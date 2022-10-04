HELENA — Believe it or not, but we’ve reached the halfway point of the Frontier Conference’s regular-season.
Yet again, the conference has proven to be anything but predictable as the preseason favorite (Montana Western) sits in fifth place and the preseason’s fifth-place team (Montana Tech) has a chance to pull even with undefeated College of Idaho atop the standings with a victory on Saturday.
It’s still a four-horse race for the conference championship, but a team like Carroll (3-2) will need some help, while teams like Rocky Mountain College and Tech (both 4-1) are ready to pounce on any C of I slip up.
Five games in six weeks are all that stand between one of those teams (or two, or three) and the conference crown.
Only one earns the league’s automatic bid to the NAIA playoffs.
Controlling their own destiny
The Yotes are one of just a handful of undefeated teams left in the NAIA, affording them the opportunity to be in control of their own destiny in the second-half of the regular-season.
Simply win their next five games and the Yotes would claim their fourth consecutive league title (outright or shared) and enter the NAIA playoffs, potentially, as a top-five team.
C of I has already beaten Rocky and Carroll, two of its closest competitors in the standings.
Next up is Tech, a team that sports the highest scoring offense in the league and could pull C of I into a three-way tie atop the standings with a victory in Caldwell on Saturday.
The Yotes have been the Frontier’s most dominating team over the last four seasons, winning over 86 percent of their league games (25 of 29).
A win Saturday would give the Yotes head-to-head victories over all three of the closest teams currently behind them in the standings.
Offensive onslaught
Not since Oct. 21, 2017, had Montana Tech scored 73 points or more in a game.
On Saturday, with backup quarterback Blake Thelen under center, the Orediggers hung 73 points on MSU-Northern in a homecoming shutout, scoring the program’s most single-game points since a 93-point outburst (also against the Lights on homecoming) nearly five calendar years ago.
Tech scored on each of its first seven offensive possessions, interrupted only by halftime. All told, the Orediggers put up points on 11 of its 14 possessions as Thelen tossed three touchdowns and neared 300 yards through the air.
The performance established Tech as the league’s highest-scoring offense at the midway point of the regular-season (38 points per game).
For Northern, Saturday’s defeat was the Lights’ second consecutive shut out. In those two games, Northern has been outscored 129-0.
Overall, the Lights have been outscored 251-15 and have yet to score more than six points in any one game.
Special teams league leaders (conference games only)
Field goal percentage
Spencer Berger (Carroll) – 100% (5-for-5)
Austin Drake (Rocky) – 83% (5-for-6)
John Mears (Montana Western) – 80% (4-for-5)
Points (field goals and extra points)
Ryan Lowry (Montana Tech) – 44
Austin Drake – 32
John Mears – 29
Punt average
Matthew Victor Jr. (MSU-Northern) – 42.5
Wyatt Brusven (Rocky) – 41.8
Andrew Almos (Montana Tech) – 41.5
Punts inside 20-yard line
Wyatt Brusven – 11
Andrew Almos – 10
Colton Samis (Southern Oregon) – 8
Kick return average
Stokes Botelho (Southern Oregon) – 31.3
Kyle Torgerson (Montana Tech) – 29.4
Andre Martinez (Eastern Oregon) – 27.7
Punt return average
Kaysan Barnett (Rocky) – 20.8
Isaiah Thomas (Montana Western) – 17
Stokes Botelho – 13.6
Week 6 game results
No. 11 College of Idaho 31, No. 24 Carroll 20
No. 20 Rocky Mountain College 41, Montana Western 26
No. 21 Montana Tech 73, MSU-Northern 0
Southern Oregon 42, Eastern Oregon 14
Frontier Conference football standings
College of Idaho – 5-0
Montana Tech – 4-1
Rocky Mountain College – 4-1
Carroll – 3-2
Montana Western – 2-3 (3-3 overall)
Southern Oregon – 2-3
MSU-Northern – 0-5
Eastern Oregon – 0-5 (0-6 overall)
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Running back Gunner Yates, Southern Oregon
Defense: Defensive end Keagan McCoy, College of Idaho*
Special teams: Wide receiver Jack Waddell, Rocky Mountain College
* – also named NAIA National Defensive Player of the Week
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Monday)
College of Idaho – No. 9 (previously No. 11)
Rocky Mountain College – No. 17 (previously No. 20)
Montana Tech – No. 19 (previously No. 21)
Carroll – receiving votes (previously No. 24)
Week 6 top performers
Offense
Southern Oregon running back Gunner Yates: 91 rushing yards, 2 TDs – 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD
Montana Tech quarterback Blake Thelen: 10-for-14 passing, 256 yards, 3 TDs
Rocky Mountain College quarterback George Tribble: 21-for-29 passing, 277 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka: 16-for-28 passing, 218 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
