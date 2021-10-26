HELENA — Three Frontier Conference football games were decided by six points or less on Saturday, and two contests went to at least double overtime. College of Idaho pushed past Montana Western in two overtimes to take sole possession of second place in the league standings, while Montana State Northern ended a five-year conference losing streak in five overtimes against Eastern Oregon.
Rocky Mountain College maintained its league-best record, improving to 6-1 with a last-second victory over Carroll. Montana Tech eased by Southern Oregon 34-14, helping to create a four-way tie between Carroll, EOU, Tech and SOU at 3-4 for fourth place in the standings.
Three games remain in the regular season.
Nate Dick for Frontier POTY?
If the Battlin’ Bears finish atop the Frontier, Nate Dick has to be the player of the year, right? Even if Rocky Mountain slips, there is a strong case its signal-caller has been the conference’s most-valuable player. His team currently sits at 6-1.
Rocky Mountain overcame three fourth-quarter deficits against Carroll on Saturday, capped by a 6-play, 55-yard go-ahead drive led by Dick. With 24 seconds remaining, Dick fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Carter Garsjo to help lift the Battlin’ Bears past the Saints 39-34.
Dick passed for another 346 yards and four touchdowns against Carroll, giving him a league-leading 17 touchdown passes through seven games. Dick also moved ahead of Western’s Jon Jund and leads the conference with 1,869 passing yards in league contests. Dick is No. 1 in pass yards per game (267) and No. 2 in efficiency (135.7) and completion percentage (52.3 percent). He is both Rocky Mountain’s leading passer and rusher, having picked up 471 yards and four additional scores with his legs.
Montana State Northern ends losing skid
A losing streak that extended back more than five years came to an end on Saturday. In five overtimes, Northern snuck past Eastern Oregon with the help of a Kaymen Cureton 2-point rush attempt and defensive goal line stop of the Mountaineers.
The Lights’ 22-20 win ends a 47-game conference losing streak and gives Northern its first league win since Sept. 17, 2016 when the program bested Carroll 28-14.
Carroll’s coach that day -- Mike Van Diest -- was on Northern’s sideline Saturday as the team’s defensive coordinator. He oversaw a unit that allowed just 220 yards in the win, and turned EOU quarterback Kai Quinn over three times.
Frontier Conference in the polls
Rocky Mountain continued its climb up the NAIA coaches’ top-25 poll with a win over Carroll. The Battlin’ Bears -- currently 6-1 -- moved up three spots to No. 13, their highest ranking of the season.
College of Idaho entered the top-25 at No. 25 with a double overtime win over Western, while the Bulldogs dropped into the receiving votes category following the loss.
Conference Players of the Week
Offense: Quarterback Ryan Hibbs, College of Idaho
Defense: Linebacker Dylan Martinez, College of Idaho
Special Teams: Kicker Sawyer Zook, Montana State Northern
Week 9 top performers
Offense
College of Idaho quarterback Ryan Hibbs: 30-for-35 passing, 299 yards, 1 TD
Rocky Mountain College quarterback Nate Dick: 22-for-42 passing, 346 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT -- 33 rush yards
Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund: 23-for-30 passing, 276 yards, 2 TDs -- 40 rush yards, 1 TD
Rocky Mountain College wide receiver Lucas Overton: 7 receptions, 148 yards, 3 TDs
Montana Western wide receiver Nate Simkins: 10 receptions, 174 yards
Montana Tech quarterback Jet Campbell: 16-for-30 passing, 247 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs
Carroll wide receiver Kyle Pierce: 5 receptions, 118 yards
College of Idaho running back Nick Calzaretta: 42 rush yards, 3 TDs
Montana Tech wide receiver Trevor Hoffman: 3 receptions, 88 yards, 2 TDs
Montana Western running back Reese Neville: 65 rush yards, 2 TDs
Defense
College of Idaho linebacker Dylan Martinez: 22 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Eastern Oregon linebacker Hayden Brandon: 13 tackles, 3.5 TFL
College of Idaho defensive back Taeson Hardin: 11 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 pass break-up
Montana State Northern defensive lineman Chase Gilbert: 10 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 pass break-up
Montana State Northern defensive back Hunter Riley: 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 pass break-ups
Rocky Mountain College defensive lineman Wes Moeai: 8 tackles, 2 sacks, 3.5 TFL
College of Idaho linebacker Tanner Leaf: 10 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 TFL, 1 pass break-up
Eastern Oregon linebacker Solo Taylor: 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT
Montana State Northern defensive back Joel Hadley: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT
Eastern Oregon defensive lineman Sage DeLong: 8 tackles, 3.5 TFL
Rocky Mountain College defensive lineman Dylan Beridon: 8 tackles, 0.5 sack, 3.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
Special Teams
Carroll kicker Stephen Powell: 2-for-2 FG, 4-for-4 extra point, 10 points
Rocky Mountain College punter Wyatt Brusven: 3 punts, 161 yards, 53.7 avg., long 65, 1 touchback, 2 punts inside 20-yard line
Southern Oregon punter Nolan Rinefort: 2 punts, 111 yards, 55.5 avg., long 63
Montana Western wide receiver/returner Trey Mounts: 5 kick-off returns, 119 yards, 23.8 avg., long 28
College of Idaho running back/returner Caden Cobb: 6 kick-off returns, 119 yards, 19.8 avg., long 30
Week 10 predictions
Montana State Northern vs. Montana Western: Bulldogs 35, Lights 13
Now two games back of Rocky Mountain, the Bulldogs are fighting to keep their conference title hopes alive. Western will enter this Saturday averaging nearly 37 points per game, but after scoring 42 points in a double overtime loss, will be looking to rebound against the Lights.
Northern is on a one-game conference winning streak for the first time since 2016. It will be a tough task for the Lights to shut down the Bulldogs, however, and their passing attack led by Jon Jund.
Montana Tech vs. Rocky Mountain College: Battlin’ Bears 33, Orediggers 28
A failed two-point conversion by Nate Dick with four seconds left on the clock was the difference when these two programs met in September. That loss to Tech is the only blemish on the Battlin’ Bears’ otherwise perfect record, and despite the game being in Butte, Rocky Mountain is likely to have its eyes set on revenge this time around.
Rocky Mountain has scored 30-plus points in six out of seven games this season and average 414 yards of offense per game. Tech will enter Saturday having experienced a somewhat up-and-down season with losses to EOU, Carroll, Western and C of I, and wins over SOU, Northern and Rock Mountain.
This should be a close, high-scoring game.
Eastern Oregon vs. Carroll: Mountaineers 23, Saints 17
The Mountaineers are reeling, having lost four-straight after opening the season on a three-game winning streak. Carroll has dropped its four games by a combined 13 points. That includes a three-point home defeat at the hands of EOU on Sept. 18, a game that was a defensive struggle throughout.
EOU is averaging just 16.9 points per game and a little more than 288 yards of offense per contest. Carroll’s defense gave up a season-high 39 points to Rocky Mountain last Saturday, but still gives up just 21 points per game.
Trips to La Grande are usually tough for Montana teams and offer EOU something of a home field on Saturday despite the team’s recent struggles.
Southern Oregon vs. College of Idaho: Yotes 28, Raiders 14
College of Idaho has won its last two games and four of its last five overall. Southern Oregon was handled by Tech last Saturday, dropping the Raiders to 3-4. The Yotes are, right now, the only team within striking distance of Rocky Mountain should the Battlin’ Bears lose.
C of I quarterback Ryan Hibbs is coming off a 299-yard performance in a win over Western and will take an offense that averages over 411 yards per game with him to Ashland, Oregon, this weekend.
