Back-up quarterbacks have a day
Two signal-callers making their first starts of the season led teams to victory on Saturday. Another, Southern Oregon’s Blake Asciutto, made his third start of the year (for injured Matt Struck) and threw for 263 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Carroll.
Rocky Mountain College’s George Tribble, a redshirt junior out of Las Vegas, threw four touchdown passes and racked up 206 yards through the air in a rout of MSU-Northern.
It was his first start as a Battlin’ Bear subbing for Nate Dick.
Tribble hit Trae Henry for a 28-yard score in the first quarter before finding Joseph Dwyer (11-yard TD), Henry (43-yard TD) and DeNiro Killian Jr. (12-yard TD) in the second quarter.
Montana Tech’s Blake Thelen, a Great Falls High alum and Montana State transfer, stepped in for Jet Campbell and helped earn the Orediggers their first victory in Dillon in the last 10 years with 200 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Tech scored 30 first-half points behind two first-quarter touchdowns from Thelen, one to Kaleb Winterburn (11 yards) and another to Blake Counts (3 yards). His 13-yard strike to Trevor Hoffman made it 23-7 Orediggers early in the second quarter.
So defensive
Last season, Carroll’s defense ranked second in points (19.7) and yards (299.1) allowed per game.
Through four games this season, Carroll ranks fifth in both categories, giving up fewer points per game (18.3) and just a handful of extra yards per contest (318.3).
That underscores just how defensive the Frontier Conference seems to have swung this year.
Currently, there are two teams giving up less than two touchdowns, on average, per game in College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain College. Both programs rank inside the top-15 nationally in that category.
Three more teams (Montana Tech, Montana Western and Carroll) are allowing fewer than 20 points per game in conference play.
Last season, only two teams finished the year allowing that few points.
MSU-Northern and Eastern Oregon were both shut out on Saturday. For perspective, there were only two shutouts in conference games all of last season (both MSU-Northern).
C of I paced the conference a year ago yielding 283.7 yards per game. So far this year, four teams are giving up fewer yards per game.
Defensive League Leaders (conference games only)
Tackles –
Jake Regino (Southern Oregon) – 46
Hunter Riley (MSU-Northern) – 37
Dylan Wampler (MSU-Northern) – 36
Tackles for loss –
Dylan Wampler – 6.5
Reese Artz (Montana Western) – 5.5
Zak Donato (Eastern Oregon) – 4.5
Sacks –
Dylan Wampler – 4.5
James Aragon (Montana Western)/Reese Artz – 3
Ethan Hurst (Rocky Mountain College) – 2.5
Interceptions –
Zach Spiroff (Carroll) – 2
Keegan Croteau (College of Idaho) – 2
Dyllon Daniels (Southern Oregon) – 2
Jake Orvis (Montana Tech) – 2
Week 5 game results
RV Montana Tech 33, No. 17 Montana Western 24
No. 25 Rocky Mountain College 56, MSU-Northern 0
No. 11 College of Idaho 41, Eastern Oregon 0
RV Carroll 26, Southern Oregon 14
Frontier Conference football standings
College of Idaho – 4-0
Carroll – 3-1
Montana Tech – 3-1
Rocky Mountain College – 3-1
Montana Western – 2-2 (3-2 overall)
Southern Oregon – 1-3
MSU-Northern – 0-4
Eastern Oregon – 0-4 (0-5 overall)
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Quarterback George Tribble, Rocky Mountain College
Defense: Linebacker Jake Regino, Southern Oregon
Special Teams: Defensive back Kaysan Barnett, Rocky Mountain College
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Monday)
College of Idaho – No. 11 (previously No. 11)
Rocky Mountain College – No. 20 (previously No. 25)
Montana Tech – No. 21 (previously not ranked)
Carroll – No. 24 (previously not ranked)
Montana Western – receiving votes (previously No. 17)
Week 5 top performers
Offense
Rocky Mountain College quarterback George Tribble: 15-for-22 passing, 206 yards, 4 TDs
Montana Tech quarterback Blake Thelen: 15-for-27 passing, 200 yards, 3 TDs
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 12-for-27 passing, 217 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT – 101 rushing yards
Southern Oregon quarterback Blake Asciutto: 22-for-44 passing, 263 yards, 1 TD