College of Idaho running back Allamar Alexander: 129 rushing yards, 1 TD
Montana Tech wide receiver Trevor Hoffman: 5 receptions, 124 yards, 1 TD
Rocky Mountain College wide receiver DeNiro Killian Jr.: 7 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD
Carroll wide receiver Chris Akulschin: 7 receptions, 77 yards, 2 TDs
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 21-for-35 passing, 159 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs – 67 rushing yards, 1 TD
Rocky Mountain College running back Zaire Wilcox: 98 rushing yards, 1 TD
Defense
College of Idaho defensive lineman Keagan McCoy: 9 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass break-up, 1 QB hurry
Montana Tech defensive lineman Keyshawn James-Newby: 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery 1 pass break-up
Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Kocab: 12 tackles, 1 pass break-up
College of Idaho defensive lineman Alex Ojukwu: 6 tackles, 0.5 sack, 2 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 QB hurry
Montana Western defensive back Latrell McCutcheon: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass break-up
Southern Oregon linebacker Jake Regino: 10 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
Rocky Mountain College defensive back Wyatt Brusven: 10 tackles, 1.5 TFL
Rocky Mountain College linebacker Nolan McCafferty: 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 pass break-up
Montana Western defensive back Jaden Amasiu: 12 tackles
College of Idaho defensive lineman Willie Nelson: 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL
Special teams
Rocky Mountain College wide receiver Jack Waddell: 3 kickoff returns, 106 yards, 88-yard return TD
Montana Tech kicker Ryan Lowry: 1-for-2 field goal, 10-for-10 extra-point, 13 points – 12 kickoffs, 672 yards, 56-yard average, 6 touchbacks
Montana State Northern punter Matthew Victor Jr.: 5 punts, 214 yards, 42.8-yard average, long 56, 1 punt inside 20-yard line
Eastern Oregon defensive back George Balowski: 21-yard punt return touchdown (off block)
Southern Oregon punter Colton Samis: 6 punts, 205 yards, 34.2-yard average, long 63, 2 touchbacks, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Week 7 predictions
No. 9 College of Idaho vs. No. 19 Montana Tech: Yotes 31, Orediggers 21
Tech had this game won a year ago until two C of I scores in the final 4:31, including a 40-yard scoop-and-score by Keagan McCoy, allowed the Yotes to escape Butte victorious.
This time around, a share of the conference’s top spot is on the line for a Tech team that hasn’t missed a beat under the direction of backup quarterback Blake Thelen.
The Yotes are 13-2 at home since the beginning of 2019 and are one of three teams, along with Tech, averaging 30 or more points and 400 or more yards per game.
These two defenses have allowed the exact same amount of points (65) and been particularly tough against the run.
It’s a heavyweight battle in the Frontier, and for the Yotes, the second straight week facing a nationally-ranked opponent.
No. 17 Rocky Mountain College vs. Eastern Oregon: Battlin’ Bears 35, Mountaineers 10
Rocky is the other team, along with C of I and Tech, that is averaging 30-plus points and 400-plus yards per game.
George Tribble has looked just as good as Nate Dick under center for the Battlin’ Bears, while Zaire Wilcox continues to anchor the league’s third-best ground game.
Four times in the last five games EOU’s defense has allowed at least 33 points, including 40 or more in back-to-back games.
This should be an easy home win for Rocky, who could share first place in the Frontier by Sunday with a Tech victory.
RV Carroll vs. MSU-Northern: Saints 38, Lights 14
Carroll’s offense had its best performance throwing the football Saturday against C of I, but could never get its run game going.
It’s an offense that ranks in the bottom half of the conference in points (19.4) and yards per game (259.8), but will enjoy facing Northern’s league-worst defense (474.4 yards and 50.2 points allowed per game) on Saturday.
Northern has not scored in its last two games and Carroll has hung its hat on a stout defense so far this season.
The Saints should win easily.
Southern Oregon vs. Montana Western: Raiders 28, Bulldogs 24
Raise your hand if you had SOU and Western sporting identical conference records six weeks into the season.
Western just hasn’t been able to capture the offensive magic of last season while its defense struggled to get stops against Tech and Rocky each of the last two weeks.
SOU is entering the gauntlet with three of its next four games against teams that were either ranked or received votes in the latest NAIA poll.
Saturday’s game against Western might be the “easiest” game of those, so a blowout win over an in-state rival (EOU) was good to build some confidence for the Raiders.
These two teams are similar statistically through five games as SOU has leaned on backup quarterback Blake Asciutto, to great success (1,062 yards, 10 TDs).
