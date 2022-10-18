HELENA — A new crop of players is ready to take over the Frontier Conference after many of the “old guard” graduated.
Of the six Frontier men’s players who were tabbed All-Americans last season, only one (Montana Tech’s Caleb Bellach) returns for the 2022-23 campaign.
Carroll’s Jovan Sljivancanin and Shamrock Campbell, Tech’s Sindou Diallo, MSU-Northern’s Mascio McCadney and Montana Western’s Jalen Hodges – household names in the Frontier – either exhausted their eligibility or transferred, leading Providence head coach Steve Keller to suggest more parity could be seen this season.
Tech head coach Adam Hiatt – speaking at the conference’s first-ever virtual basketball media day – said that, with some of that known talent now missing, it’s more of a mystery as to what teams around the league possess skill-wise.
It will take ball games to figure that out and contests for Frontier teams are less than two weeks away from tipping off.
Ahead of that, all six of the league’s coaches gathered virtually to discuss their programs.
During the media day, Carroll was announced as the preseason favorite in a poll of the coaches.
Carroll College
Head coach: Kurt Paulson
Last season: 29-5 overall, 13-2 Frontier (shared regular-season title with Montana Tech; runner up in conference tournament; NAIA National Tournament Round of 32 appearance)
Subtractions: Jovan Sljivancanin, Shamrock Campbell, Ifeanyi Okeke
Key returners/additions: Jonny Hillman, Brendan Temple, Andrew Cook, Jordan Bryant (Yuba College)
Its top-three scorers and top-two rebounders gone, Carroll is relying on a group of six returners to step into bigger roles.
Jonny Hillman and Brendan Temple are experienced seniors, who, along with juniors Gui Pedra and Murat Guzelocak, have played many minutes in Frontier contests.
Andrew Cook and Garrett Long filled important roles off the bench as freshmen, with Cook stepping into the starting lineup down the stretch.
The Saints added junior-college transfer Jordan Bryant, as well as Montana Gatorade Player of the Year and Montana Mr. Basketball Brayden Koch (Helena Capital High School) and forward Isaiah Moore out of California.
“We’re very young, again, a lot of new faces,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “We do have six returning players: two seniors, two juniors, and two sophomores, who have a lot of Frontier Conference experience.”
“As we all know, it’s a great league and every night is a battle. I think there’s going to be a lot of new faces in the conference and it’s going to be very wide open.”
Montana Tech
Head coach: Adam Hiatt
Last season: 27-7 overall, 13-2 Frontier (shared regular-season title with Carroll; Frontier Tournament Champions; NAIA National Tournament Round of 32 appearance)
Subtractions: Sindou Diallo, Taylor England, Derrius Collins
Key returners/additions: Caleb Bellach, Asa Williams, Chrishon Dixon, Keeley Bake
The Orediggers enjoyed a historic season last year – their best in more than 20 years.
Seven players departed from that squad, including second-team All-American Sindou Diallo and Frontier Defensive Player of the Year Derrius Collins.
“We had a really fun year last year with a lot of experienced players,” Hiatt said. “Guys who had been in the program for a number of years – I had four of them who were with us for five years.”
“It’s always hard to see guys who’ve been with you for so long leave, but at the same time, you get excited for the new group of guys taking on new roles.”
Bellach is now taking on the added role of being a leader for this Tech team. It’s a role he didn’t have to worry about much a year ago with so many fifth-year guys on the roster, but according to his coach, Bellach is excelling in passing along the program’s values of relentless effort, preparation and togetherness to the newcomers.
Hiatt is excited about Chrishon Dixon and Asa Williams, two junior-college transfers who join the program as juniors.
Dixon, a Billings native, spent time at MSU-Billings before averaging better than 11 points and seven assists per game at Pima Community College in Arizona.
“The transition from junior-college to our level is not as great [for him] as some other guys,” Hiatt said of Dixon. “He hasn’t had any hiccups whatsoever…We expect him to be one of the premiere point guards in the country. That’s how highly we think of him.”
Williams is a 6-foot-6 forward out of Chandler-Gilbert Community College. He averaged 10.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in his time there.
“He’s a remarkable athlete – as high-level as they come,” Hiatt said. “He’s got a quick burst off the floor, he’s fast from end-to-end. He shoots it, he drives it. He has so much talent that he would try to make too many individual plays when he first joined our program.”
“He has really turned a corner and really conformed to the team and to our culture.”
Ifeanyi Okeke, a transfer from Carroll, is also in his first season at Tech.
Okeke missed the final 13 games of last season due to a team suspension.
