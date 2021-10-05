HELENA — Who had Rocky Mountain College leading the Frontier Conference football standings half-way through the regular season? Fans in Billings, probably. A 41-31 win over Montana Western put the Battlin’ Bears at the top of the heap at 4-1 after five games.
Western, College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon are all log-jammed in second place at 3-2 with five conference games left to play. Carroll and Montana Tech are still knocking on the door at 2-3. The Mountaineers have a chance to throw a wrench in Rocky Mountain’s ideas of running away with the league as the Frontier welcomes the second-half of the regular season this coming Saturday.
Rocky Mountain High
Four teams entered the weekend tied atop the league standings, but after Saturday, only Rocky Mountain College improved to 4-1 and now enjoys sole possession of first place at the half-way point in the regular season.
The Battlin’ Bears’ four wins this season match their quartet of victories from the 2019 season. After winning just one contest in the spring, Rocky Mountain was picked to finish seventh in the Frontier preseason poll.
Four times in five games, the Battlin’ Bears have scored at least 30 points and are 2-0 on the road thus far having knocked off College of Idaho on Sept. 4.
Quarterback Nate Dick has thrown for 1,299 yards and nine touchdowns in five games. He has also ran for another 315 yards and four scores. Wide receivers Trae Henry, Lucas Overton and Joseph Dwyer all have 200-plus yards at this point in the year and seven different pass-catchers have hauled in a touchdown for the Battlin’ Bears.
Rocky Mountain fields one of the best offensive units in the Frontier, averaging nearly 411 yards and 35.2 points per game. The defense has struggled to the tune of 417.2 yards allowed per game, but has recorded 13 sacks and 47 TFL. Defensive lineman Ethan Hurst has 5.5 sacks and 10.5 TFL by himself.
Since 2004, the Battlin’ Bears have won no more than eight games in a single season. Rocky Mountain could win as many as nine games this season with five contests remaining. Road games against Eastern Oregon, Montana Tech and Montana Western are still to be played, however.
Half-way stat leaders
The Frontier Conference regular season is half-way over. Below are the individual league statistics leaders in the major offensive and defensive categories along with their national rank.
Total pass yards -
Jon Jund (1,739) - #1 NAIA, #1 Frontier
Nate Dick (1,299) - #15 NAIA, #2 Frontier
Matt Struck (1,240) - #18 NAIA, #3 Frontier
Pass yards per game -
Jon Jund (289.8) - #9 NAIA, #1 Frontier
Nate Dick (259.8) - #20 NAIA, #2 Frontier
Matt Struck (248.0) - #24 NAIA, #3 Frontier
Pass TDs -
Jon Jund (15) - t-6 NAIA, #1 Frontier
Matt Struck (11) - t-22 NAIA, #2 Frontier
Jet Campbell (9) - t-32 NAIA, t-3 Frontier
Nate Dick (9) - t-32 NAIA, t-3 Frontier
Total rush yards -
Nick Calzaretta (624) - #5 NAIA, #1 Frontier
Izayah Boss (470) - #16 NAIA, #2 Frontier
Reese Neville (452) - #18 NAIA, #3 Frontier
Rush TDs -
Nick Calzaretta (7) - t-9 NAIA, #1 Frontier
Duncan Kraft (6) - t-16 NAIA, t-2 Frontier
Reese Neville (6) - t-16 NAIA, t-2 Frontier
Total receiving yards -
Jamison Hermanson (474) - #17 NAIA, #1 Frontier
Nate Simkins (449) - #23 NAIA, #2 Frontier
Bryce Goggin (408) - #27 NAIA, #3 Frontier
Receiving TDs -
Bryce Goggin (4) - t-32 NAIA, t-1 Frontier
Jamison Hermanson (4) - t-32 NAIA, t-1 Frontier
Trey Mounts (4) - t-32 NAIA, t-1 Frontier
All-purpose yards per game -
Reese Neville (130.6) - #19 NAIA, #1 Frontier
Nick Calzaretta (130.4) - #21 NAIA, #2 Frontier
Trey Mounts (125.2) - #30 NAIA, #3 Frontier
Total tackles -
Joe Caicedo (54) - #4 NAIA, #1 Frontier
Dylan Martinez (51) - t-12 NAIA, #2 Frontier
Dylan Wampler (50) - t-14 NAIA, #3 Frontier
Tackles per game -
Dylan Martinez (10.2) - #16 NAIA, #1 Frontier
Spencer Schock (10.0) - t-17 NAIA, t-2 Frontier
Dylan Wampler (10.0) - t-17 NAIA, t-2 Frontier
Sacks -
Ethan Hurst (5.5) - t-4 NAIA, t-1 Frontier
Alejandro Sanchez (5.5) - t-4 NAIA, t-1 Frontier
Joe Fehr (4.5) - t-10 NAIA, t-2 Frontier
Tua Laolagi (4.5) - t-10 NAIA, t-2 Frontier
Garrett Worden (4.5) - t-10 NAIA, t-2 Frontier
Tackles for loss -
Ethan Hurst (10.5) - t-5 NAIA, #1 Frontier
Wes Moeai (8.5) - t-14 NAIA, #2 Frontier
Alejandro Sanchez (8) - t-16 NAIA, #3 Frontier
Interceptions -
Isaiah Paul (4) - t-3 NAIA, #1 Frontier
TJ Abraham (3) - t-12 NAIA, #2 Frontier
Isaiah Abdul (2) - t-26 NAIA, #3 Frontier
Pass break-ups -
Naoki Harmer (8) - t-1 NAIA, t-1 Frontier
Braden Swank (8) - t-1 NAIA, t-1 Frontier
Jacob Batubenga (7) - t-5 NAIA, t-2 Frontier
Taeson Hardin (7) - t-5 NAIA, t-2 Frontier
Frontier Conference in the polls
After moving to the top of the league standings, beating a ranked Western team in the process, Rocky Mountain became the highest-ranked Frontier team in this week’s NAIA top-25 coaches poll at No. 23. The Bulldogs fell four spots to No. 24 and College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon fell out of the top-25 following losses to Carroll and Southern Oregon. Both the Yotes and Mountaineers remained in the received votes category.
