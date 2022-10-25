HELENA — After a week off, the Frontier Conference didn’t disappoint with two upset victories on Saturday.
Those wins tightened the standings with three teams now within one game of College of Idaho’s conference lead.
Three games remain in the regular-season:
Weekend of upsets
The Frontier’s top two teams – ranked No. 7 and No. 14 nationally – fell on Saturday to teams outside the NAIA top-25.
Montana Western racked up a season-high in yards and scored with 11:07 left to play to overcome a one-point deficit and take down previously undefeated College of Idaho.
The Yotes had won 10 of their last 11 conference games dating back more than a calendar year.
Carroll helped create a three-way tie for second place in the Frontier standings with a shutout of Rocky Mountain College.
The Saints forced three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) and held, at the time, the NAIA’s 21st-ranked scoring offense to just 127 total yards and seven first downs.
500
Western ended its three-game losing streak in dramatic fashion Saturday, beating the Frontier’s top team.
The Bulldogs hung 40 points and a season-best 558 yards of offense on the Yotes.
Quarterback Jon Jund accounted for five touchdowns (four passing, one receiving) and over 400 yards of total offense.
It was the perfect way to respond to Southern Oregon’s 555-yard outburst against the Bulldogs’ defense on Oct. 8 and represents just the third 500-plus yard game by a Frontier team this season (SOU twice; once versus MSU-Northern, once versus Western).
Playoff outlook and remaining schedules
Saturday’s outcomes didn’t do anything to help the Frontier’s chances of, No. 1, hosting a first-round NAIA playoff game, and, No. 2, getting an at-large bid into the 16-team field.
Three weeks remain in the regular-season and with Tech, Carroll and Rocky all still hanging around the top-20 – along with C of I’s top-15 ranking, two Frontier teams in the playoffs could still be a possibility.
As far as the conference title goes, C of I is still in the driver’s seat to win it outright.
With one loss, however, the Yotes open themselves up to a potential sharing of the title if they fall to Carroll to end the regular-season (C of I’s toughest remaining game by current record), a similar scenario to the 2021 spring and fall seasons.
Tech and Rocky can’t both win out because they play each other on Saturday, a game that could make or break one team’s season.
Remaining schedules for top four teams:
College of Idaho – vs. SOU, @ EOU, vs. Carroll
Montana Tech – @ Rocky, vs. Western, @ Northern
Carroll – vs. EOU, @ SOU, @ C of I
Rocky – vs. Tech, @ Northern, vs. Western
Frontier Conference individual national rankings*
* – limited to top-20 in the NAIA, numbers current through Monday, Oct. 24
Pass yards –
Jon Jund, Montana Western – #13 (1,739)
Rush yards –
Hunter Gilbert, College of Idaho – #9 (706)
Blake Counts, Montana Tech – #16 (630)
Reese Neville, Montana Western – #20 (594)
Rush TDs –
Hunter Gilbert – T-9 (10)
Gunner Yates, Southern Oregon – T-12 (8)
Receiving yards –
Trevor Hoffman, Montana Tech – #15 (627)
Points (kicking) –
Ryan Lowry, Montana Tech – T-7 (59)
Punt average (average) –
Andrew Almos, Montana Tech – #5 (42)
Matthew Victor Jr., MSU-Northern – #9 (41.5)
Wyatt Brusven, Rocky Mountain College – #11 (40.9)
Kick off return (average) –
Andre Martinez, Eastern Oregon – #9 (28.6)
Stokes Botelho, Southern Oregon – #11 (28.1)
Kyle Torgerson, Montana Tech – #13 (26.6)
Punt return (average) –
Isaiah Thomas, Montana Western – #4 (13.9)
Kyle Torgerson – #17 (8.5)
All-purpose yards per game –
Kyle Torgerson – #18 (127.1)
Tackles –
Jake Regino, Southern Oregon – #15 (79)
INTs –
Kaysan Barnett, Rocky Mountain College – T-12 (4)
Josh Mendoza, Eastern Oregon – T-12 (4)
Week 9 game results
Montana Western 40, No. 7 College of Idaho 35
RV Carroll 24, No. 14 Rocky Mountain College 0
No. 24 Montana Tech 45, Southern Oregon 21
Eastern Oregon 37, MSU-Northern 0
Frontier Conference football standings
College of Idaho – 6-1
Carroll – 5-2
Montana Tech – 5-2
Rocky Mountain College – 5-2
Montana Western 3-4 (4-4 overall)
Southern Oregon 3-4
Eastern Oregon 1-6 (1-7 overall)
MSU-Northern 0-7
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Quarterback Jon Jund, Montana Western**
Defense: Defensive lineman Tanner Harrell, Montana Western
Special teams: Wide receiver Clay Fisher, Montana Tech
** – also selected NAIA National Player of the Week
Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll (released on Monday)
College of Idaho – No. 12 (previously No. 7)
Montana Tech – No. 23 (previously No. 24)
Rocky Mountain College – No. 24 (previously No. 14)
Carroll – No. 25 (previously receiving votes)
Week 9 top performers
Offense
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 26-for-35 passing, 354 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT – 48 rush yards – 1 reception, 16 yards, 1 TD
