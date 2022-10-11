Rocky Mountain College vs. Eastern Oregon University

Rocky Mountain College’s Brail Lipford (4) nearly intercepts a pass during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears’ game against Eastern Oregon University at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

HELENA — The race for a Frontier Conference football championship has its clear-cut frontrunner (College of Idaho) and three contenders (Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech, Carroll) closely behind.

Teams take a break from conference games this weekend, with only Eastern Oregon in action (scrimmage against Pacific Northwest Christian College) on Saturday.

When the race for a title resumes, the Yotes have a clearly defined path to an outright championship, berth in the NAIA playoffs, and, potentially, first-round hosting privileges: just win baby.

Ball-hawking D

Rocky’s defense picked off Eastern Oregon quarterbacks five times on Saturday.

Prince Johnson (twice), Kaysan Barnett, Brail Lipford and Jayden Fletcher all got in on the action, helping to push the Battlin’ Bears’ number of interceptions to a league-leading 12 through six games.

That number is also tied for third in the NAIA.

In five of their six games, the Battlin Bears have picked off a pass. In four out of six games, Rocky has intercepted two or more passes.

Rocky Mountain College vs. Eastern Oregon University

The Battlin' Bears' Kaysan Barnett intercepts a pass during a Frontier Conference football game vs. Eastern Oregon Saturday at the Rocky bowl. 

Rocky leads the league, and nation, in defensive touchdowns, with four. Fletcher returned his first career interception 24 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of Saturday’s 28-6 victory, extending Rocky’s streak with a defensive score to four games.

Barnett, a sophomore from Phoenix, Arizona, is tied for third in the NAIA with four interceptions.

As a team, Rocky leads the Frontier with 16 turnovers forced. The Battlin’ Bears are also first in points allowed per game (13.8) and fourth in yards allowed per game (286.5).

What’s wrong with Western?

The preseason conference favorite is, for all intents and purposes, out of contention to repeat as a conference champion after falling to Southern Oregon on Saturday.

The Bulldogs gave up a season-high 49 points and 555 yards of offense in the loss, highlighting defensive struggles that have contributed to a three-game losing streak.

091022-ir-spt-football-Western-9.jpg

Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund scrambles as Dickinson State defenders give chase during the Bulldogs' 35-14 win over No. 16 Dickinson State in Dillon on Sept. 10, 2022.

In losses to Tech and Rocky, Western trailed by 23 and 15 points, just to cut the advantage to one score. From there, the Bulldogs gave up game-sealing drives (10 plays, 61 yards ending in a Tech FG to go up by nine; 5 plays, 70 yards ending in a Rocky TD to go up 15 with under seven minutes left) or a big special teams play (88-yard kick return TD to put Rocky up nine in the fourth quarter) to sink their chances of a comeback.

Here are some numbers to consider:

 

 1st 4 games

 Last 3 games

PPG 

 32

 21.3

YPG

 378.5

 357.3

Opponent PPG

 12.5

 41

Opponent YPG

 233.3

 456.3

Western is 2-4 in conference play and 3-4 overall heading into the open date. The Bulldogs are four games behind C of I with four games remaining.

Somebody has to win, right?

MSU-Northern, following an open date, is set to travel to La Grande, Oregon, to face Eastern Oregon on Oct. 22.

It’ll be a matchup between the Frontier’s two winless teams, with the programs sporting a combined 0-13 record.

Both offenses have been anemic this season, with EOU’s averaging just 10 points per game and Northern’s a paltry three points per game.

Jamari Johnson vs. Carroll

MSU-Northern freshman running back Jamari Johnson carries the football in a 47-3 loss to Carroll on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Havre.

These two teams field, by far, the worst offenses (statistically), in the conference, while doing the same on defense.

EOU and Northern will enter next Saturday’s matchup allowing at least 37 points and 400 yards of offense per game.

So that begs the question: one of these teams has to win, right?

Week 7 game results

No. 9 College of Idaho 27, No. 19 Montana Tech 24

No. 17 Rocky Mountain College 28, Eastern Oregon 6

RV Carroll 47, MSU-Northern 3

Southern Oregon 49, Montana Western 14

Hunter Gilbert vs. Carroll

College of Idaho running back Hunter Gilbert is pictured carrying the football against Carroll in a 31-20 Yotes victory on Saturday, Oct, 1, 2022, inside Nelson Stadium.

