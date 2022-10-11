HELENA — The race for a Frontier Conference football championship has its clear-cut frontrunner (College of Idaho) and three contenders (Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech, Carroll) closely behind.
Teams take a break from conference games this weekend, with only Eastern Oregon in action (scrimmage against Pacific Northwest Christian College) on Saturday.
When the race for a title resumes, the Yotes have a clearly defined path to an outright championship, berth in the NAIA playoffs, and, potentially, first-round hosting privileges: just win baby.
Ball-hawking D
Rocky’s defense picked off Eastern Oregon quarterbacks five times on Saturday.
Prince Johnson (twice), Kaysan Barnett, Brail Lipford and Jayden Fletcher all got in on the action, helping to push the Battlin’ Bears’ number of interceptions to a league-leading 12 through six games.
That number is also tied for third in the NAIA.
In five of their six games, the Battlin Bears have picked off a pass. In four out of six games, Rocky has intercepted two or more passes.
Rocky leads the league, and nation, in defensive touchdowns, with four. Fletcher returned his first career interception 24 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of Saturday’s 28-6 victory, extending Rocky’s streak with a defensive score to four games.
Barnett, a sophomore from Phoenix, Arizona, is tied for third in the NAIA with four interceptions.
As a team, Rocky leads the Frontier with 16 turnovers forced. The Battlin’ Bears are also first in points allowed per game (13.8) and fourth in yards allowed per game (286.5).
What’s wrong with Western?
The preseason conference favorite is, for all intents and purposes, out of contention to repeat as a conference champion after falling to Southern Oregon on Saturday.
The Bulldogs gave up a season-high 49 points and 555 yards of offense in the loss, highlighting defensive struggles that have contributed to a three-game losing streak.
In losses to Tech and Rocky, Western trailed by 23 and 15 points, just to cut the advantage to one score. From there, the Bulldogs gave up game-sealing drives (10 plays, 61 yards ending in a Tech FG to go up by nine; 5 plays, 70 yards ending in a Rocky TD to go up 15 with under seven minutes left) or a big special teams play (88-yard kick return TD to put Rocky up nine in the fourth quarter) to sink their chances of a comeback.
Here are some numbers to consider:
1st 4 games
Last 3 games
PPG
32
21.3
YPG
378.5
357.3
Opponent PPG
12.5
41
Opponent YPG
233.3
456.3
Western is 2-4 in conference play and 3-4 overall heading into the open date. The Bulldogs are four games behind C of I with four games remaining.
Somebody has to win, right?
MSU-Northern, following an open date, is set to travel to La Grande, Oregon, to face Eastern Oregon on Oct. 22.
It’ll be a matchup between the Frontier’s two winless teams, with the programs sporting a combined 0-13 record.
Both offenses have been anemic this season, with EOU’s averaging just 10 points per game and Northern’s a paltry three points per game.
These two teams field, by far, the worst offenses (statistically), in the conference, while doing the same on defense.
EOU and Northern will enter next Saturday’s matchup allowing at least 37 points and 400 yards of offense per game.
So that begs the question: one of these teams has to win, right?
Week 7 game results
No. 9 College of Idaho 27, No. 19 Montana Tech 24
No. 17 Rocky Mountain College 28, Eastern Oregon 6
RV Carroll 47, MSU-Northern 3
Southern Oregon 49, Montana Western 14
Frontier Conference football standings
College of Idaho – 6-0
Rocky Mountain College – 5-1
Carroll – 4-2
Montana Tech – 4-2
Southern Oregon – 3-3
Montana Western – 2-4 (3-4 overall)
MSU-Northern – 0-6
Eastern Oregon – 0-6 (0-7 overall)
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Wide receiver Christian Graney, Southern Oregon
Defense: Linebacker Jake Regino, Southern Oregon*
* – also earned NAIA National Player of the Week honors
Special teams: Kicker/punter Ethan Cutler, Eastern Oregon
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Monday)
College of Idaho – No. 7 (previously No. 9)
Rocky Mountain College – No. 15 (previously No. 17)
Montana Tech – No. 25 (previously No. 19)
Carroll – receiving votes (previously receiving votes)
Week 7 top performers
Offense
Southern Oregon wide receiver Christian Graney: 10 receptions, 267 yards, 2 TDs
Southern Oregon quarterback Blake Asciutto: 17-for-29 passing, 416 yards, 4 TDs
Montana Tech quarterback Blake Thelen: 15-for-32 passing, 205 yards, 1 TD
Montana Tech running back Blake Counts: 108 rushing yards, 2 TDs
College of Idaho wide receiver Brock Richardson: 6 receptions, 123 yards, 1 TD
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 26-for-40 passing, 247 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
College of Idaho running back Hunter Gilbert: 101 rushing yards, 1 TD
Southern Oregon running back Gunner Yates: 56 rushing yards, 2 TDs – 2 receptions, 53 yards
Montana Tech wide receiver Trevor Hoffman: 5 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka: 16-for-22 passing, 178 yards, 1 TD
Defense
Southern Oregon linebacker Jake Regino: 15 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT
College of Idaho linebacker Dylan Martinez: 9 tackles, 0.5 sack, 2.5 TFL, 1 pass break-up
Montana State Northern linebacker Johkyreian Shealey: 10 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Montana State Northern defensive back Hunter Riley: 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Eastern Oregon linebacker Solo Taylor: 10 tackles, 0.5 TFL
College of Idaho defensive lineman Keagan McCoy: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 pass break-up
Rocky Mountain College linebacker Nolan McCafferty: 10 tackles, 1.5 TFL
Eastern Oregon defensive back Josh Mendoza: 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 3 INT, 1 pass break-up
Southern Oregon defensive back Stokes Botelho: 8 tackles, 1 TFL
Montana Tech linebacker Cole Wyant: 6 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 TFL
Special teams
Eastern Oregon kicker/punter Ethan Cutler: 2-for-3 field goal, 6 points – 3 punts, 161 yards, 53.7-yard average, long 64, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Tech punter Andrew Almos: 5 punts, 201 yards, 40.2-yard average, long 45, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana State Northern punter Matthew Victor Jr.: 9 punts, 360 yards, 40-yard average, long 57, 1 punt inside 20-yard line
Rocky Mountain College punter Wyatt Brusven: 3 punts, 127 yards, 42.3-yard average, long 47
Southern Oregon kicker Cesar Ruiz: 1-for-1 field goal, 4-for-7 extra-point, 7 points
Week 8 games
Eastern Oregon vs. Pacific Northwest Christian College (NJCAA) (scrimmage)
**No conference games (scheduled open date)
Week 9 schedule
Montana Tech vs. Southern Oregon
Carroll vs. Rocky Mountain College
Montana Western vs. College of Idaho
Eastern Oregon vs. MSU-Northern