Southern Oregon running back Gunner Yates: 212 rushing yards, 3 TDs
College of Idaho running back Hunter Gilbert: 142 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Montana Western wide receiver Trey Mounts: 9 receptions, 179 yards, 3 TDs
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka: 16-for-24 passing, 179 yards, 1 TD – 28 rushing yards, 2 TDs
College of Idaho wide receiver Jake Nadley: 5 receptions, 72 yards, 2 TDs
Montana Tech quarterback Blake Thelen: 9-for-16 passing, 232 yards, 2 TDs
Eastern Oregon running back Aiden Patterson: 104 rushing yards, 1 TD
Montana Tech running back Blake Counts: 120 rushing yards
Montana Western running back Reese Neville: 114 rushing yards – 1 passing TD
Defense
Montana Western defensive lineman Tanner Harrell: 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL
MSU-Northern linebacker Dylan Wampler: 14 tackles, 1 TFL
Montana Tech defensive back Naoki Harmer: 9 tackles, 0.5 sack, 0.5 TFL, 2 pass break-ups, blocked punt
College of Idaho linebacker Dylan Martinez: 11 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Rocky Mountain College linebacker Nolan McCafferty: 9 tackles, 1 TFL
Eastern Oregon linebacker Colby Preston: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL
Montana Western defensive back Cody Whalen: 8 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass break-up
Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Kocab: 7 tackles, 0.5 sack, 0.5 TFL
Eastern Oregon defensive lineman Gabriel Shukle: 6 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
Montana Tech linebacker Ben Windauer: 6 tackles, 1 INT (31-yard pick-six)
Special teams
Montana Tech wide receiver Clay Fisher: returned blocked punt 8 yards for TD
Montana Tech kicker Ryan Lowry: 1-for-1 field goal, 6-for-6 extra-point, 9 points
Eastern Oregon kicker/punter Ethan Cutler: 1-for-2 field goal, 4-for-5 extra-point, 7 points – 5 punts, 178 yards, 35.6-yard average, long 58, 1 touchback, 3 punts inside 20-yard line
Montana Tech punter Andrew Almos: 4 punts, 183 yards, 45.8-yard average, long 55
MSU-Northern punter Matthew Victor Jr.: 6 punts, 237 yards, 39.5-yard average, long 56
Week 10 predictions
Montana Western vs. MSU-Northern: Bulldogs 42, Lights 3
The Bulldogs possess one of the most explosive offenses in the NAIA, and that showed Saturday against C of I.
Northern hasn’t stopped much this season (447.3 opponent YPG, 47.9 opponent PPG) and that won’t change against Western.
With a win, the Bulldogs would get back to .500 in league play.
No. 25 Carroll vs. Eastern Oregon: Saints 28, Mountaineers 17
It took 15 fourth-quarter points and a game-winning field goal for Carroll to down EOU in La Grande on Sept. 17.
Carroll wasn’t expecting EOU to throw the football all over the field like they did and the Saints likely won’t be caught on their back-foot again. Plus, Carroll’s offense appears to have taken a step forward, racking up 300 yards or better in four out of the last five games.
EOU’s offense came alive for 37 points on Saturday against Northern, but prior to that, hadn’t scored more than 23 points in a game this season.
The Mountaineers also enter Week 10 giving up the second-highest points per game (31.7) and allowing the sixth-most yards per game (347.1) in the Frontier.
Carroll is 13-3 inside Nelson Stadium under head coach Troy Purcell.
No. 12 College of Idaho vs. Southern Oregon: Yotes 31, Raiders 20
SOU has the offensive weapons to overcome a stout Yotes defense.
It should be a fired up Yotes squad that takes the field Saturday after dropping their first game of the season. Plus, C of I has won its last five home games dating back to last season.
Hunter Gilbert had a field day running the football (153 yards, 3 TDs) last time these two teams met, but it was SOU that took a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter before C of I scored 21 unanswered points to secure the win.
A similar game could be on tap for Saturday in Caldwell in a game between two teams that can score points in bunches.
No. 24 Rocky Mountain College vs. No. 23 Montana Tech: Orediggers 34, Battlin’ Bears 17
This is easily the game of the week in the Frontier.
Both these teams – currently tied for second in the Frontier standings at 5-2 – need this game to remain in the title hunt.
While the game is to be played in Billings, the Orediggers are best positioned to improve to 6-2.
Rocky struggled to move the football with backup quarterback George Tribble Jr., and later, Trent Nobach, under center. Yes, the conditions (cold and damp) made it difficult, but if Carroll can stymie the Battlin’ Bears, then Tech’s defense can do it, too (265 yards and 16.1 points allowed per game).
Turnovers could very well keep Rocky in this game (16 forced through seven games), but the nod has to go to Tech to pull off the statement, and revenge, win against Rocky.