College of Idaho running back Allamar Alexander: 145 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Montana Tech running back Blake Counts: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD – 2 receptions, 12 yards, 1 TD
Rocky Mountain College wide receiver Trae Henry: 3 receptions, 82 yards, 2 TDs
Montana Tech wide receiver Trevor Hoffman: 6 receptions, 99 yards, 1 TD
Rocky Mountain College running back Zaire Wilcox: 94 rushing yards, 1 TD
College of Idaho wide receiver John Kreps: 4 receptions, 92 yards, 1 TD
Defense
Southern Oregon linebacker Jake Regino: 16 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT
Montana Western linebacker Braden Smith: 11 tackles, 1 TFL
Montana Tech defensive lineman Keyshawn James-Newby: 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 TFL
Montana State Northern defensive back Hunter Riley: 13 tackles
Montana Western defensive back Braden Swank: 10 tackles, 1 TFL
Montana Western linebacker Kameron Rauser: 10 tackles, 1 pass break-up
College of Idaho defensive back Dorian Hardin: 6 tackles, 4 pass break-ups, 1 INT
Montana State Northern linebacker Dylan Wampler: 9 tackles, 1 TFL
Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Worden: 4 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass break-up
Montana Tech linebacker Cole Wyant: 8 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Special teams
Rocky Mountain College defensive back Kaysan Barnett: 2 punt returns, 89 yards, 70-yard punt return TD
Carroll kicker Spencer Berger: 2-for-2 field goal, 2-for-2 extra-point, 8 points
Montana State Northern punter Matthew Victor Jr.: 7 punts, 329 yards, 47-yard average, long 72, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Tech kicker Ryan Lowry: 1-for-1 field goal, 4-for-4 extra-point, 7 points – 6 kickoffs, 65-yard average, 6 touchbacks
Montana Tech punter Andrew Almos: 4 punts, 185 yards, 46.3-yard average, long 53, 1 touchback, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Week 6 predictions
No. 24 Carroll vs. No. 11 College of Idaho: Saints 24, Yotes 21
C of I is the winningest Frontier program since the start of 2019 with a 24-4 record.
Three of those losses, however, have come in the last two seasons against Carroll.
C of I is the lone remaining undefeated team in the Frontier four games into the season, something the Saints hope to change at their place.
This is arguably the best Yotes team Carroll has faced in the last three seasons as C of I will enter Saturday leading the conference in offense yards per game (460.8), offensive points per game (33.8) and defensive points per game allowed (11.3).
It will be a battle between two of the NAIA’s top 25 teams.
No. 21 Montana Tech vs. MSU-Northern: Orediggers 49, Lights 3
It doesn’t seem to matter which quarterback – Jet Campbell or Blake Thelen – helms Tech’s offense, the Orediggers can put up impressive numbers.
It took 400 yards and 33 points to beat Western last weekend, but it likely won’t take that much to beat the Lights on Saturday.
Tech shouldn’t have a problem getting to 4-1.
Eastern Oregon vs. Southern Oregon: Raiders 28, Mountaineers 14
SOU has too much offensive firepower to only have one win through four games. Turnovers continue to plague the Raiders and have them staring down a must-win situation on Saturday if they hope to remain competitive in the conference.
EOU scored seven points or less for the third time in five games this season against C of I.
Expect SOU to get back on the right track with a win over an in-state rival.
RV Montana Western vs. No. 20 Rocky Mountain College: Battlin’ Bears 35, Bulldogs 27
It’s homecoming for the Bulldogs, but Rocky gets the nod here for a quality road victory.
These two teams split last season’s matchups and played each other close as they both shared a conference championship with C of I.
Rocky quarterback Nate Dick missed last weekend’s game against MSU-Northern, but George Tribble filled in admirably, helming an offense that averages north of 32 points per game.
The Battlin’ Bears have been really solid on defense (12.8 points and 276.3 yards allowed per game), racking up 10 sacks in four games. Western struggled against Carroll’s good defensive line in the season-opener and will have to contend with Rocky’s Ethan Hurst (2.5 sacks, 3 TFL) on Saturday.