He appealed the 365-day sit-out policy the league has in place for intra-conference transfers, but that appeal was denied.
Okeke, who Hiatt called “the best redshirt in the country this year”, averaged 10.7 points and six rebounds for the Saints. He joins fellow Carroll transfer Sayer Patton in Butte.
With many new faces on the roster, Hiatt predicted it would take his team time to “find its footing” and really mesh as a group.
“For us, it’s not even about losing talent, because, honestly, our talent is much better than a year before – we have incredible talent,” Hiatt said. “We lost leadership, we lost toughness. Those are the two things that we’re looking to teach this new group of guys – the importance of being connected and having that unrelenting toughness.”
“When we get to that point, we’re gonna be a handful.”
Montana Western
Head coach: Mike Larsen
Last season: 19-13 overall, 7-8 Frontier (third in conference standings)
Subtractions: Jalen Hodges, Max Clark
Key returners/additions: Jamal Stephenson, Ky Kouba, Michael Haverfield, Tanner Haverfield, Brenton Woods (Central Arizona College), Jaden Graham (The Master’s University)
Jamal Stephenson, Tanner Haverfield and Jok Jok headline a Bulldog senior class looking to return Western to the top of the Frontier standings.
Not since the 2017-18 season has Western enjoyed a winning conference campaign. The Bulldogs got close last year, but could not get over the hump despite winning three straight to end the regular-season.
Jalen Hodges and Max Clark, the team’s top-two leading scorers are gone, but head coach Mike Larsen brought in a group of transfers to complement his seniors, as well as a core group that includes Ky Kouba, Michael Haverfield and Colter Miller.
“Only losing two seniors from last year, very good seniors, but just having two leave, it leaves us in a really good spot to start the year,” Larsen said.
“As a team, practice-wise, [the players] have been jelling really well, playing really well. It’s been really fun to have a group of older guys who have really just taken over and said, ‘hey, this is how we do things, this is what we expect.’”
Montana State Northern
Head coach: Shawn Huse
Last season: 19-13 overall, 6-9 Frontier (fourth in conference standings)
Subtractions: Mascio McCadney, David Harris
Key returners/additions: Jesse Keltner, Tanner McCliment-Call, CJ Nelson, Immanuel Anderson, Myles Dalton
The Lights have as many returners as additions (eight), providing head coach Shawn Huse the flexibility to merge some of what made Northern successful in the past with strengths of his newcomers.
Athleticism and shooting, Huse said, were priorities in recruiting and he feels like his team has gotten better (at least in the preseason) at just about every position as the Lights look to replace an All-American and a 1,000-point scorer.
“You’re not gonna replace those two, so it’s just trying to get a little stronger at every position, and give ourselves some different options and different looks,” Huse said. “We can put some different-looking lineups on the floor this year than we have in the past.”
Jesse Keltner, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, is the Lights’ leading returning scorer, while starters CJ Nelson and Immanuel Anderson are also back for senior campaigns.
All three averaged at least 6.2 points per game. Keltner paced the team with 6.9 rebounds per game.
“[Jesse] is certainly a guy that can do more, not just with what he does defensively, but on the offensive end,” Huse said. “CJ has the capability to get you a bunch of buckets in different ways. Immanuel has got a motor that never quits. He’s looked really good early on in the preseason.”
Myles Dalton (6-foot-1; Wayne Community College), Zackry Marinez (6-foot-2; Los Medanos College) and Jacob Randall (6-foot-11; William Woods University) are three transfers Huse is excited about and believes can elevate his team this season.
“Coach always recruits a great team and not only are they great players, they’re great people,” Keltner said. “That always shows in the locker room and in the dorms, or wherever we’re hanging out.”
“It gives us leaders a lot of confidence and makes our job a lot easier, when we’re trying to implement [program-specific stuff], when the guys are so willing to [listen].”
Rocky Mountain College
Head coach: Bill Dreikosen
Last season: 11-17 overall, 4-11 Frontier (fifth in conference standings)
Subtractions: Abdul Bah
Key returners/additions: Jesse Owens, Maxim Stephens, Tayshawun Bradford, Beau Santistevan, Kace Kitchel
The Battlin’ Bears have an opportunity to battle toward the top of the Frontier this season.
As the team with the most returning impact players, Rocky is positioned to take advantage of the exodus of talent from around the league with its experienced group.
“I felt like we showed [competitiveness] in some games last year,” Rocky head coach Bill Dreikosen said. “We won some big games and had other games where we were really close or felt like we had the game won…I think that experience, with a few additions, is something we’re looking for to help us grow and be one of the top teams.”
