HELENA — Carroll remained the Frontier Conference’s highest-ranked basketball programs in the latest edition of the NAIA coaches top-25 poll released on Wednesday.
Carroll’s women’s team held firm at No. 7 while the Saints men rose one spot to No. 11. The women went 1-1 against nationally-ranked teams since the last poll, knocking off Providence, but falling to Rocky Mountain College on the road. The Saints women are 21-5 overall and 9-3 in conference contests. The men went 4-0 since Jan. 26 and are now 24-3 on the season and 10-2 in league play.
Montana Tech’s men’s team was the biggest mover among Frontier teams, climbing six spots to No. 14. It is only the second time in program history that the Orediggers have been ranked and represents Tech’s highest-ever ranking after debuting at No. 20 in the Jan. 26 poll.
Tech is 22-5 on the season and currently leads the league standings at 11-1. The Orediggers are riding a nine-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s matchup with Carroll in Helena. In what will now be a top-15 conference showdown, Tech could claim at least a share of the Frontier’s regular-season title with a victory. Carroll would tie Tech atop the conference standings with a win.
On the women’s side, both Rocky Mountain College and Providence maintained their top-20 rankings. The Battlin’ Bears went 3-1 since the last poll, but beat a top-10-ranked Carroll team on Jan. 27. Rocky is 22-3 overall and 10-2 in league play, and currently owns a one-game advantage over both Carroll and Providence in the standings. The Battlin’ Bears checked in at No. 15 on Wednesday.
Providence fell three spots to No. 19 after dropping back-to-back games against Carroll and Rocky on Jan. 29 and Feb. 3. The Argos are 22-5 on the season and 9-3 in league play. Providence is currently tied with Carroll for second in the conference standings.
Montana Western’s women’s team (14-10, 4-8) rounded out the Frontier’s representation in Wednesday’s poll, holding steady in the “receiving votes” category.
Three regular-season games remain for every Frontier Conference team. The conference tournament is set to begin in about two weeks.