Frontier Conference football standings

College of Idaho – 6-0

Rocky Mountain College – 5-1

Carroll – 4-2

Montana Tech – 4-2

Southern Oregon – 3-3

Montana Western – 2-4 (3-4 overall)

MSU-Northern – 0-6

Eastern Oregon – 0-6 (0-7 overall)

Conference Players of the Week

Offense: Wide receiver Christian Graney, Southern Oregon

Defense: Linebacker Jake Regino, Southern Oregon*

* – also earned NAIA National Player of the Week honors

Special teams: Kicker/punter Ethan Cutler, Eastern Oregon

Rocky Mountain College vs. Southern Oregon

Rocky Mountain College’s Ty Reynolds breaks up a pass intended for Southern Oregon’s Christian Graney at Herb Klindt Field on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. It was the season-opening Frontier Conference football game for both teams. 

Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Monday)

College of Idaho – No. 7 (previously No. 9)

Rocky Mountain College – No. 15 (previously No. 17)

Montana Tech – No. 25 (previously No. 19)

Carroll – receiving votes (previously receiving votes)

Week 7 top performers

Offense

Southern Oregon wide receiver Christian Graney: 10 receptions, 267 yards, 2 TDs

Southern Oregon quarterback Blake Asciutto: 17-for-29 passing, 416 yards, 4 TDs

Blake Asciutto vs. Carroll

Southern Oregon quarterback Blake Asciutto finished the day 22-for-44 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 26-14 win over Southern Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, inside Nelson Stadium.

Montana Tech quarterback Blake Thelen: 15-for-32 passing, 205 yards, 1 TD

Montana Tech running back Blake Counts: 108 rushing yards, 2 TDs

College of Idaho wide receiver Brock Richardson: 6 receptions, 123 yards, 1 TD

Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 26-for-40 passing, 247 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

College of Idaho running back Hunter Gilbert: 101 rushing yards, 1 TD

Southern Oregon running back Gunner Yates: 56 rushing yards, 2 TDs – 2 receptions, 53 yards

Montana Tech wide receiver Trevor Hoffman: 5 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD

Carroll quarterback Jack Prka: 16-for-22 passing, 178 yards, 1 TD

Defense

Southern Oregon linebacker Jake Regino: 15 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT

College of Idaho linebacker Dylan Martinez: 9 tackles, 0.5 sack, 2.5 TFL, 1 pass break-up

Montana State Northern linebacker Johkyreian Shealey: 10 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Montana State Northern defensive back Hunter Riley: 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Eastern Oregon linebacker Solo Taylor: 10 tackles, 0.5 TFL

College of Idaho defensive lineman Keagan McCoy: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 pass break-up

Keagan McCoy vs. Carroll

College of Idaho defensive end Keagan McCoy (#55) sacks Carroll quarterback Jack Prka (#11) in a 31-20 Yotes victory on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. McCoy was credited with four sacks as C of I totaled nine as a team.

Rocky Mountain College linebacker Nolan McCafferty: 10 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Eastern Oregon defensive back Josh Mendoza: 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 3 INT, 1 pass break-up

Southern Oregon defensive back Stokes Botelho: 8 tackles, 1 TFL

Montana Tech linebacker Cole Wyant: 6 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 TFL

Special teams

Eastern Oregon kicker/punter Ethan Cutler: 2-for-3 field goal, 6 points – 3 punts, 161 yards, 53.7-yard average, long 64, 3 punts inside 20-yard line

Montana Tech punter Andrew Almos: 5 punts, 201 yards, 40.2-yard average, long 45, 2 punts inside 20-yard line

Montana State Northern punter Matthew Victor Jr.: 9 punts, 360 yards, 40-yard average, long 57, 1 punt inside 20-yard line

Rocky Mountain College punter Wyatt Brusven: 3 punts, 127 yards, 42.3-yard average, long 47

Southern Oregon kicker Cesar Ruiz: 1-for-1 field goal, 4-for-7 extra-point, 7 points

Week 8 games

Eastern Oregon vs. Pacific Northwest Christian College (NJCAA) (scrimmage)

**No conference games (scheduled open date)

Week 9 schedule

Montana Tech vs. Southern Oregon

Carroll vs. Rocky Mountain College

Tony Collins vs. MSU-Northern

Carroll tight end Tony Collins breaks a tackle after catching a pass during a 47-3 Saints victory over MSU-Northern on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Havre.

Montana Western vs. College of Idaho

Eastern Oregon vs. MSU-Northern

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