“We know that’s going to take everything we’ve got, but we definitely think we have the good ingredients to be able to do that – from a talent standpoint and also from a character and getting-along standpoint, too.”
Abdul Bah was the only one of Rocky’s top-7 scorers to leave the program.
Players like Jesse Owens and Maxim Stephens, who combined to average 24.2 points per game last season, are back, as well as seniors Tayshawun Bradford and Beau Santistevan.
Rocky is a big team this year.
Six players are listed 6-foot-6 or taller, including Lindenwood University transfer Kace Kitchel.
Kitchel is a 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward who will help with Dreikosen’s goal of wanting to rebound the ball better this year (negative-1.2 rebound margin in ‘21-22).
“Kace is a great young man,” Dreikosen said. “He’s bought in to what we want right away. He’s fit in with our guys. He’s got a good personality and I think he’s feeling comfortable. We just gotta continue working on him understanding the system and for the guys to understand what his strengths are.”
“He’s got really good hands, he’s got good feet, and he has a good understanding of the game.”
The Battlin’ Bears have a scoring hole to fill following Bah’s departure, but Dreikosen believes players like Owens, Kael Robinson (6-foot-7) and Cade Tyson (5-foot-10), as well as North Arkansas College transfer Elliott Brooks can fill that gap.
With so many players back, Santistevan said the team can focus more on having a “business-like mentality” this season because the players know what to expect from each other and from the league.
“Last year we were trying to figure each other out – figuring out each other’s roles, personalities – whether it was on the court, at practice, in the weight room, at study hall,” Santistevan said.
“Now, we’ve got such a good culture and so many guys doing things off the court that helps bring us together. That just translates to on-court play.”
Providence
Head coach: Steve Keller
Last season: 11-18 overall, 2-13 Frontier (sixth in conference standings)
Subtractions: Brendan Howard, Rashee Stocks, Dawson Fowler, Elijah Oliver
Key returners/additions: Marcus Stephens, Jake Olsen, Eric Milner
The Argos ended last season on a 10-game losing streak and lost five of their top-seven scorers from last season.
Marcus Stephens, an honorable mention All-American two seasons ago, was second on the team in scoring a year ago despite missing numerous games with injury and illness.
Sam Vining, a transfer from Rocky, is eligible to play this season after sitting out, while Jackson Esary, younger brother of former Providence women’s All-American Parker Esary, joins the team as a freshman.
Jake Olsen (6-foot-7) returns after averaging 6.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a junior.
Davien Harris-Williams is also on the roster this season. He averaged 11 points per game off the bench for a Providence team that won the Frontier regular-season and tournament championships in 2020-21.
He was not on the roster a season ago, and according to Argos head coach Steve Keller, won’t be eligible until next semester.
Coaches discuss new single-site conference tournament
In September, the league announced it would shift back to a single-site format for its men’s and women’s conference tournaments.
Not since the 2007-08 season had the Frontier employed such a model for its postseason tournament, but from Feb. 26-28, all 12 men’s and women’s Frontier teams will descend on Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls to decide conference tournament champions.
“Really excited for it,” Hiatt, who experienced the single-site format as a player at Westminster College. “It’s been a long time coming. When I played in the league 20 years ago, we had the single-site [tournament] at the Civic Center in Butte. It was fun, we really enjoyed it as players.
“There was a time we had eight teams in the league and we switched to the former model and that made some sense because you wanted to reward your top seeds for national seeding purposes, but as soon as we started playing each other three times, the top-seed host model just seemed like a fourth-round of conference play.”
“This gives every team an opportunity to have a true postseason experience. Neutral site, anything can happen, anybody can beat anybody. It equalizes the field a little bit.”
Northern hosted a first-round game last season before falling on the road to Carroll.
“We play each other three times during the year, and we either play at our place or their place and we get pretty familiar with those gyms,” Huse said. “Going to a new site is kinda fun and makes it feel like it’s something different.”
Rocky, as the No. 5 seed last year, would’ve had to win a conference title on the road, but fell to Northern in the first round.
“I know it takes away from home crowds, but I think families can plan [better],” Dreikosen said. “‘Hey, let’s go to the conference tournament, we know where it’s at, we can get a room and see back-to-back games.’ I’ve always been a proponent of it.”
“Never really fought too hard to get it back, but once they talked about bringing it back, I was definitely a supporter.”
Frontier Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
1. Carroll College (four first-place votes) – 24 points
2. Montana Tech (two first-place votes) – 22 points
3. Montana Western – 17 points
4. MSU-Northern – 11 points
T-5. Rocky Mountain College – 8 points
T-5. Providence – 8 points
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.