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Quarterback Jack Prka, Carroll
Defense: Defensive lineman Alejandro Sanchez, Southern Oregon
Special Teams: Wide receiver/kick returner Shane McLaughlin, Southern Oregon
Week 6 top performers
Offense
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 18-for-41 passing, 350 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs -- 50 rush yards, 2 TDs
College of Idaho running back Nick Calzaretta: 122 rush yards, 2 TDs
Montana Tech quarterback Jet Campbell: 17-for-32 passing, 300 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka: 15-for-27 passing, 231 yards, 2 TDs
Rocky Mountain College quarterback Nate Dick: 18-for-39 passing, 227 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT -- 65 rush yards, 1 TD
Montana Tech running back Blake Counts: 104 rush yards -- 1 reception, 23 yards, 1 TD
Montana State Northern running back Izayah Boss: 110 rush yards, 1 TD
Southern Oregon wide receiver Bryce Goggin: 7 receptions, 112 yards
Carroll wide receiver Kyle Pierce: 6 receptions, 62 yards, 2 TDs
Montana Western wide receiver Trey Mounts: 3 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD
Carroll running back Baxter Tuggle: 70 rush yards, 2 TDs
Defense
Montana State Northern linebacker Dylan Wampler: 15 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 TFL
Montana State Northern defensive back Hunter Riley: 12 tackles, 1 INT, 2 pass break-ups
Southern Oregon defensive lineman Alejandro Sanchez: 10 tackles, 3 sacks, 3.5 TFL
Montana Western linebacker Joe Caicedo: 11 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Carroll linebacker Rex Irby: 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass break-up
College of Idaho linebacker Dylan Martinez: 9 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1.5 TFL, 2 pass break-ups, 2 QB hurries
Montana Tech defensive lineman Zach Trumble: 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 4.5 TFL
College of Idaho defensive lineman Cole Schmidt: 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 TFL, 1 QB hurry
College of Idaho defensive lineman Keagan McCoy: 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL, 1 QB hurry
Eastern Oregon defensive lineman Chase Van Wyck: 6 tackles, 1 sack, 2.5 TFL, 1 QB hurry
Eastern Oregon defensive lineman Sage DeLong: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
Southern Oregon defensive lineman Ika Ngauamo: 3 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFL
Special teams
Southern Oregon wide receiver Shane McLaughlin: 2 kick off returns, 136 yards, long 95, 1 TD
Rocky Mountain College kicker/punter Riley Garrett: 2-for-3 FG, 5-for-5 extra points, 11 points -- 3 punts, 64 yards, 21.3 avg.
Montana Tech punter Andrew Almos: 3 punts, 150 yards, 50 avg., long 52, 1 touchback, 1 punt inside 20-yard line
Montana State Northern Hunter Riley: 8 punts, 313 yards, 39.1 avg., long 70, 2 touchbacks, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Carroll punter Brock Paldi: 8 punts, 299 yards, 37.4 avg., long 45, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Tech wide receiver Mark Estes: 3 punt returns, 56 yards, 18.7 avg., long 31
College of Idaho running back Hunter Gilbert: 6 punt returns, 87 yards, 14.5 avg., long 28
Montana Western kicker John Mears: 1-for-1 FG, 4-for-4 extra points, 7 points
Week 7 predictions
Montana Western vs. Southern Oregon: Bulldogs 28, Raiders 24
Southern Oregon is looking to improve to two games over .500 after knocking off Eastern Oregon last Saturday. Western was bumped from first place with a 10-point loss to Rocky Mountain. Still, the Bulldogs have scored at least 30 points in their last four games and own the league’s best scoring offense at 35.7 points per game. SOU gives up just 213 yards through the air per game, but Western quarterback Jon Jund has already cleared 1,700 yards passing in six contests.
Montana Tech vs. College of Idaho: Orediggers 21, Yotes 17
The Orediggers are still searching for their first home win of the 2021 season and the Kyle Samson era. They were blown out 45-21 last time out at Bob Green Field. Quarterback Jet Campbell is coming off a good game against Northern as the Yotes look to bounce back from a home loss against Carroll.
Carroll vs. Montana State Northern: Saints 31, Lights 10
The Lights have not won a Frontier Conference game since 2016, a 28-14 win over Carroll. The head coach of that Saints squad -- Mike Van Diest -- is now the defensive coordinator for Northern. Carroll is coming off a come-from-behind win at College of Idaho and has scored at least 22 points in four of its five games this season. Saints freshman quarterback Jack Prka is averaging 246.5 passing yards per game in his first two collegiate starts while Northern’s defense has struggled, allowing 433 yards per game this season.
Eastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain College: Battlin’ Bears 35, Mountaineers 13
EOU has scored just 20 combined points in its last three games. Rocky Mountain has won its last two contests by scoring 31 and 41 points. Battlin’ Bears quarterback Nate Dick has 13 total touchdowns through five games and is nearing 1,300 yards through the air on a 52 percent completion percentage. A win would advance Rocky Mountain to 5-1 on the season.
