6 points per game. Bulldog quarterback Jon Jund is 11th in the nation averaging better than 277 yards through the air, the leader of an offense that has churned out 467.6 yards per game through five contests.
Jund is backed with a solid rushing attack, as well, and Western is riding the momentum of three-straight wins with 40-plus points scored in each.
Montana State Northern vs. Montana Tech: Orediggers 28, Lights 14
Northern played its closest game of the season on Saturday against Rocky Mountain. Leading 28-24 late in the fourth quarter, the Battlin’ Bears scored a go-ahead touchdown and held on for a three-point win. It was the first time all season Northern had held an opponent to less than 42 points.
Tech was blown out by 24 points at home against Western and trailed 38-7 at one point in the fourth quarter. The Orediggers’ defense is giving up over 430 yards per game, including 191 on the ground. Northern is a team that likes to run the football, but Tech should have enough weapons on offense to get the win.
College of Idaho vs. Carroll: Yotes 31, Saints 17
The Yotes are fresh off beating the preseason favorites in the Frontier, holding Eastern Oregon’s offense to 259 yards in the process. Carroll held that same offense to less than 200 yards in a 10-7 loss to the Mountaineers earlier this month. Despite scoring a season-high 33 points against Southern Oregon last Saturday, Carroll yielded four, fourth quarter touchdowns and lost by a point. Carroll has now lost its three games by a combined eight points.
College of Idaho has a top-10 rushing attack in the NAIA and pairs that with a defense that gives up just 288 yards per game. That should be enough for the Yotes to get past Carroll at home.
Southern Oregon vs. Eastern Oregon: Raiders 31, Mountaineers 21
The Raiders enjoyed what was likely their best offensive quarter of the season, scoring 27 points in the last 12:39 of Saturday’s 34-33 win over Carroll. Southern Oregon now gets Eastern Oregon at home in a game where momentum will likely be paramount.
Right now, SOU carries all that momentum and will play a team that has scored just 17 combined points in its last two games.
